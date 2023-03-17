Readers’ letters: The dangers of vaping, Scottish Green Party and Gary Lineker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: The dangers of vaping, Scottish Green Party and Gary Lineker

By P&J and EE readers
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
A photo of someone using a CBD vape pen

Sir, – Vaping is now openly advertised in shops as a safe product, which is far from the truth as apart from disposal problems there is the added risk of contracting “popcorn lung” due to the food enhancer additive used in the product.

The Scottish Government would be well advised in classifying all vaping products with the same restrictions as tobacco products.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Deposit Return Scheme has to be binned by new first minister

Sir, – The time for producers to register for the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was earlier this week – 600 out of 4,000 have registered, which doesn’t augur too well for this badly thought out scheme being introduced in August.

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Business leaders have told Nicola Sturgeon that the deposit return scheme planned for Scotland is “destined to fail’’ and that to continue with its introduction would be “reckless’’.

A number of leading business organisations including CBI Scotland, Scottish Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Small Businesses have all joined together to send an open letter to Ms Sturgeon, the outgoing first minister, calling for the scheme to be delayed.

Strong support to have the scheme delayed has come from the Scottish Council for Development and Industry, also the Scottish Wholesale Association. While there’s support for a scheme, to press ahead with DRS without change would be reckless.

I think it’s high time for Lorna Slater, the circular economy minister, to come out of her bunker and listen to the very valuable advice of the producers and suspend the scheme and sort it out before wasting more Scottish taxpayers’ money.

Ken Watmough, Aberdeen.

‘Green’ Party so misleading

Sir, – In the rush to elect a new leader of their party, the three candidates for the top job in the SNP have failed to address the real issue that affects all their members.

The arrangement with the Green Party has been one of the most divisive things Nicola Sturgeon persuaded her colleagues to go along with. The word “green” does not reflect the politics of this left-wing, republican, anti-business fringe party whose wild ideas have forced the Scottish Government – in the name of progressive politics – to introduce badly thought through, uncosted, unpopular and unworkable policies.

Image: Scottish Green Party

Does the Scottish Government really want to sacrifice the future of Scotland on the back of independence at any cost?

Associating themselves with the Greens diminishes their stature and will only lead to more bad decisions.

The voting public have said they want no more of this unholy alliance; let us hope the new first minister drops the Greens in favour of putting the country first.

Andrew Dingwall-Fordyce, Westhill.

Leading the SNP is dubious privilege

Sir, – I have, like a lot of people, been following the candidates vying for the dubious privilege of becoming the next leader of the SNP.

It became clear in the first week that the senior politicians in that party were not interested in taking up the mantle and many of your readers have expressed the opinion that the leadership is a poisoned chalice.

It is not hard to see why.

All essential services are in the usual SNP mess.

To extricate ourselves is going to take time and money and therein lies the dilemma faced by the senior members of that party; even if they magic up a bottomless pit of money, they don’t have the time.

So we are left with three young hopefuls, and although they are approaching this as if they were already the first minister they have said nothing that fills me with hope that they can lead a minority party and solve even a small part of the disasters left behind by the previous holder of that post.

Whoever wins will also have to look closely at the disastrous alliance with the Green Party. It was impossible to believe things could have become any worse for the SNP but the alliance with the Greens has proved me wrong.

The party faithful have seen their parliamentary colleagues backed into a corner at virtually every debate.

SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: DC Thomson

So who out of the present candidates has the nerve to disband the coalition? The implications are, no Greens, no majority.

If they dump the Greens where they belong in the brown bin, is there a chance the other parties could get together and form a coalition of their own?

Fat chance I hear you say and I would have to agree. So we’re left with the SNP as a minority party trying to steer Scotland out of its present mess. Not an appetising proposition.

I would also like to remind the other political parties in Scotland that it is oft said the governing party is only as good as the opposition.

Finlay G Mackintosh, Forres.

Willpower is best way to beat obesity

Sir, – Another glimmer of hope in the fight against that bad kid on the block – obesity – has just been given the go ahead for use, in certain circumstances, by the NHS.

