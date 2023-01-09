Scotland’s NHS cannot simply ‘struggle from crisis to crisis’, warns top Highland doctor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland’s NHS cannot simply ‘struggle from crisis to crisis’, warns top Highland doctor

A leading Inverness doctor has claimed Scotland’s health workers are “on their knees” due to the winter crisis and warned the NHS is being pushed past its limit.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 5:10 pm
Dr Iain Kennedy said the NHS is not sustainable at the moment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Dr Iain Kennedy, who chairs the doctors’ BMA union in Scotland, insisted the health service cannot “struggle to survive from crisis to crisis” in the long-term.

Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency briefing on Monday morning in the wake of record A&E waiting times and record numbers of calls to NHS24.

The first minister admitted hospitals across the country are almost completely full and said the NHS is enduring “the most difficult winter ever”.

Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf is due to make a statement in Holyrood on Tuesday as Ms Sturgeon announced more funding to help take patients out of hospitals.

In spite of the dire situation, the first minister insisted the NHS remains sustainable and will be there for those who need treatment.

But Dr Kennedy, who warned recently he has never seen things so bad, said the health service cannot function with the resources it is currently getting.

The GP said: “We have to have a long-term discussion about the future of our health service rather than just struggle to survive from crisis to crisis as staff endure perpetual pressures which in the past were reserved for the worst of winter.

“The sooner we get to grips with the big picture issues, the sooner we can get away from having to implement short-term measures in the hope of bolstering collapsing services.”

Dr Kennedy warned extra care beds for patients will not help improve the crisis if more staff are not hired.

‘Not sustainable’

He said first-hand accounts from NHS workers before Christmas were “harrowing” and warned health workers will “dread going to work” while the situation remains so bad.

Dr Kennedy said: “Bed occupancy of 95% across our hospitals is just not sustainable in terms of providing safe and effective care.

“Many doctors remain to be convinced that the Scottish Government’s practical response matches up to the huge scale of the problems the NHS is facing.

“In particular, staffing shortages will only get worse as more staff burn out and dread going to work.”

Leading Dingwall doctor Miles Mack agreed that short-term solutions will do little to fix systemic problems.

Dr Miles Mack warned there are no easy fixes for the NHS. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Highland medic, who is ex-chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners in Scotland, said GPs in rural areas have not been given enough support.

He also worries that plans for GP clinics to open on Saturdays may simply lead to more burnout among doctors.

He told the Press and Journal: “This must be seen in the context of GPs working longer hours and with larger list sizes.

“My concern is that if practices are forced to open in this way this will reduce the sustainability of the service in the longer term, resulting in increased strain.”

He added: “GPs are desperately needed to help manage the ageing population who are living with increasingly complex health conditions.

“The 2018 GP contract saw most rural practices receive no financial uplift and resources to support GPs were focused on delivering alternative clinicians into primary care.”

