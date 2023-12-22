‘Are ewe OK?’: Superstar sheep Fiona uses stardom to help others feeling isolated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Are ewe OK?’: Superstar sheep Fiona uses stardom to help others feeling isolated

The 'world’s loneliest sheep' has become the face of two campaigns to prevent loneliness in the agricultural community.

By Ashleigh Barbour
Fiona the 'world's loneliest sheep' now lives with Ben Best at Dalscone Farm. Image: Muckle media
Fiona the 'world's loneliest sheep' now lives with Ben Best at Dalscone Farm. Image: Muckle media

Fiona, the world’s loneliest sheep, has become the new face of campaigns aimed at preventing loneliness in the agricultural community.

The ewe became a worldwide sensation after she was spotted living alone at the bottom of a cliff near Brora by a kayaker.

The story of her rescue attracted interest media around the world, with numerous TV stations and newspapers covering the story – from CNN and the New York Times to the Sydney Herald.

The Scotch Mule cross Charollais ewe – who had been isolated for around two years – was named Fiona by the team of friends who rescued her, and she quickly became known as the “world’s loneliest sheep”.

Fiona the sheep
Fiona had been stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Brora for more than two years. Image: Jill Turner/Peter Jolly Northpix

But Fiona is now enjoying lots of company living at Dalscone Farm in Dumfries, and has been enlisted to help raise the profile of not one but two mental health campaigns – the RSABI’s #KeepTalking initiative, and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ AreEweOK?

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said: “We know there can be a lot of loneliness in the farming community, particularly at this time of year, and the #KeepTalking campaign highlights how important it is for people to keep in touch and keep an eye out for anyone who could be feeling low or lonely.

“We know that just a little kindness can make a massive difference for someone who is struggling.”

Fiona the sheep now lives at Dalscone Farm, near Dumfries.

Ben Best, who runs Dalscone Farm, said: “Fiona settled in here straight away and she’s doing really well.

“We’re delighted that not only has she helped to raise £11,000 for RSABI and the Scottish SPCA, thanks to donations from people keen to help, she is now also helping to spread the word about such an important message at this time of year.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support including counselling services to people involved in Scottish agriculture.

It runs a helpline supported by RHASS which is open 365 days, 24 hours a day – 0808 1234 555

