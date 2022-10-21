Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead of the past

By P&J and EE readers
October 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sir, – It looks like our councillors don’t have much to do or common sense when they come up with the latest hare-brained scheme such as the Aberdeen beachfront masterplan (estimated cost of £150 million).

To me, this is all cosmetic and does nothing to improve the city in general.

We have three arcades within walking distance of each other with each having one or more empty shops. We have Union Street in the same state with more empty shops. Aberdeen is becoming a dump.

The Aqua Centre at the beach was closed because they could not afford to keep it open. By reopening this facility it would bring more much-needed pleasure to the children and adults of Aberdeen than this beach scheme would do.

If previous council schemes are anything to go by, this one would also go over time and budget. It was mentioned in the press lately more money was needed to complete the well-over-budget Union Terrace Gardens project and we still haven’t got a completion date.

I sincerely hope a lot of consideration has been given for easy access for the disabled and those with one form of handicap or another to get about the gardens.

This money could be better spent in improving the roads and streets, opening up Union Street with no restriction to all forms of transport. Spruce up the empty shops and offer them at reasonable rents to encourage prospective retailers back to Union Street.

We have a city with no department store and no shops selling good quality merchandise. There seems to be a question mark over the Marks and Spencer shops.

Where did councillors get the idea Union Street needed widening? I think they have been confined to their offices in Broad Street for too long.

I don’t know the procedure when it comes to voting on certain projects but I would like to think all councilors are allowed to vote and it is not up to small committees of councillors making big and costly decisions affecting our once vibrant and beautiful city.

May I make a suggestion to all councillors: they buy a copy of a 2023 calendar showing pictures of Aberdeen as it used to be.

George R Davidson. Braemar Place, Aberdeen.

Independence will leave country caught between UK and EU

Sir, – At the launch of a paper on the economics of independence, Nicola Sturgeon finally agreed if Scotland joined the EU there would be border customs checks at rail freight destinations and the two main road crossings, the M6/M74 and A1.

When it was pointed out there are 25 other road crossing points she shrugged off the question, saying that would be part of the negotiation with the UK.

Ms Sturgeon might only want two but what if the UK – and the EU – want more?

For example, the SNP is proposing more liberal immigration policies so people from the EU who can’t get into England might use Scotland as a back door.

You’d think all the UK needs to do is set up border posts and there’s nothing the SNP could do about it. But what if the EU objected to the UK interfering in its borders?

Imagine what the people of Scotland and the outside world would think of the EU and UK at loggerheads. Poor wee Scotland.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

We must look forward, not back

Sir, – Today we need to think rather than just react or recall bygone days. Ivan Reid’s letters are notably decent, yet naively trusting of some failed politics but critical of others.

Older people enabled the election of recent UK government debacles.

Younger voters seek a very different future – as an OAP I am with them, not bygones. In response to Ivan’s letter (October 14) about student youths’ “lack of moral backbone” compared to his summers of hard graft, I did the same in the 1970s to help survive on my student grant.

But in the 2020s my young niece did much more, rising at 4am each day to work before lectures, to pay her fees and live with no grant but a loan. And on a bus, I overheard a student extolling to his mate the cash value of working in a care home. Don’t worry, he said, you get gloves for the smelly bits.

Habits of lazy comfort are seen across all generations. “Have your cake and eat it politics” was given space mostly by the older population. Such poor politics still seem tolerated by older conservatives because “that’s what they have always been”.

Better to think and change, to allow young people their future, which depends not on Conservative or SNP or any party battles, but how to change old habits, to collaborate and survive.

Mike Hannan, Cults, Aberdeen

Hatred no way to conduct politics

Sir, – WA Ross asks me to respond to his letter (October 18) and having read it I think those people who have also done so will see he has answered his own questions.

The content of his letter, trying to justify Nicola Sturgeon’s comment that she detests the Tories, compounds the misguided views which I said in my letter were held by nationalist supporters.

