Only wins will do now, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is demanding maximum effort from his men as they aim to turn draws into wins to fire up their Championship promotion push.

Inverness sit two points outside the top four after going on a four-game unbeaten run in the league.

Comfortable wins against Cove Rangers and Arbroath were followed by draws against Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers to take them into fifth position.

On Saturday, they face Morton before their next league game sees them take on basement side Hamilton on February 18.

ICT aiming to fire fully in February

Dodds knows, with just 14 fixtures remaining, they have to see off opponents to become promotion contenders.

He said: “We have to take as many points as possible. We’re on a good league run at the moment.

“It was disappointing (to lose 2-0 to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup) on Tuesday.

“We brought a lot to the game and had chances at vital times, although Queen’s Park had more possession that we did.

“January was a good month and we move into a new month where we want to keep it going.

“We have 14 games to go and we must get as many points as we can to see where it takes us.

“If you start looking too far ahead, you get yourself into a bit of trouble.

“We want to reach the play-off positions first and build from that point. We’ll get our heads down, work hard and try to take our Cove and Arbroath performances into games.

“Let’s get as many goals and as many points as we can and see where we are. That’s the mindset of my staff and players.”

Best performance needed – Dodds

Fourth-placed Partick Thistle take on Cove Rangers at Firhill on Saturday and any Jags slip-up would open the door for ICT to move into the play-off spots by beating Morton.

Dodds reckons that’s why a draw will not be good enough against their visitors from Greenock.

He said: “We want to win this one, because it would be a huge three points.

“Yes, a draw would keep our unbeaten run going, but getting three points is the main objective.

“We never set out to play for draws, but sometimes you need to take it on the chin. The draw at Raith last week was a hard-earned point, but if we play the way we can, we can go and win this game.

“It’s a tough game. Morton have had a great season so far – we’ve got to be at our best.”

Seeking first win of season over ‘Ton

Striker George Oakley left Inverness last month and swiftly secured a move to Morton in his search for regular game-time.

He scored a debut goal in his new team’s 2-1 home defeat to Arbroath and they will travel north looking for their first league win since beating Cove 2-1 in November.

However, ICT have yet to get the better of Imrie’s side this season and Dodds expects nothing other than a testing 90 minutes.

He added: “Morton have beaten us twice this season, so that shows how tough a game this will be.

“They beat us 1-0 late on, with a late penalty, then we lost 4-0 down there when we played well in patches but threw them goals.

“We’re in a better place now and we’ve more players who can come on and be a real threat against them.”