Sold on Soul: Moray band has made musical memories and raised more than £200,000 for Unicef over 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Sold on Soul: Moray band has made musical memories and raised more than £200,000 for Unicef over 30 years

By Susy Macaulay
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.

Moray band Sold on Soul will celebrate three decades of fundraising gigs with a shindig in Elgin.

The band, headed by well-known Rothes musician Colin Henderson, has raised more than £200,000 for the charity Unicef over the past 30 years, treating people to great music and a fun night out in the process.

Funds raised by the Elgin celebration will be shared between Elgin Town Hall and Unicef.

It’s a while since the band has been able to play, partly due to the pandemic.

Gigs for a band the size of Sold on Soul are difficult to organise, plus there’s been a long-term decline in local live music since the advent of disco in the 70s.

Playing and giving back

But as long as people still enjoy their music, Colin says the 13-piece veteran band will keep on playing and giving back.

Their annual gig in Elgin for Unicef is a highlight in the Moray calendar, and tickets have been going fast.

Sold on Soul has its origins back in the 1960s when Colin put together a pop group known as The Rising Sun —yes, inspired by The Animals’ classic House of the Rising Sun.

Colin Henderson played sax with his dad Bill in The Billy Henderson band while he was still at school at Elgin Academy. Image: Henderson Family

He had trained in classical clarinet with Kim Murray of Elgin, and made a natural progression to the saxophone, like his dad Bill.

By the age of 14, still at school in Elgin Academy, Colin was out gigging with his dad’s Billy Henderson Band.

During the Sixties, Colin’s Rising Sun joined the buzzing live music scene and played dances every week across the region.

Sold on Soul band leader Colin Henderson’s Rising Sun group from the 1960s. Image: Henderson Family

Legendary Elgin promoter Albert Bonici took the group under his wing with gigs at his Two Red Shoes ballroom.

Colin is full of praise and affection for Albert Bonici.

“He got Rising Sun a lot of work as a function band, including the Navy camps gigs at Lossiemouth,” he said.

The very first cheque presentation to Unicef by Sold on Soul in 1993 for £1,220.

In the 1970s Colin took his family to South Africa and Zimbabwe for a couple of years, playing three-month contracts at clubs.

They returned to Rothes, where Colin continued to gig with lots of different bands, and also tutored music at Gordonstoun’s Aberlour House.

Multi-million business

Meanwhile, he started an animal health business which blossomed and became a multi-million pound concern.

He sold it 19 years ago, but while the stress of business might have been over, Colin’s love of music certainly wasn’t.

Colin and fellow musician Bill Jannetta prepare for Moray Jazz Festival. Image: DCT

These days he plays jazz regularly with the Moray Jazz Club at Elgin FC social club.

His son Craig and daughter Nikki have inherited Colin’s talent for music.

Nikki sings with Sold on Soul, and Craig, who plays alto sax in some of London’s top hotels, will be coming to Elgin for the upcoming celebratory gig.

Old favourites

Sold on Soul’s set list continues to evolve, but there are many old favourites from the glory days, such as Signed, Sealed, Delivered; Knock On Wood, Gimme Some Lovin’, Proud Mary, and Lean On Me.

While audiences seem content to listen at first, by tune number three the dance floor is heaving, Colin says.

“Seeing people enjoy and get a buzz out of music of that era is what it’s all about.

Colin Henderson with an image of his musical hero Louis Armstrong. Image: Bobby Nelson/DCT

“More and more young people seem to be enjoying it too and we hope to see them back in Elgin Town Hall.

“We’ll only stop doing gigs when people stop coming.”

Colin looks back at the 60s and early 70s with nostalgia.

“We were lucky in our age, there were so many gigs.

“Every village hall had a dance, so you were playing every weekend.

“Now the breeding ground for young musicians is limited.

“We definitely saw the best of it.”

Elgin Unicef chairman Bill Hope. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT

Bill Hope has been chairman of the Elgin branch of Unicef since 1980, being made an MBE for his service in 2018.

He quickly spotted the potential of Sold on Soul and has been promoting the band for the past three decades.

He said: “Their gigs are the highlight of the year, and they’ve entertained at least 20,000 revellers over the years.

Sold on Soul celebrating 25 years of their association with Unicef.  Image: Bill Hope

“They bring so much pleasure to others, while raising funds for Unicef and helping make things better for people.

“After the terrible 2004 tsunami, the band raised £12,000 for the cause.

“After 25 years they had raised £200,000 for Unicef.

“This year, donations will go to Ukraine and we will have the hall decked in Ukraine colours.”

If you miss Sold on Soul’s Elgin gig on on Saturday February 18, you can catch them on March 25 in Forres Town Hall raising funds for Forres Mechanics FC.

You might enjoy:

Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric Clapton to the north

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Can you solve mystery of what happened to remains of Mosquito plane pulled from…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
The mysterious fire that completely destroyed Fetternear House in just three hours
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Great Storm of 1953 brought death and destruction to Aberdeenshire as houses were swept…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Bogus schoolgirl was Inverurie Academy’s own ‘Brandon Lee’
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Gallery: Do you recognise anyone from these archive pictures of the Aberdeen Indoor Bowling…
A boy with his head and arms poking through holes scrunches up his face as he is pelted with wet sponges
Gallery: Having fun and making memories at Kaimhill School
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
'His memory is all I have to love now': Moving tale of Turriff war…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici brought The Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Who and Eric…
The leaping silhouette of a big cat with newspaper headline clippings speaking on beast of Bennachie and big cat sightings.
Did you ever catch a glimpse of the Beast of Bennachie?
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
How a canning factory in Aberdeen led to the birth of Millwall FC

Most Read

1
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
4
2
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Woman, 55, taken to hospital following two-car crash near Insch
3
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
‘There will be murder’: Jealous man called ex 57 times in one hour after…
4
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
How Jack Duncan became head chef of The Fife Arms Hotel in Turriff –…
6
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Inverness carer issued with warning after domestic abuse conviction reveals he kicked woman in…
7
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
8
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Man propositioned and sexually assaulted dog walker after pet ran into home
9
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Exclusive: Burness Paull is latest big firm moving into Marischal Square in Aberdeen
10
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Friends guilty of assault and abduction of sheriff during bizarre ‘citizen’s arrest’

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley 'doesn't get the vibe' squad confidence is low
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
'Getting this club back into the European places' is the aim for Aberdeen's new…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Six Nations: Jamie Ritchie relishing a full Twickenham at last as Scots start 2023…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Activist group holding meeting on cost-of-living crisis in Tillydrone
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
P&J reporters celebrated at Highlands and Islands Media Awards
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie loses red card appeal
Kemnay breakfast and after school club
Aberdeenshire breakfast club on brink of collapse due to 'crippling' £12,000 council charges
Potholes on Milton Village where Stagecoach said they weren't coming to
Stagecoach Highland insists sign slamming poor road conditions in Ross-shire village was put up…
Moray band Sold on Soul celebrates 30 years together this year. They've raised more than £200,000 for Unicef in the process.
'Final warning': Newtonmore Camanachd Club draw line in sand with foul dog owners
Aboyne Swimming Pool
Aboyne swimming pool repairs to last until Easter holidays

Editor's Picks

Most Commented