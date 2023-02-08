275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

275 years of business and industry in the north and north-east

By DC Thomson Archives
February 8, 2023, 6:00 am
The P&J has covered business and industry news for 275 years Image: DC Thomson graphics
The Press and Journal has been covering news on business and industries in the north and north-east for 275 years.

As we mark our 275th anniversary this year, we’ll be bringing you a timeline of articles showcasing the best of our journalism – your stories – spanning hundreds of years.

Each month will focus on a different theme, from historic crimes and the royal family’s love affair with the north and north-east, to show-stopping entertainment on the stages of the region.

Not only will you be able to see how our reporters told your stories throughout the centuries, but you will also witness the transformation of our journalism – in your P&J – over time.

Business and Industry in the north and north-east

The Press and Journal has always been supportive of the goings on in the region, giving local business owners and industry workers a platform to share their news and promote their investments.

From retail to farming and brewing to fishing, as a local newspaper, we’ve told the news of the north and north-east for centuries.

This month, our 275th anniversary timeline focuses on the businesses and industries of the region, as well as how our coverage has changed over the years.

Learn about the history of Esslemont and Macintosh on Aberdeen’s Union Street, explore agriculture coverage of the north and north-east dating back to 1798, and discover distilleries in Moray.

1798: A good time for turnips – agricultural reporting

Agricultural reporting has featured in The Press and Journal since the 18th century as it has long been a key industry for the region.

This article clipping from  September 1798 reports on the current harvest and the average prices of crops and livestock in the preceding August – in what seemed to be a particularly good time for turnips.

The pictureless report formed part of a newspaper page which had nothing but text to tell stories of the north and north-east.

Agricultural reporting has featured in The Press and Journal since the 18th century. Credit: The British Newspaper Archive.

The journalist who wrote the article states: “The hay harvest is now mostly over, and has been generally more favourable than was imagined.

“The second crop also appears to be good in many places, and much of it in this neighbourhood is well got in.

Credit: The British Newspaper Archive.

“The turnips are almost everywhere promising.”

The article also talks about the prices of cattle and how the price of beef fell. It also says the weather for harvest that year had been “perfection”.

1932: From rags to paper at Stoneywood Paper Mill

Paper mills were a dominant pre-oil industry in Aberdeen. The Stoneywood Paper Mill in Aberdeen dates back to 1710.

The Aberdeen’s Journal was founded in 1748, and so since its inception, the paper has always reported on the goings on of the paper mill.

On October 7 1932, the Aberdeen Press and Journal – the name on The P&J masthead at the time – reported on the process of manufacturing paper.

1930s: Workers grafting hard at Stoneywood Mill. Image: DC Thomson archives.
1935: Stoneywood Papermill a few years following on from the article which explained the process of how rags were transformed into paper at the mill. Image: DC Thomson archives.
1966: Miss Mary Boyne of Aberdeen, a laboratory assistant, using a microscope to examine minute flaws in the paper, and looks at the processed rags. Image: DC Thomson archives.
1978: Stoneywood Paper Mill. Image: DC Thomson archives.
1986: Drierman Ashley Watt and, right, machine assistant Michael Gray keep an eye on the quality of the paper from the 'wet end' on the machine." Image: DC Thomson archives.
1988: A view of rolls of paper at Stoneywood Paper Mill. Image: DC Thomson archives.
1990: Right, Ed Gillespie in his office where he can control all machinery by computer, while Gilbert Rennie checks the paper at the wet stage. Image: DC Thomson archives.

Mr J. G. Abel, a chemist with Stoneywood Paper Mill, described the transformation from rags to paper at the weekly meeting of the Aberdeen Rotary Club in the city’s Caledonian Hotel.

The page in which the Stoneywood Paper Mill article of October 7 1932 sa
The page on which the Stoneywood Paper Mill article of October 7 1932 sat. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

By this point in time, pictures were used within the columns of the newspaper to help to tell the stories of the region.

This particular article featured a headshot image of Mr J. G. Abel.

article featuring a headshot image of Mr J. G. Abel.
Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

The report stated: “Mr Abel said there were endless varieties of paper on the market, but in every case the basic raw material was the vegetable fibre derived from the flowering plant.

“And as every plant was built up with a structure or framework of these fibres, it would seem that there need be little danger of shortage of raw material to meet the demands of this industry.”

Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

One noticeable change to the structure of the articles by 1932 was that text was now broken up by sub-headings to make stories easier to read.

The general appearance of the page was now easier on the eye with the likes of adverts too.

Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

Pages were packed with articles, but no longer overwhelmed by words.

1966: Moray’s Glenlossie Distillery in review

Whisky is one of the famous industries from Scotland and The Press and Journal has always recognised its importance in the north and north-east.

The Weekend Review article from 1966
The Weekend Review article from 1966. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

On September 10 1966, reporter Cuthbert Graham spoke of Moray’s Birnie – dubbed the ‘whisky village’.

The article continues from The Press and Journal in 1966. Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

The Weekend Review report featured an image of Glenlossie Distillery “in the parish of Birnie”, while Mr Graham’s words told of the addition of new warehouses which provided a central depot for the whisky produced throughout the Speyside area.

Packed with images, the Weekend Review was a modern feature within the pages of The P&J and a bit like a travel review, of which the paper still publishes.

Mr Graham wrote: “In 1959 a very important programme of re-equipment and expansion was begun.

“New stills were installed making a total of six, but the most important development was the erection of two warehouse blocks…”

1966: Glenlossie Distillery. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1996: Glenlossie Distillery in Birnie, Moray. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1966: Turning the malt at Glenlossie. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1966: The exterior of Glenlossie Distillery. Image: DC Thomson Archives

Today, the whisky industry is still very much important to the region and is something to be proud of. It’s also an industry which regularly has coverage in The P&J.

Whisky is such a hot topic, The P&J cover everything about it in the form of news articles, features, galleries and even opinion pieces.

1970s: A long and rich history with the fishing industry

The north-east has a long and rich history when it comes to the fishing industry.

In Aberdeen, the earliest records of the 12th century show there was evidence of the first wooden harbour at Shiprow.

Farther up the coast, there’s also a wealth of fishing history in towns including Macduff, Peterhead, Banff, Portsoy, and if you go south you’ll find Stonehaven, Johnshaven and Gourdon.

And The Press and Journal has long reported on the fishing industry in its pages.

1962: Gourdon fish market picture by The P&J. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: Mallaig harbour. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: Mallaig fish market. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: Mallaig Habour Authority. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1974: Macduff fish market. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: At Mallaig habour. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: A Mallaig fishing pier. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1975: On a Mallaig fishing boat. Image: DC Thomson Archives
1984: Peterhead fish market. Image: DC Thomson Archives

On May 24 1975, The P&J’s Weekend Review reported on Mallaig’s growth and improvement over the last 80 years.

Mallaig is a port in Lochaber, on the west coast of the Highlands of Scotland.

In the article, reporter Cuthbert Graham wrote: “In 18 years the herring catch was multiplied by 10 times, and its value rose by over 500%.

“No wonder they call Mallaig the greatest herring port in Europe.”

Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

Plenty of images featured on the page, with the text centred in the middle. It’s quite a change compared to the layout of pages in earlier years.

1986: Hard rock returns at Kemnay Quarry

Kemnay granite has been used to help build many famous buildings and structures including Marischal College in Aberdeen, London Bridge and even Paris’s opera house in France.

The quarrying of granite in Kemnay ceased in the early 1970s but on May 30 1986, The Press and Journal reported on new granite being mined in the area by John Fyfe Ltd.

The article in The Press and Journal. Credit: British Newspaper Archives.

Reporter David Telfer wrote: “Now Kemnay has top-grade material once again thanks to an extensive new seam uncovered last year, which is producing rock which ‘just goes on getting better and better’, according to John Fyfe’s managing director John Mutch.

“In a good month around 200 tons of material is being taken out, although some weeks see as much as 100 tons produced.

