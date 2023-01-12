The 6 most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes and bars in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Restaurants, cafes, and bars in Inverness are continuously working on ways to appeal to Instagram users.

Implementing eye-catching decor such as artificial green walls, chandeliers, and neon lighting and curating funky cocktails are some of the ways they have done this over the years.

Why is that? Because snapping pictures of our food and drink whilst dining or drinking out in Inverness (one of many places) is becoming more and more common.

For anyone that resides in the city or is due to pass through it, here are the most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes, and bars in Inverness to visit if you want to tuck into tasty grub in a fantastic setting.

Jimmy Badgers

Jimmy Badgers is primarily a gin and fizz bar with an extensive list of classic and modern cocktails – all of which have been carefully curated by the resident, expert mixologists.

A range of premium wines, champagnes, prosecco, and spirits are also on the menu.

And not only is the drinks selection something to shout about, but the venue’s interior is too. Jimmy Badgers has been kitted out with eye-catching décor that is sure to have you reaching out for your phone to capture some pictures.

Address: 25 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1DY

XOKO

XOKO offers arguably some of the best dishes and bakes I have had the pleasure of trying in Inverness.

And what elevates the business even further is the fact that customers can watch the team create them right in front of their eyes as XOKO boasts an open-plan kitchen.

It doesn’t get more Instagrammable than that…

Address: 13 Bridge Street, Inverness IV1 1HG

Mangrove

Featuring two spaces for customers, the lounge and the main restaurant area, Mangrove has been a popular spot for foodies since opening in October 2021.

The family-run business serves a number of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

They include desi mince and tatties – an authentic keema and potato curry cooked with Munro Butcher’s beef mince meat and served with soft chapatis – and tandoori makhanwala – a classic cheese curry topped with a golden crisp crust and served with crispy garlic naan fries.

Address: 78 Academy Street, Inverness IV1 1LU

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts

PERK Coffee & Doughnuts is one of the bars in Inverness that offers a unique concept in the area – this being that it acts as a cafe by day and an espresso martini bar by night.

Boasting a capacity of 16 – 12 seats inside and four outside – and a team of eight, the business has become well-known for its Instagrammable and tasty offering.

If you’re planning on stopping by, we guarantee you’ll struggle to whittle down your desired doughnut – simply because each one is so tempting…

Address: 36 Church Street, Inverness IV1 1EH

Utopia Cafe

Do you want to tuck into visually appealing dishes and drinks with a setting to match? Then you should definitely put Utopia Cafe on your radar.

The eatery serves brunch-style dishes including avocado and halloumi, brioche French toast, a modern Middle Eastern twist on eggs Benedict, and florentine and royale, as well as a selection of cakes and bakes.

As for its interior, it is bright, spacious, and welcoming.

Address: 27 Tomatin Road, Inverness IV2 4UA

Scotch & Rye

Tuck into everything from Instagrammable burgers and hot dogs to great craft brews, and unique (and award-winning) cocktail creations at Scotch & Rye.

If you’re feeling up to the task, the venue also gives diners the opportunity to take on its formidable food challenge – known as The Big Eater Scottish Burger Challenge – which is thought to comprise around 6,000 calories.

Competitive eaters Randy Santel and Katina Dejarnett completed the challenge in August, but could you do the same?

Address: 21 Queensgate, Inverness IV1 1DF