This latest “wonder” drug administered by injection leaves a feeling of fullness thus reducing the desire to eat. The prize – weight loss of around 10%.

Detriments such as nausea, sickness, vomiting and diarrhoea, the duration of its use limited to two years and cost are thought well worth the benefits.

An added reason for its use is the ringing endorsements from celebrities – invariably more important than the reality that on stopping injections, unless willpower is exercised, the weight lost is quickly regained.

Willpower is the golden ticket to success. The multi-billion-pound diet industry is flourishing through the inability of individuals to exercise self-control of their calorie intake.

Sometimes this virtue is imprinted in the developing mind.

As a child, I grew up in the years of post-war austerity when food was scarce and basic. Sometimes as a treat or a special occasion, a cake or dumpling would be baked.

Overindulgence was discouraged by stern words, now regarded as offensive: “Don’t be greedy, you don’t want to get fat.”

My friends and I were the embodiments of Lowry’s matchstick kids so there was little likelihood of that becoming a reality.

But the possible outcome of eating too much has remained a guide throughout my long life. As an added bonus, no therapy with unpleasant side effects required.

Ivan W Reid, Laurencekirk.

BBC has moved to the far right

Sir, – It is now confirmed, through the words of a sports commentator, that the BBC is in the pocket of the Conservative Party.

Gary Lineker is a highly respected TV football presenter. He is freelance and not a BBC employee and was expressing, off TV, a sincere and personal viewpoint on controversial Tory government policy, as is his democratic right.

Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Furthermore, the once free and impartial image of the BBC has been shattered, when it is controlled by a chairman who donated £400,000 to the Tory party and organised a loan for that reprobate Boris Johnson.

However, this corrupt UK Government is not concerned about adverse media coverage, since most of the media is Conservative-leaning.

It is even more troubling that new UK Government bills are being rushed through Parliament, including anti-strike, human rights and migration legislation, with a home secretary unable to say whether the Illegal Migration Bill is actually legal or not.

With more than three-quarters of Britain’s national newspapers controlled by four wealthy establishment figures and with more right-wing news sites opening up, the British broadcasting media, including the BBC, has certainly moved to the far right.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore.

Wash your fruit and vegetables

Sir, – A recent report blamed traffic pollution for posing a risk to vegetables grown in gardens and allotments as they have higher levels of contaminants (EE, January 30).

These levels must be super extra high on the A90 Dundee to Perth road and the A92 Arbroath to Dundee road.

Image: Colin Rennie

At the sides of these roads all kinds of fruit and veg are grown and they are being polluted by passing cars, lorries, buses and farm vehicles.

Do these suppliers wash their products before being sold to shops and supermarkets all over Scotland?

People who don’t wash fruit and veg before eating can increase their daily intake of lead by 130%, or 2.3 times their recommended exposure limit!

So please wash all your fruit and veg in the future!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Letters

The Clifton Road library will close at the end of the month. Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: The closure of Woodside Library, saving Aberdeen's arts sector and illegal immigrants
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' Letters: EV charging rising prices, William Wallace's impact on Scots and Scottish Government
A majority of Scots voted to stay in the European Union.
Readers' letters: Independent Scotland will prosper like Denmark and Norway
Farmer carrying box of veg on a sunny day;
Readers' letters: Supporting local produce, the Beauly to Denny line and the Falkland Islands
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use Big Noise Tullos Primary, Aberdeen, 7th Birthday Concert.
Readers' letters: Big Noise Torry, Aberdeen FC's Barry Robson and Scotland's deposit return scheme
Protests to proposed budget cuts at Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Aberdeen City Council budget, media bias in the UK and saving human…
Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Councillor expenses, flowers in Oban and media bias over independence
Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre which will be closing to be demolished
Readers' letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod…
Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Readers' letters: Kate Forbes's religious beliefs, Bill Gibb and council spending
Pile of old Roald Dahl books on a white background.
Readers' letter: Roald Dahl censorship, new deposit return scheme flaws and Bon Accord Terrace…

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented