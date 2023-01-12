The 6 most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes and bars in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 6 most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes and bars in Inverness

By Karla Sinclair
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 13, 2023, 8:12 am
Inside Utopia Cafe in Inverness, which is among the city's most Instagrammable spots.
Utopia Cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Restaurants, cafes, and bars in Inverness are continuously working on ways to appeal to Instagram users.

Implementing eye-catching decor such as artificial green walls, chandeliers, and neon lighting and curating funky cocktails are some of the ways they have done this over the years.

Why is that? Because snapping pictures of our food and drink whilst dining or drinking out in Inverness (one of many places) is becoming more and more common.

For anyone that resides in the city or is due to pass through it, here are the most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes, and bars in Inverness to visit if you want to tuck into tasty grub in a fantastic setting.

Jimmy Badgers

Jimmy Badgers is primarily a gin and fizz bar with an extensive list of classic and modern cocktails – all of which have been carefully curated by the resident, expert mixologists.

A range of premium wines, champagnes, prosecco, and spirits are also on the menu.

And not only is the drinks selection something to shout about, but the venue’s interior is too. Jimmy Badgers has been kitted out with eye-catching décor that is sure to have you reaching out for your phone to capture some pictures.

Address: 25 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1DY

Behind the bar at Jimmy Badgers, a neon sign on greenery reads "Bad decisions make great memories" above shelves of alcohol.
Inside Jimmy Badgers cocktail bar. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

XOKO

XOKO offers arguably some of the best dishes and bakes I have had the pleasure of trying in Inverness.

And what elevates the business even further is the fact that customers can watch the team create them right in front of their eyes as XOKO boasts an open-plan kitchen.

It doesn’t get more Instagrammable than that…

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HG

Three pretty pastries and a cream takeaway coffee cup with red design available from XOKO.
A range of bakes available at XOKO. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mangrove

Featuring two spaces for customers, the lounge and the main restaurant area, Mangrove has been a popular spot for foodies since opening in October 2021.

The family-run business serves a number of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

They include desi mince and tatties – an authentic keema and potato curry cooked with Munro Butcher’s beef mince meat and served with soft chapatis – and tandoori makhanwala – a classic cheese curry topped with a golden crisp crust and served with crispy garlic naan fries.

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

Mangrove's main sitting area, with sleek tables and comfortable looking chairs. Industrial-looking brick pillars stand throughout the room with neon lighting in chandeliers.
Mangrove boasts a capacity of 24. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts is one of the bars in Inverness that offers a unique concept in the area – this being that it acts as a cafe by day and an espresso martini bar by night.

Boasting a capacity of 16 – 12 seats inside and four outside – and a team of eight, the business has become well-known for its Instagrammable and tasty offering.

If you’re planning on stopping by, we guarantee you’ll struggle to whittle down your desired doughnut – simply because each one is so tempting…

Address: 36 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EH

Toasted marshmallows sit atop a Biscoff martini, with a biscoff rim around the glass.
A Biscoff martini topped with toasted marshmallows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Utopia Cafe

Do you want to tuck into visually appealing dishes and drinks with a setting to match? Then you should definitely put Utopia Cafe on your radar.

The eatery serves brunch-style dishes including avocado and halloumi, brioche French toast, a modern Middle Eastern twist on eggs Benedict, and florentine and royale, as well as a selection of cakes and bakes.

As for its interior, it is bright, spacious, and welcoming.

Address: 27 Tomatin Road, Inverness IV2 4UA

Colourful couches sit to the front of Utopia Cafe in Inverness, with customers scattered throughout the seating area, which has a feature wall and wood beams across the ceiling and room.
Inside the popular cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Scotch & Rye

Tuck into everything from Instagrammable burgers and hot dogs to great craft brews, and unique (and award-winning) cocktail creations at Scotch & Rye.

If you’re feeling up to the task, the venue also gives diners the opportunity to take on its formidable food challenge – known as The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge – which is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories.

Competitive eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett completed the challenge in August, but could you do the same?

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF

The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge meal at Scotch & Rye, Inverness.
Scotch & Rye’s burger challenge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

