Readers’ letters: Banchory retail park, urban gull problems in Inverness and unnecessarily long bus journeys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Banchory retail park, urban gull problems in Inverness and unnecessarily long bus journeys

By P&J and EE readers
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Banchory retail park
Would plans for a retail park in Banchory help or hinder the town? Image: Ireland Design Architects

Sir, – I refer to the article in The Press and Journal of January 6. Councils across the country are desperately trying to regenerate high streets, including Union Street in Aberdeen, and are trying to fill empty shops to bring back shoppers so that the high streets across the country are not simply a series of boarded-up properties.

The proposal by Banchory Estates for a shopping complex at the back of Tesco would surely sound the death knell of the town’s High Street, undoing any effort the council is trying to put in place for regeneration and to stop decay. Potentially, such a Hill of Banchory development would draw in customers from a relatively wide surrounding area which would also have a negative impact on retail outlets in those localities.

Businesses are finding it difficult to recruit staff and, whether we like it or not, they have to make a profit to survive. If I am right, the potential for really new jobs in the business park would be very low as all that would happen would be a shift of staff from closing retail outlets in Banchory High Street to the retail park.

Companies that are interested in having outlets in the proposed retail park should be encouraged to move to the High Street and not contributing to its demise.

As such, this proposal should be given scant consideration and dismissed.

WHC Richmond, Kirkton of Durris, Banchory.

There’s more to life than grubby wealth

A man stacking coins in a pyramid as a representation of Scottish wealth
Image: Shutterstock

Sir, – In his letter of January 7, Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce asks for a crystal ball plus some kind of guarantee before he consents to consider Scotland running its own affairs. As a businessman and owner of an estate, he will know that risk is everywhere and also that nothing stays the same.

The question is rather one of risk management and then it becomes blindingly obvious that by all recognised international metrics, Scotland can and will do very well on its own.

The option is to go down with the sinking ship SS UK, holed below the water line and rudderless. Decades of decline have led to under-investment in every facet of our social fabric. The UK is skint, in debt up to its eyeballs and now isolated from its biggest trading partner.

It’s not a difficult choice, and that’s only discussing economics. It might come as a surprise to folk like our writer laird but a growing number of Scots people would prioritise happiness, health and wellbeing above chasing grubby wealth.

No economist or government can give accurate predictions and events will occur to upset the best-laid plans but the direction of travel for UK does not look good in any way. We can do better on our own – man the lifeboats.

Peter E. Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Time for Scotland to grasp the thistle

Sir, – National treasure – preserve it or sell it? It depends on your view of the state of the NHS, its functions and the role of big business. Either way, it’s all falling into place for the Tories but it doesn’t bode well for most citizens.

The NHS is needing emergency funding, but what it will see instead will be the private sector being hired in to help with the demand to cut waiting times, the next phase of the privatisation plans.

The result will be to reduce NHS funding even further, meaning no Barnett consequentials for the Scottish NHS. What will it take for people to wake up and realise what Westminster governments do to Scotland – a naturally-wealthy energy-rich country saddled with foodbanks, crumbling infrastructure and fuel poverty?

Our job must be to show that it can be different and we can have a successful, wee outward-looking north European country with happier healthier people.

There’s much to do of course, but it starts with a step. People need to grasp the thistle and demand independence for Scotland.

Herbert Petrie, Parkhill, Dyce, Aberdeen.

Encouraging urban gulls is bird-brained

A seagull on Inverness high street, which has a big gull problem
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sir, – Initially, I was amazed to read (Letters, January 9) that anyone, let alone a councillor, was opposed to work to discourage herring gulls from living in the centre of Inverness – I could not believe someone could be such a bird-brain as urban gulls are flying rats.

Then I realised it was a Green Party councillor spouting such nonsense and that I had overestimated the level of common sense allocated.

Jenny Matheson, Annfield Road, Inverness.

Role of religious representatives

Sir, – In his piece on January 3, Garrett Stell discusses the undemocratic anachronism of unelected and unaccountable religious nominees on council education committees – whether they should have votes or, indeed, given their minority representation of Scots, have seats at all.