Credit: British Newspaper Archive.

“This is still by no means a vast account when up to 30 tons can be required to face one house with granite blocks.

“But good large blocks are very valuable – a finished 10-ton block being worth £1500 or more.”

Workers in Kemnay Quarry in 1956
Workers in Kemnay Quarry in 1956. Image: DC Thomson archives.

By 1986, The P&J had created a Business Journal for all relevant news from across the north and north-east.

Today’s paper still features a business section which is produced by The P&J’s business team.

1989: The modernisation of Aberdeen’s Esslemont and Macintosh

Aberdeen’s Esslemont and Macintosh began trading in 1873. It was a one-stop shop for 134 years and sold everything from corsets to sofas.

The store was opened by Peter Esslemont and William Macintosh, who had rival shops on Broad Street.

However, the pair made the bold move to merge their successful businesses, and so came the establishment of Union Street’s popular retailer.

The front of the prestigious Aberdeen store on Union Street in the 1960s.
The front of the prestigious Aberdeen store on Union Street in the 1960s. Image: DC Thomson Archives

In April 1989, keen to continue investment in what had become an institute in the city, Esslemont and Macintosh announced a £1 million modernisation plan.

In the district news section of The Press and Journal, a P&J reporter wrote about the five-year plan of which works had already begun.

The Press and Journal article from 1989. Credit: The British Newspaper Archive

The project would see a bridge built between the company’s two buildings, as well as the exterior of the building being cleaned and its restaurant revamped.

Mr Birnie Esslemont, chairman of the store, said in the article that there had always been a long-term objective to link the two buildings with a bridge to improve customer flow.

Credit: The British Newspaper Archive

By 1989, the layout of The P&J’s pages had been split into sections of main stories, as well as shorter, filler articles.

Images of newly-weds from across the north and north-east were also built into the layout of the page and sat next to news content.

The Esslemont and Macintosh article took the spotlight in the centre of the page with an image capturing the work at the store.

Work on the Esslemont and Macintosh bridge had begun in 1989.
Work on the Esslemont and Macintosh bridge had begun in 1989. Image: DC Thomson Archives

After 134 years of trading, Esslemont and Macintosh sadly closed its doors.

Today, the space is now a restaurant which trades under the name The Esslemont, a nod to the building’s history.

Construction on Union Street's flagship store
Construction on Union Street’s flagship store which traded for 134 years. Image: DC Thomson Archives

1914 onwards: Highlighting the importance of agriculture in the region

With a dedicated team of farming reporters, The Press and Journal covers agriculture news from across the north and north-east.

For many a year, The P&J has promoted and reported on farming news and events.

The Turriff show is an event that has long been covered by The P&J, with reporters and photographers attending because they know the importance of the show for the area.

In 1929, the Aberdeen Press and Journal reported on record attendance at the show.

The article stated: “The magnificent collection of cattle, horses, sheep and poultry was a striking tribute to the vitality of the agricultural association.”

Credit: The British Newspaper Archive

One image appeared on the page featuring “Mr J.M.G. Petrie’s Aberdeen Angus supreme champion”.

You can sense the importance of the event given that the contents of the article sprawls across five columns on the page.

The Turriff Show in 1981
Echt Cattle Show in 1971
The Turriff Show in 1983
Evelyn Glennie at The New Deer Show in 1990
The Turriff Show in 1978
The Turriff Show in 1974
The Turriff Show in 1978
Mairi Milne at The New Deer Show in 1989
The Turriff Show in 1978
Mary Sivewright at The Echt Show in 1984
New Deer Show in 1984
Ploughing the fields in 1993
The Turriff Show in 1993
Peter Kemp at The Echt Show in 1987

2007: Profiling a brewing business adventure

The Press and Journal has long supported local businesses of all sizes – from those just starting up, to those who have been up and running for years.

In March 2007, The P&J spoke to friends Martin Dickie and James Watt. The duo had not long started their business venture – a new brewery in the north-east, BrewDog.

