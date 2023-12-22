The Voice of the North: Blurring of A9 fact and fiction has eroded trust in Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: Blurring of A9 fact and fiction has eroded trust in Scottish Government

The P&J's editorial team asks: are we really to believe that, this time, the Scottish Government will actually follow through on its pledge?

Very heavy traffic on the A9 between Tomatin and Moy is made all the more dangerous by heavy rain and spray of water off the road. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By The Press & Journal

In February, the Scottish Government announced that its 2025 completion target for improving the A9 route between Perth and Inverness was “simply no longer achievable”.

Ever since, people living in the north of Scotland have been waiting anxiously to hear details of a new “achievable” timetable for this vital and long overdue upgrade.

Finally, we have that information – but to dub it unsatisfying would be an understatement.

Within the space of 10 months, an extra 10 years have been added to the length of the A9 project, which now has a predicted end date of 2035. Somehow, this is being heralded by the SNP as worthy of celebration.

The party promised to dual the A9 and make the catastrophically dangerous road safe for locals and tourists alike 16 years ago.

Even if it does make good on its new pledge and gets the job done by 2035, voters will have been left waiting for 28 years. So many lives have already been lost and families shattered as a result of incidents on single-carriageway sections of the A9.

The best-case scenario now is 12 more years of unbearable pain for countless people. But, are we really to believe that, this time, the Scottish Government will actually follow through on its pledge?

Campaigners no longer know what to believe

Increasingly, it appears that Alex Salmond’s big promise made in Inverness all those years ago was nothing more than political theatre. Perhaps, thinking in the short-term, the former first minister assumed the SNP would not still be the responsible party in power all these years later; by then, it would be someone else’s problem.

Today, of course, Salmond is free to criticise his former colleagues for failing to figure out how to plan and pay for work he himself never even seriously attempted to take on.

Transport Minister Màiri McAllan has admitted feeling scared on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Despite knowing five years ago that the 2025 target was unachievable, government ministers continued to peddle fiction as fact. Now, a 30-year-old transport secretary is making new promises. Understandably, campaigners no longer know what to believe.

Màiri McAllan could have a long and successful political career ahead of her. But, first, she has a great deal of trust to win.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