Opposing any change to the status quo is Marian Macintyre from the Church of Scotland’s Faith Impact Forum who argues that, even without a vote, these intruders contribute with “sensitive and informed discussions” representing the “ethos of their faith group” and that theirs is a “pastoral” role.

Religious representatives defend divisive sectarian faith schools to maintain their precious “ethos”, they seek to reduce information available to LGBT young people in the ridiculous belief that they will then not “choose” such a lifestyle, and Edinburgh Secular Society uncovered an example of a creationist who called evolution “really illogical”, sitting at the table in South Lanarkshire.

What possible wisdom is Mrs MacIntyre defending other than to suggest more of her God in schools?

Neil Barber, Edinburgh Secular Society, Saughtonhall Drive.

Unionists urged to just carry on

Sir, – The support for independence is stable, if not increasing, and Scottish residents are seeing there is an alternative available in 21st Century Scotland.

Letters to these pages, such as that of George Emslie (January 9) can only increase support, so keep up the good work Mr Emslie and colleagues.

They may not be aware, but among the highest number of immigrants to Scotland are retired English residents.

Ron Campbell, Richmond Walk, Aberdeen.

Bus travelling times too long

One of Aberdeen's stagecoach bus services
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sir, – I noticed in last Saturday’s edition of the Evening Express someone stating that the bus took two-and-a-half hours to do the 60 miles between Elgin and Aberdeen.

Luxury. It takes the number 35 bus three hours to do the shorter journey from Buckie to Aberdeen and, unlike Elgin, there is no option of going by train.

I think it takes around the same amount of time to go by bus from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

Over the years I have seen the journey time by bus increase and the amount of passengers decrease.

Three hours plus waiting time (which can be considerable) is too long for older people with weaker bladders which means that a taxi to Keith and half the time on a train with a toilet is a better, if far more expensive option.

However, I also have it easy in comparison to the inhabitants of Sandend, Fordyce, Cornhill and countryside where a magic carpet is the best option and THEY are expensive.

Ian Lumsden, Portsoy.

Salt and Rhoades

Sir, – Aberdeen’s gritter staff received much praise from the council for their hard work during the 10 days of snow and ice (EE, December 29).

Pity about the pavements in housing schemes. After British motorists survived the first fall of snow, I learned that the national winter and severe weather team leader for England’s Strategic Road Network is called Matt Salt and National Highways’ press officer is called Howard Rhoades.

Any more names that match jobs?

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Letters

Rishi Sunak
Readers' letters: Rishi Sunak's personal healthcare preferences, climate change, the closure of Bonobo cafe
a foodbanks worker with crates of non-perishable food, mainly in cans
Readers' letters: The rise of foodbanks, wind turbines disrupting wildlife and who to blame…
Post Thumbnail
Readers' letters: The current NHS Crisis, UK's net-zero obsession and the age of consent
king charles, who recently made the new year honours list public
Readers' letters: Frustration with New Year honours list, gender reform and negativity surrounding Sir…
Union terrace gardens revamp
Readers' letters: Union Terrace Gardens revamp is a 'mistake', free school meals and the…
Union street Aberdeen.
Readers' letters: A poem about Union Street, 80 years of friendship and homes for…
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has undergone a revamp but some have been left feeling underwhelmed by the changes. Image: Alastair Gossip/DCT Media
Readers' Letters: 'Underwhelming' Union Terrace Gardens should serve as a warning
More than 100 people have objected to the plans for affordable housing on the site of former Braeside Primary school in Airyhall, Aberdeen. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
Readers' Letters: 'Snobs' have poor excuse for objecting to housing, Scottish independence and NHS…
Scottish Parliament during the debate for the Stage 3 Proceedings of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Andrew Cowan/ Scottish Parliament/ PA Wire
Readers' Letters: Can Scottish Parliament justify spending so long on gender bill?
Harold Wilson at a press conference after his announcement that he was to give up office as Prime Minister when a successor was elected.
Readers' Letters: Independence is only way we can escape this groundhog day

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks