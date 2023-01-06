Humza Yousaf asked to explain himself over north-east health failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf asked to explain himself over north-east health failures

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf is being pushed to deliver a "concrete plan" for community health services in the north-east, after fears of staff and bed shortages across the region.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 6, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 6, 2023, 6:51 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf is being pushed to deliver a “concrete plan” for community health services in the north-east, after fears of staff and bed shortages across the region.

The call comes days after NHS Grampian raised the alarm by asking for staff on off-duty or holiday to come into work.

Staffing shortages have struck Aboyne and Glen O’Dee hospitals in recent months.

And Insch War Memorial Hospital was mothballed in March 2020 with staff redeployed to help pandemic efforts.

Ambulance at A&E at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

New figures released on Wednesday revealed 2,000 patients across Scotland spent half-a-day or more waiting in accident and emergency in the week running up to Christmas.

This is the highest weekly total on record.

North-east Tory politicians sounded the alarm and demanded answers before a meeting with Mr Yousaf, due on January 12.

The health secretary is also expected to deliver a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, addressing the mounting challenges facing the NHS across Scotland.

Pressure on Humza Yousaf

One of the MSPs, Alexender Burnett, said community hospitals are under pressure.

“There has long been concern over the closure of community hospitals in our constituencies, and we wanted to put that disquiet to Humza Yousaf,” he said.

MSP Alexander Burnett wants to see the Insch War Memorial Hospital reopened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A specialist dementia ward at Glen O’Dee Hospital in Banchory was temporarily closed in October and has yet to reopen.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership blamed the decision on “significant” staff shortages.

Aboyne Hospital reopened at the end of October following a two-month closure due to long-term staffing problems across three in-patient wards.

While the day clinics at the facility were not affected by the disruption, all patients at the community ward had to be discharged or transferred elsewhere.

Insch War Memorial Hospital was closed in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic due to staffing pressures.

Two years on, the hospital has not reopened and health bosses say it no longer meets modern healthcare standards.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised to reopen the hospital – by name – as part of a £10 billion “replace and refurbish” package announced during the last Holyrood election.

But she has been accused of backing off from the pledge, with the health board urged to make a business case to the Scottish Government.

Rural and island talks

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said the staffing issues faced by rural and island health boards were a “central point of discussions” during the health secretary’s visits across the country over the summer.

She added: “We have a range of initiatives and incentives in place to recruit and retain staff in remote, rural and island communities.

Aboyne Hospital closed for two months due to lack of staff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Boards also have the power to offer various working patterns and flexibilities to attract candidates.

“The situation we find ourselves in is not unique to Scotland and is the result of pandemic backlogs, Brexit-related staff shortages and increases in winter viruses such as flu which has seen recent a significant rise in the last few weeks – making this winter the most challenging the NHS has ever faced.

“We have record numbers of NHS staff and are recruiting more as part of our £600 million winter plan and £50 million targeting A&E waits through services that allow patients to be treated at home or in the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Douglas Ross admits Scottish Tories failed to live up to expectations in 2022
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Rent freeze: Is your MSP or MP a landlord?
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Tens of thousands of rural homes face energy costs of more than £30,000
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Exclusive: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to back the arts as sector faces uncertain future
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt

Most Read

1
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
2
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
3
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
4
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
5
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
6
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Martin Compston was ‘on fire a lot’ while filming supernatural thriller The Rig say…
7
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Kessock Bridge reopens after police incident closed both lanes for over two hours
8
Resident X
Step inside Aberdeen’s street food market Resident X and find out why you need…
9
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
10
Inverness High Street incident
Police swoop following reports of man with firearm in Inverness city centre

More from Press and Journal

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Rugby: National 3 leaders Gordonians eager to carry on where they left off
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Winger Mitchell Taylor aims to strike up partnership at Elgin City with Kane Hester
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Rugby: Highland set bar high for maximum point aim on return to action
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Euan McColm: Police logging of non-criminal 'hate incidents' is a slippery slope
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Junior football set to return with a bang
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Brian Irvine: Andy Considine will have a point to prove against Aberdeen
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Young drink-driver who thought he'd 'slept it off' faces losing car dealership job
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Argyll and Bute residents could hold the key in council's £7 million budget cut…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month. Image: PA.
Paul Hartley: Recruitment a priority on boss' Cove Rangers return

Editor's Picks

Most Commented