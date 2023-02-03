Only wins will do now, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Only wins will do now, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is demanding maximum effort from his men as they aim to turn draws into wins to fire up their Championship promotion push.

Inverness sit two points outside the top four after going on a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

Comfortable wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath were followed by draws against Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers to take them into fifth position.

On Saturday, they face Morton before their next league game sees them take on basement side Hamilton on February 18.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds says now is the time for chase down table-climbing league wins. Image: SNS Group

ICT aiming to fire fully in February

Dodds knows, with just 14 fixtures remaining, they have to see off opponents to become promotion contenders.

He said: “We have to take as many points as possible. We’re on a good league run at the moment.

“It was disappointing (to lose 2-0 to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup) on Tuesday.

“We brought a lot to the game and had chances at vital times, although Queen’s Park had more possession that we did.

“January was a good month and we move into a new month where we want to keep it going.

Billy Mckay heads in the Caley Thistle equaliser. Image: SNS
Billy Mckay’s goal in the 2-2 draw at Raith Rovers took him on to 11 for the season. Image: SNS

“We have 14 games to go and we must get as many points as we can to see where it takes us.

“If you start looking too far ahead, you get yourself into a bit of trouble.

“We want to reach the play-off positions first and build from that point. We’ll get our heads down, work hard and try to take our Cove and Arbroath performances into games.

“Let’s get as many goals and as many points as we can and see where we are. That’s the mindset of my staff and players.”

Best performance needed – Dodds

Fourth-placed Partick Thistle take on Cove Rangers at Firhill on Saturday and any Jags slip-up would open the door for ICT to move into the play-off spots by beating Morton.

Dodds reckons that’s why a draw will not be good enough against their visitors from Greenock.

He said: “We want to win this one, because it would be a huge three points.

“Yes, a draw would keep our unbeaten run going, but getting three points is the main objective.

“We never set out to play for draws, but sometimes you need to take it on the chin. The draw at Raith last week was a hard-earned point, but if we play the way we can, we can go and win this game.

“It’s a tough game. Morton have had a great season so far – we’ve got to be at our best.”

Seeking first win of season over ‘Ton

Striker George Oakley left Inverness last month and swiftly secured a move to Morton in his search for regular game-time.

He scored a debut goal in his new team’s 2-1 home defeat to Arbroath and they will travel north looking for their first league win since beating Cove 2-1 in November.

However, ICT have yet to get the better of Imrie’s side this season and Dodds expects nothing other than a testing 90 minutes.

He added: “Morton have beaten us twice this season, so that shows how tough a game this will be.

“They beat us 1-0 late on, with a late penalty, then we lost 4-0 down there when we played well in patches but threw them goals.

“We’re in a better place now and we’ve more players who can come on and be a real threat against them.”








