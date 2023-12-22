‘Are ewe OK?’: Superstar sheep Fiona uses stardom to help others feeling isolated

Fiona, the world’s loneliest sheep, has become the new face of campaigns aimed at preventing loneliness in the agricultural community.

The ewe became a worldwide sensation after she was spotted living alone at the bottom of a cliff near Brora by a kayaker.

The story of her rescue attracted interest media around the world, with numerous TV stations and newspapers covering the story – from CNN and the New York Times to the Sydney Herald.

The Scotch Mule cross Charollais ewe – who had been isolated for around two years – was named Fiona by the team of friends who rescued her, and she quickly became known as the “world’s loneliest sheep”.

But Fiona is now enjoying lots of company living at Dalscone Farm in Dumfries, and has been enlisted to help raise the profile of not one but two mental health campaigns – the RSABI’s #KeepTalking initiative, and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ AreEweOK?

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “We know there can be a lot of loneliness in the farming community, particularly at this time of year, and the #KeepTalking campaign highlights how important it is for people to keep in touch and keep an eye out for anyone who could be feeling low or lonely.

“We know that just a little kindness can make a massive difference for someone who is struggling.”

Ben Best, who runs Dalscone Farm, said: “Fiona settled in here straight away and she’s doing really well.

“We’re delighted that not only has she helped to raise £11,000 for RSABI and the Scottish SPCA, thanks to donations from people keen to help, she is now also helping to spread the word about such an important message at this time of year.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services to people involved in Scottish agriculture.

It runs a helpline supported by RHASS which is open 365 days, 24 hours a day – 0808 1234 555