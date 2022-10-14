Readers’ letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon’s Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City’s revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon’s Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City’s revamp

By P&J and EE readers
October 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp

Sir – Fulfilling an appointment in Glasgow at 9.30am on Friday, my son and I travelled down on the 2.45pm train to Queen Street on Thursday.

All the way down the east coast the view was breathtaking as the autumn sunshine hovered over the sea and beautiful coastline.

As we turned west at Stirling, however, the clouds darkened and drizzle started. By the time the train reached Glasgow, rain was running down the windows. Stepping out into the city centre, it was lashing down with massive puddles everywhere. This continued miserably all through the night and into Friday.

Having an evening train ticket home on Friday, soaked through and sick fed up, we headed to Central Station around 3pm to catch the next train home.

Entering the large foyer, looking up at the long line of screens, I was momentarily confused why most had red crosses underneath. Scanning for the Aberdeen train I was relieved to see it was showing as “on time”.

Then came multiple station announcements of this train and that train cancelled due to “severe weather”.

Looking around at all the stranded travellers it dawned on me that the Aberdeen train might also get cancelled. Panicked, I joined the other east coasters anxiously huddling round the Aberdeen screen, ominously showing it was, in fact, now delayed.

Every new announcement struck fear until thankfully we all heard that the next train coming would be the 3.26pm from Aberdeen. A cheer went up.

Another announcement followed quickly. The original Aberdeen train had broken down and a replacement with only two coaches had been provided.

The significance of this didn’t hit me until I saw crowds running toward platform 7 where a train was rumbling in.

When it stopped and the doors opened there was a stramash as the east coasters, desperate to get out of the deluge and back to the sun, rushed the doors.

People squashed, crammed and fell over each other, throwing themselves into seats, three, four, and five deep; bairns on knees, clinging to seat backs and hanging on for grim death, as the train started up and creaked away.

You could have heard a pin drop as we held our breath until we crossed back over to the east, where the clouds cleared and blue skies appeared.

I’d been adrift with no charger and a phone at 0% so it wasn’t until I got home I realised a large part of the west coast had flooded. We were so lucky we got home at all.

Tracy Geddes, West Road, Fraserburgh.

We all back a cap on energy price

Sir, – The government had been hoping to persuade electricity generators to agree voluntarily to fixed-price contracts well below current wholesale rates for their output.

The government’s starting point for price fixing is £50-£60 per megawatt. This is the price they consider fair for producers and consumers, and is the cap they propose.

However, the price EDF Energy, RWE, Scottish Power and SSE presently enjoy is a staggering £490 per megawatt.

Some of these companies also receive government subsidies. This astonishing press release was by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce on October 9.

In the Press & Journal’s October 11 letters page, Ivan Reid highlighted how the rich are still getting richer.

In another P&J feature the same day, we heard of “gas plant workers balloting to strike as Shell profits soar to £33.4bn for the half-year”.

Also in the same issue, an event on harnessing wind power is a sell-out for “the burgeoning floating wind sector showcasing best practice and innovation”.

So if all energy companies supplying our power are being paid £490 per megawatt, but the fair price is around £60, is this just another example of the energy sector ripping off customers and staff?

This is certainly not best practice or innovation for the customer, whom I thought was always king.

Generating excessive profits is seen by the energy sector as its right and a great business model, which it has always used.

It is plain to see that this model is the one it wishes to perpetuate, and part of what the sector calls innovation.

There is not much I support with the present government, but capping the price energy companies charge is something all of us who are not getting richer will support.

Don Carney, Meadowlands Place, Westhill.

Retract anti-Tory comments, Nicola

Sir, – The SNP, quite rightly, are quick to disassociate themselves from members of the public who cross the line of free speech and into the territory of anti-English hate, racism, etc.

Am I alone in thinking that Nicola Sturgeon and other persons in positions of leadership must assiduously avoid language that can be amplified by ordinary people to become hateful language?

Her statements against the Tories last weekend were disgraceful in this regard, and tacitly gave people permission to spread hatred.

Rather than doubling down, she should admit she overstepped the mark and should revoke her comments.

Failure to do so would undermine any future criticism she attempts to make of nationalists who go too far in their independence arguments.

Bevin Hill, Inverugie, Peterhead.

Learn to stand on your own two feet

Sir, – With the number 90 shining ever more brightly on my life meter, whether or not Scotland becomes independent is of little interest. That is for the younger generations to decide: their future, their choice.

What does leave me in dismay is that so many are seeking help. Youngsters about to start university racked with anxiety about what lies ahead. So many lack the backbone, the character, required to begin climbing the ladder of fulfilment.

The problem is we live in an age of dependency, the fear of striking out alone causes mental anguish.

Many families are becoming as dependent on foodbanks and government handouts as the addict is to the visit from their dealer, or alcoholic on their next can of lager.

Our government adds fuel by giving more and more freebies, increasing their fan base in a policy that folk, far cleverer than me, are labelling bribes for votes.

How the country would benefit if attitudes of the 1960s could be revived, when you worked or shamefully signed on “the broo”.

As a student with a wife and baby to support my holidays were spent in any employment available. There was always work for unskilled labourers – the pick and shovel – which was how I spent a memorable summer.

On Friday afternoon the boss arrived with our pay, £7.50 in today’s currency, more than most firms were paying but well earned.

Full of pride I handed my packet to my wife, she thought I was Superman.

The baby smiled (babies are like politicians, their smiles may be genuine, or because they are full of wind).

When I collected my final packet the boss took me aside and gave me an extra £5 with the words: “There’s nae much tae ye laddie, but ye could put in a good shift.”

The feeling of pride at his words is sadly absent from the lives of many of today’s generation, returning from the foodbank with a carrier bag of tins.

If only people could learn to stand on their own two feet, feel the pride that passed through me knowing I was supporting my family without putting out the begging bowl, they and our country would fare far better.

Some will say my words support the view “there is no fool like an old fool”, but age brings the priceless asset of experience.

An expert whose knowledge comes “without boots on the ground” is as impotent as an assassin without bullets.

Ivan W. Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Road widening a waste of money

Sir, – The widening of South College Road has begun. Has there ever been such a pointless project?

More pollution and noise for the flats adjacent to the widening, who have lost some of their gardens.

And all to speed up the traffic to race 100 yards to the next traffic lights.

How much did this absurdity cost?

Jim Tomlinson, Devanha Gardens South, Aberdeen.

Mixed emotions to city revamp

Sir, – The project to revamp the city centre has received mixed emotions from both city and country folk (EE, October 8).

Maybe the thoughts of other unfinished projects – UTG, and the length of time taken by Aberdeen City Council and it’s contractors to complete them – is putting folk off due to the disruption it will cause?

Aberdeen City Council maybe should follow the example of North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un and put clauses in the contracts.

His recent building projects have resulted in the builders being jailed for failing to complete on time and even death. Now, I’m not suggesting using Kim’s clauses, but surely there are sensible legal clauses that can be used.

T Shirron, Davidson Dr, Aberdeen

Letter made my day

Sir, – I was delighted to see the letter of “fragile” Fittie and their comments, which all made so much common sense. Thanks, Ms Rose, it made my day.

Our beach certainly is in need of attention to the groynes and coastal defences which is definitely an urgent project to consider due to climate change.

We have a beautiful beach. When there, I see many people walking, cycling, surfing and families enjoying the scenery. It has been a refuge for all over the last few years.

Finish Union Terrace Gardens, get on with the BHS and Market project and help small shops open in Union Street – give Aberdeen the boost it needs.

Grannie Annie