An article on up and coming brand Brewdog

The article stated that James and Martin had “high hopes for the beers taking off in a big way” after they had “invested their life savings in getting their new business up and running.”

Reporter Keith Findlay added: “BrewDog is currently negotiating a deal with Sainsbury’s and the company will soon start on a hard-sell for its cask beers in hotels and pubs.”

It’s quite safe to say BrewDog has gone on to achieve some of its highest hopes and continue to build on its successful north-east born brand.

By 2007, pictures used in The P&J were in full colour – compared to the stories of Esslemont and Macintosh back in 1989 – and the business section has features alongside its articles – such as quickfire questions.

Today, The Press and Journal is still supportive of local businesses and often uses profiles as a way to help promote smaller firms.

2021: Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill

With more than 200 years under its belt, The Press and Journal has, in many cases, been there for some north and north-east businesses since they first opened their doors.

As a local newspaper, The P&J is there to be part of our communities through thick and thin.

Stoneywood Mill
The Press and Journal has been reporting news on Stoneywood Mill for many years. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

So when the doors to Stoneywood Mill, some 90 years on from the article seen previously and more than 300 after it started operations, looked finally to have closed last year, we talked to the local people whose jobs were on the line as well as those trying desperately to save their jobs.

Our coverage included a series of articles looking at the devastating closure news and its impact, human and commercial.

2022: Glenmorangie Distillery’s green partnership

During the early decades of The Press and Journal, Scotch whisky was a mostly rogue business, with as many as 14,000 illicit stills being confiscated every year.

In 1823, the Excise Act put it on the legitimate path to conquering the world, and the spirits industry today remains a crucial part of the fabric of our region’s commerce and culture.

In this video-led report, our team went to sea to explore one of the innovative ways a leading distillery is helping deal with the impact of its work on the local environment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago
'Zombies' in a scene from Redcon-1. Image: @Redcon1film Instagram
Gory story: When Peterhead Prison became bloody battlefield for zombie apocalypse movie
Using the name Floral Hall may give away your age - but Inverness Botanic Gardens are blooming good no matter what they are called.
Inverness Floral Hall to Botanic Gardens: Name may have changed but it's still blooming…
Women cross country running in the north-east
Gallery: Ready... Set... Go! 16 photos of Cross country running in the north-east
Box 117 War - National Registration 1940-02-17 (C) AJL Pictured is the National registration 23's register at Aberdeen Ministry of Labour. Picture taken 17 February 1940.
Gallery: February in the north-east through the decades - War-time ID cards, snow storms…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on 30th anniversary of Moray band Sold on Soul Picture shows; Colin Henderson with members of Sold on Soul. various. Supplied by Henderson Family Date; Unknown
Sold on Soul: Moray band has made musical memories and raised more than £200,000…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image Picture shows; P/O Bill Livock. England. Supplied by Ann and Neils Kraunsoe/Shutterstock Date; 01/02/2023
Can you solve mystery of what happened to remains of Mosquito plane pulled from…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Fetternear House Picture shows; First pic: detail of the Clan Leslie armorial panel above the original entrance to Fetternear House. Second pic: a wide shot of the approach to Fetternear House in the winter sunshine, January 2023. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/Kirstie Waterston Date; Unknown
The mysterious fire that completely destroyed Fetternear House in just three hours
Storm damage to Gardenstown in 1st Feb 1953 AJL ARCHIVE
Great Storm of 1953 brought death and destruction to Aberdeenshire as houses were swept…
Inverurie Academy had its own 'Brandon Lee' incident in 1991 when it was revealed that a 21-year-old woman posed as a schoolgirl in a bid to become enrolled at the school.
Bogus schoolgirl was Inverurie Academy’s own ‘Brandon Lee’

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
United Auctions' auctioneer Raymond Kennedy selling the Beef Shorthorns.
Robust trade for first round of bull sales
CR0039619 Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 20/11/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
New early flood forecast launches in Scotland to help communities prepare

Editor's Picks

Most Commented