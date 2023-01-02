5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye out for in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye out for in 2023

By Karla Sinclair
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
TGI Fridays' chicken fingers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
TGI Fridays' chicken fingers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

A new year marks a new chapter, and Inverness, the wider Highlands and Moray have a line-up of food and drink businesses set to open in 2023 that will leave you feeling excited (and hungry).

Expect everything from quirky coffee trailers to whisky distilleries and tasty grub from global chains.

Here are the locations to look out for throughout the year to curb your hunger cravings.

TGI Fridays

News broke that TGI Fridays was considering opening more takeaway restaurants in Inverness, Edinburgh, and Glasgow in January 2022. This was all dependent on the success of its Dundee venture, which opened that same month.

While Inverness is still not currently served by a Fridays, this is a potential opening we may spot in Inverness in 2023.

Local fans of the chain could look forward to enjoying favourites including glazed chicken strips and fully stacked burgers from the comfort of their own home.

You may spot a TGI Fridays branch in Inverness this year. Image: Bold Space.

Victorian Market

Inverness’ Victorian Market Food Hall has welcomed a series of superb foodie businesses over recent months.

They include Sushi Inverness, Moonshine, vegan takeaway Salt N Fire, Bad Girl Bakery, Good Girl Greengrocers, and the Highland Street Food Pop-Up Unit, which opened to expand on the success of the Highland Food and Drink Trail Street Food Zone.

Several units still lay empty in the space, so expect to see even more firms setting up shop throughout the year to serve their tasty grub.

Inside the Victorian Market food hall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The Coffee Clan

If you’re a fan of coffee, then this one is for you.

Currently in the works but expected to open its hatches in the coming months, The Coffee Clan is a coffee trailer that will be serving customers across Moray.

With coffee, speciality teas, hot chocolate, and mouth-watering bakes among the offering, there’s plenty to get stuck into.

The trailer will also be available for hire, and both private and corporate events. For more information, visit the business’ Facebook page.

The Cairn

Family-owned whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail is spending £20 million on a project that will see a new Speyside distillery opening in the summer.

The distillery will be known as The Cairn. The name reflects the distillery’s location overlooking the Cairngorm mountains, at the gateway to Speyside.

Work started on site in July 2021 and by the start of September 2022, the structure of the building was largely complete.

The Cairn glass. Image: Gordon & MacPhail.

Eastgate Shopping Centre

Among the exciting openings coming in 2023 is the new upmarket food court located at the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Named Loch and Larder, the new setup will focus on quality local produce with a street food twist.

Scottish Kitchen – a concept from Scotland’s national chef Gary MacLean – will be the anchor of the new development. Expect the rest of the outlets involved to be revealed at a later date.

Shoppers at Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

