Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin to have ‘frank and honest’ talks with underperforming players

By Sean Wallace
January 1, 2023, 5:00 pm
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Joe Wright scores a header to make it 2-0 Kilmarnock against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Boss Jim Goodwin is set to have “frank and honest” conversations with underperforming players – and warn them not to take playing at Aberdeen for granted.

Goodwin admits to concern at the “lack of effort and commitment” from his side in the recent 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a four game losing streak and have been toppled off third spot in the Premiership.

The Dons boss is ready to deliver a few tough truths to his squad in a bid to get the Reds back on track for Monday’s home clash with Ross County.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the loss at Kilmarnock.(Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

He said: “We will have some honest and frank conversations with the group and some individuals as well.

“I am privileged to be here as I think it is a fantastic club and I don’t take it for granted.

“I think the players need to look at that the same way and realise they are at a very big club.

“They have been given a great opportunity to play for this club.

“Don’t take it for granted. Don’t let it pass it you by.

“I said after the St Mirren (3-1 loss) and Rangers (3-2 loss) games that we didn’t become a bad team overnight.

“We didn’t play badly in those two games.

“But the loss at Kilmarnock is a concern because of the lack of effort and lack of commitment.

“And that really does puzzle me because it is not something I have had to say up to now.

“It is a sore one for everyone involved and we will do everything we can to put it right on Monday.”

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski (R) are dejected as Kilmarnock score a second goal to make it 2-0.  Image: SNS.

‘We didn’t fight and scrap enough’

Goodwin overhauled the squad with an extensive summer transfer rebuild costing in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

However the Dons are just one point better off, after 19 games, than at the same stage last season under former boss Stephen Glass.

As a player the first thing, and the easiest thing, is to give your all.

“To show that effort and commitment.

“I think the players are honest enough, and I’m certainly honest enough with myself, to realise we didn’t fight and scrap enough.

“That’s the bottom line.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin

The Dons boss accepts responsibility for the recent losing streak.

However he was left frustrated that the Dons “didn’t fight or scrap enough” at Rugby Park.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 2=1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “As manager the responsibility is on my shoulders and I fully accept that.

“I brought in the majority of players who are here to the club.

“Prior to the World Cup break we were doing okay.

“Kilmarnock has left me with a real sense of disappointment.

“It is not a performance I want to be labelled with and neither do the players.

“As a player the first thing, and the easiest thing, is to give your all.

“To show that effort and commitment.

“I think the players are honest enough, and I’m certainly honest enough with myself, to realise we didn’t fight and scrap enough.

“That’s the bottom line.

“We did nothing in the game to warrant taking anything from it.”

‘It’s alarming. It’s concerning’

In a frank assessment of a bleak night at Rugby Park Goodwin slated the performance as “alarming”.

Aberdeen were overtaken in third spot due to that defeat.

Currently occupying fourth position, the Reds hold only a two point advantage over eighth-placed Hibs.

Goodwin was incensed at his expensively assembled squad’s inability to get the basics right at Rugby Park.

And he is determined to ensure there is no repeat.

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is frustrated in the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

He said: “Kilmarnock bullied us for most of the night and did the basics far better than we did.

“When you go to a venue as difficult as that, with the pitch and conditions you have to do the basics well.

“And we didn’t.

“Kilmarnock got the ball forward early, competed for the first header, picked up the majority of second balls

“They ran beyond us on numerous occasions.

“Those for me are the basics of football and every team has to be able to do that.

“And for whatever reason we didn’t.

“It’s alarming. It’s concerning.

“But we need to make sure we don’t have a performance like that ever again.

“There are two sides to playing football.

“You have to be able to defend well, be aggressive and show a level of desire and energy when you don’t have the ball.

“And when you do have the ball you have to show a bit of courage, get on it and make things happen.

“We didn’t do either of those against Kilmarnock.

“It was an awful night and an extremely difficult performance that I won’t accept.”

