Readers’ Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?

Sir, – The recent passing of the Gender Recognition Bill by the Scottish Parliament throws up one or two interesting points.

Firstly, it was good to see the SNP actually divided and arguing on an issue for a change instead of meekly toeing the party line with their MSPs doing what they were told.

I always understood that parliamentarians were elected to serve their constituents, not always following party lines. I hope this bodes well for the future when other important issues are debated.

The second point to note was the length of time devoted to the issue.

For another Sturgeon vanity project, it was inevitable that this was going to be divisive, but can the Scottish Parliament really justify three days spent debating a fringe issue?

Finally, I am concerned that children aged 16 can now choose to change gender.

It strikes me that the debate the parliament should be having is about the ability of those of such a young age to be able to make decisions – like voting in elections – without the benefit of a full education and life experiences.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce. Westhill, Aberdeen.

Focus should be on Scottish elections

Sir, – How about making the 2026 Holyrood elections, not the 2024 UK election, the “de facto” referendum?

This would enable the focus to be on whether the SNP Greens have a credible plan for separation and have proved in their 19 years in government that they improved the country.

A UK General Election is a judgment on the government’s running of the UK, not crucial Scottish public services like councils, housing, education and health.

A decision on indy shouldn’t be based on a list of moans about the Tories, but how much better it can be.

Allan Sutherland. Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Irish experience not always positive

Sir, – Like Peter E Smith (Letters, Dec 27) I send seasonal greetings to all P&J readers.

But unlike him, I am not so sure that events after Ireland’s independence always provide good examples to follow.

Yes, two of the main political parties in the Republic are currently running a power-sharing coalition.

But it has taken them a very long time to suppress their differences. Both owe their birth to the bitter civil war a century ago. And violence on the island didn’t stop when they turned to parliamentary politics.

During the troubles I used to examine medical students in Belfast. I was lucky.

Only one bomb went off when I was there.

Hugh Pennington. Carlton Place, Aberdeen.

Dons fitness levels worth examining

Sir, – I refer to the letter (Dec 27) by your regular correspondent Ivan W Reid, in which we get yet another detailed commentary following on from Aberdeen’s recent loss at Pittodrie to Rangers. Since that “brave attack” against the beleaguered Ibrox defence, much has been written and broadcast on radio and TV on how the match progressed, the final result, and subsequent analysis.

Consequently, do we really need Mr Reid to give us a prolonged monologue of what staunch Aberdeen supporters have already viewed and read. For Jim Goodwin to admit his players were “leggy” does not say much for their fitness levels. After their jaunt to the USA during the World Cup the players should have been at peak fitness. Perhaps Mr Reid could pontificate on fitness levels which appear to be lacking in some of “our boys”?

John Reid. Regent Court, Keith.

Road restrictions are just pointless

Sir, – I have just finished reading your piece regarding the changes to so-called traffic management in the city centre.

It seems to me that, just as we are starting to get back on our feet after three years of restrictions with Covid, we now have our roads department installing restrictions that are totally unnecessary and simply pointless.

It defies belief that we should be restricting the amount of road space in an area which is used heavily by HGV vehicles. It seems to me that no one from our roads department has visited this site for some considerable time

As far as the often-quoted community engagement with stakeholders, it’s obvious that council taxpayers are not part of this mantra. Maybe, just maybe, someone in the council will issue a colour-coded map to all visitors and residents in the city to give advice and help.

James Noel. Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Sturgeon must up funding for NHS

Sir, – First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is quite correct to say that the SNP are spending more money than ever on NHS Scotland, but the reality is the extra money is going on paying expensive agency nurses and any recruitment is being eroded by nursing staff leaving faster than they can be replaced.

The truth of the matter is that NHS Scotland is grossly underfunded and more funds need to be pumped into the NHS to improve the service and working conditions of the medical staff.

We are getting the NHS service on the cheap by comparison to other countries having to pay much more in medical insurance plans for a “limited” free service on demand.

Nicola Sturgeon has to recognise and accept that the only way to start solving the chronic problems facing NHS Scotland is to provide more funding and stop wasting taxpayers’ money on countless white elephant projects.

Dennis Forbes Grattan. Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn.

Marra a lame duck over gender vote

Sir, – Further to your piece “North-east MSP dodges gender vote” (Dec 24), it disappoints me greatly that Michael Marra MSP did not have the courage of his conviction to vote one way or the other on the gender legislation.

If I am being honest I thought daffodils were yellow until I saw the position adopted by Marra on this matter.

What is the point of sending a man/woman/person to Parliament if they sit on the fence when it comes to important legislation?

Claire Baker MSP did have the courage of her conviction to vote against the bill and thereby offered her resignation as Labour’s spokesperson on drugs.

Many will agree with Baker’s adopted position, many will disagree with that position, but all of us will respect Baker for having the courage on principle to vote with her conscience, unlike Marra who took the easy way out by abstaining.

Unfortunately for me, and I suspect many others, Marra’s adopted position makes Scottish Labour look weak with the voters.

It is tragic that Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson does not have a definitive position on gender reform.

These reforms, right or wrong, will undoubtedly play a part in children’s/young people’s education, even if it is just about the teaching of gender reform.

For Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson not to have voted on such a subject renders Marra a lame duck for the rest of this parliament.

Willie Young. Prospect Terrace, Aberdeen.

Thanks for support

Sir, – As we start a new year, I want to take this opportunity to thank all staff, volunteers, fundraisers, and supporters of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for giving their time, effort and skills to our organisation.

The year saw us emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as a strong team that delivered in the most challenging of circumstances. We all faced new challenges personally and professionally over recent months, but it is with huge thanks to everyone involved that CHSS has never stopped making a difference in ensuring there is No Life Half Lived in Scotland.

Our Impact Report for the last financial year shows the breadth and depth of the work to which our staff, volunteers, fundraisers and supporters have contributed in 2022.

Thanks to the generosity of our supporters and fundraisers, we raised an incredible £1.2 million and received an astonishing £3.2m in legacies. Our retail team generated £4.5m in income with the help of everyone who donated goods or bought from our shops.

Every penny of those vital funds then allowed our advice line, stroke nurses and community support teams to support 13,000 people directly and reach a total of 600,000 through our community activities. Our 1,632 volunteers and 4,000 micro volunteers are at the heart of all we do, and their contribution added a further £2m in value to our organisation.

Everyone who played their part in this success should take great pride in their contribution, and I thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.

Finally, we received very positive news as we approached the holidays. After a short campaign from our supporters, staff and volunteers, the Scottish Government announced on December 15 that it will reinstate full funding for thrombectomy, a potentially life-changing procedure for stroke patients.

This was a terrific way to close out another successful year, and a tangible example of the real difference CHSS is making for people who need us in Scotland. I could not be prouder to be part of Clan CHSS alongside such a remarkable group of people.

Allan Cowie. Acting Ceo, Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.