Their hatred of one political party – stirred up by their leader – is not how politics should be conducted and Mr Ross, in his comments, sinks to the same basic level of insults I suggested we avoided.

He may not agree with a politician’s views, but he should spend more time putting forward positive alternatives rather than insulting them.

Andrew Dingwall Fordyce. Garlogie House, Westhill.

Energy bills will be higher than £2.5k

Sir, – Government ministers are being economical with the truth when they say “no-one in the UK will be paying more than £2,500 for their gas and electricity over this coming winter”; this figure is for standing charges and unit rate only. Actual consumption will, inevitably, elevate this figure further.

I accept the more you use the more you should pay, but it is misleading to give the impression that £2,500 is the maximum payable.

Dr Ian A Gillanders. Queens Road, Aberdeen.

Blackford remains an embarrassment

Sir, – Like your correspondent, Frederick Stewart, I remember the leader of the SNP being ordered to leave the Commons. He was so ordered because he refused to withdraw his use of unparliamentary language.

Any student of Parliament or newly-elected MP is aware of what is acceptable language. Ian Blackford is a member of the Privy Council and was obviously well aware he should have withdrawn.

Yet again he causes embarrassment to Scotland.

David Burnside. Albert Terrace, Aberdeen.

No more centres

Sir, – Stop building new shopping centres. Look what happened to Bon Accord centre and Trinity centre. Cheaper rent and rates, and why oh why build a new market?

Like Union Terrace Gardens, the Green should be kept, well, green. It should have places for people to meet, relax, eat and drink in open spaces to keep people from going to other towns to shop.

Make Union Street people-friendly. Simple, isn’t it?

DC.

Tories are a joke

Sir, – In response to Mr Grattan’s latest post asking for no further changes in or by the UK Government so that confidence in the government can be restored.

But already they have made changes with the latest chancellor already reversing the majority of the mini-budget.

There is little possibility the public will regain any confidence in this comic party currently in power.

JR.

Let’s rev up Union Street

Sir, – An emergency summit is to be held to discuss the decline of Union Street.

Aberdeen Inspired, Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and Aberdeen Council will discuss promotions such as improved business listings on Google, a cable car from city centre to the beach, and support for festivals such as Nuart and the winter festival.

When will one of these institutions come clean and acknowledge that the major issue with footfall on Union Street is the fact that central Aberdeen is an anti-vehicle zone.

We have bus services that are unsuitable for the suburbs, one-way systems and traffic routing that directly create logjams, cycle lanes used by a tiny proportion of the city citizens to the detriment of efficient travel, and parking fees specifically intended to increase bus passenger traffic, and the cycle continues while Union street and its businesses struggle to exist. This summit, like all others that have ignored the role of the motor vehicle, is doomed to fail.

Walter Service, Danstone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

Unreliable bus services, Hill of Fare wind turbines and how to save Union Street
Readers' letters: Paying to pee in a cathedral, unreliable bus services and Hill of…
Portree, Skye.
Readers' letters: Skye being a 'remote' location, Nicola Sturgeon's anti-Tory comments and anti-oil protest
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The state of Aberdeen City, Iranian and British protesters, and a disappointing…
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: Nicola Sturgeon, NHS being let down by A&E system and the Stone…
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Issues with the NHS, the Save the Belmont Cinema campaign and the…
Aberdeen City Council is taking art gallery McLaughlin and Harvey to court over the long-delayed refurbishment project. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
Readers' letters: Aberdeen Art Gallery, fan's disappointment with Jim Goodwin and confusion about energy…
Wind farms, GPs and Dick Bequest
Readers' letters: Wind farms polluting fishing grounds, GPs and the Dick Bequest
Aberdeen Airport, ferries fiasco and tax cuts
Readers' letters: Aberdeen International Airport undeserving of award, ferries fiasco and the benefits of…
The drovers' road in Dornoch. Image: Sandy McCook
Readers' letters: Single lanes wrong route for housing development traffic, call to crown King…

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented