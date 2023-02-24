Rats in Achnacarry, mouse droppings in Contin and disgusting latrines everywhere: How the lumberjills of World War Two took hardship in their stride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rats in Achnacarry, mouse droppings in Contin and disgusting latrines everywhere: How the lumberjills of World War Two took hardship in their stride

By Susy Macaulay
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am
The lumberjills of World War Two made a massive, and largely unrecognised contribution to the war effort. Picture shows; Lumberjills of World War Two. Image: Joanna Foat/Shutterstock
The lumberjills of World War Two made a massive, and largely unrecognised contribution to the war effort. Picture shows; Lumberjills of World War Two. Image: Joanna Foat/Shutterstock

More than 80 years after the government appealed for women to volunteer to work in forestry for the war effort, they’re doing it again.

The surviving lumberjills from the 1940s could be forgiven a wry smile.

When they answered the call as young hairdressers, secretaries, or raw teenagers, they hadn’t a clue what hardships lay in store for them.

But their stoical, unflinching efforts made a massive and still largely unrecognised contribution to the war effort.

Lumberjill Betty Wilson demonstrating her skill at Hazlehead Aberdeen in 1944.  Image: DCT

Today, the war is on climate change, and again, women are being asked to step up to fight it as lumberjills.

The Department of the Environment says there’s 100,000 shortfall in ‘green’ jobs to push Britain towards its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, including planting 74,000 acres of woodland every year.

Modern lumberjills will find things very different from 80 years ago.

Today, the kit for the job will be good. Outdoor workers will have safety-conscious, warm, waterproof clothing for starters, proper training and state of the art equipment.

Praise for WW2 lumberjills in The Courier, 1942

But in 1942 when the Scottish Women’s Timber Corps was founded, conditions for the women leaving home and hearth to do their bit for the war effort were very different.

Think rat-infested accommodation, revolting latrines, not enough food, freezing conditions, inadequate clothing and male scorn.

Yet for many it was an experience they would never forget, and counted among the best of their lives.

Lots of recruits came from the Highlands and north-east, or from further south to join up.

Timber! by Affleck Gray records what women of the Women’s Timber Corps said about their WW2 experiences as lumberjills. Image: Flashbacks/ Tuckwell Press

Their memories are captured in his memoir Timber! by Strathspey man Affleck Gray.

Born and brought up in Boat of Garten, Gray became a forestry officer, working all over the north.

When World War Two broke out he was seconded to the Ministry of Supply and became a strong supporter of the lumberjills and their input to the war effort, frequently coming into contact with them and noting their fortitude and skill.

Women like Chris Turner (nee MacDonald) of Inverness who with a colleague went along to the local recruiting office in Church Street after receiving call up papers for war service.

Both were qualified hairdressers and had hoped they might be able to continue as hairdressers in the WAAF (Women’s Auxiliary Air Force).

They were told that timber measurers were more urgently required in the clumsily named Ministry of Supply Home Grown Timber Production Department.

Artist Anne Shortreed was a lumberjill in WW2. Image: Anne Shortreed/Timber!

After some perfunctory training, the young women were taken to a wood some thirty miles from Inverness and told to thin certain trees.

It took a couple of weeks during which they were exhausted and continually hungry, but this was nothing to what lay ahead.

Their next job was away from home on the Achnacarry estate, seat of Cameron of Lochiel, and at the time a Commando training ground.

Chris told Affleck Gray the accommodation was a rat-infested bothy.

Filthy and unhygienic

“It was filthy and unhygienic beyond description.

“Sanitation was primitive, a filthy little shed in the yard without water and no place to have a bath or even a proper wash.

“We had to make do with an old zinc bath about two feet long and a foot wide, and some juggling.

“I used to sing as loudly as I could to frighten the rats off until my so-called ablutions were completed.”

Ladies of the Royal family took an interest in the Women’s Timber corps during the war. Here Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) is talking to Mary Ralph of the WTC at Crathie Church c. 1942. Image: DCT

Achnacarry was a tough shout too for Agnes Morrison, nee Small, who joined up in Inverness.

She told Affleck Gray she woke up in the disused cottage near the head of the Glen Mallie to find a hedgehog sharing her pillow.

“I suppose I could have had worse,” she said.

Chris Turner’s next job was at Contin near Dingwall.

No facilities

The accommodation, an empty cottage, had absolutely no facilities.

The latrines were unspeakable, the girls had to use upturned fruit crates for cupboards, and had to scrape mouse droppings off the butter at breakfast time.

Rationing was in force, and the women had to function on tiny portions of bread and oatmeal, with the occasional veggies, eggs or rabbit.

Lumberjills cheerfully worked in all weathers.  Illustration by artist Anne Shortreed, herself a lumberjill in 1942.

They were required to use their own clothes at first, soon wearing their soles paper thin as they tramped through the forest.

It would be 1943 before the emerging Women’s Timber Corp (WTC) would be supplied with uniforms: a green wool pullover, cord breeches, stockings, gumboots, dungarees, a hat and strong shoes for smarter wear.

Deirdre Mackenzie joined in 1942, thankful that she had been sent to the WTC rather than to work in a munitions factory, the other common, and highly dangerous, deployment for women during the war.

That winter was particularly harsh, the girls living in wooden huts and waking in the morning to find any hot water bottles which had fallen out during the night frozen solid.

A lumberjill atop pit props at Auchterblair, Carrbridge. Image: Bella Nolan

She told Affleck Gray of the sadness she witnessed in one estate owner near Newtonmore when he had to watch his beloved trees being felled to turn into pit props.

“I remember him walking around his trees saying a last goodbye to them.”

Food was scarce and the work was hard, but Deirdre’s time in Speyside ended up changing her life completely.

The Canadian Forestry Corps had arrived to do their bit for the war effort, and the lumberjacks were soon squiring the lumberjills at dances, concerts and whist drives  at the weekend.

Love struck

Deirdre fell in love with one particular lumberjack, and reader, she married him.

They went to live in Vancouver after the war, revisiting their old haunts in Speyside whenever they could.

Answering calls of nature could be awkward

When men were also working in the forest, answering calls of nature could prove a tad tricky.

Molly Hogg, working with the WTC in Finzean, Aberdeenshire recalled:  ‘The men at Finzean had never had women working with them before so, but now something new had to be done for the girls.

“They decided to build a wee hut over a burn and building the hut on top of them.

“One of the men then said to an unsuspecting girl, named Clarisse, ‘Sit on this plank for a moment.’

“He took a pencil and drew round her bottom and cut to the shape.

“We did have a good laugh.”

The Women's Timber Corps made a huge, unrecognised contribution to the WW2 effort Picture shows; Various of Women's Timber Corps in WW2. various. Supplied by Joanna Foat Date; 1942
Crossed axes were the symbol of the Women’s Timber Corps. The lumberjills were at first greeted with derision by men.  Images: Joanna Foat

But the men weren’t always so obliging.

Affleck Gray writes:  “At first they were treated with some derision and ribaldry by the male strength and were regarded as more ornamental than useful.

“Even the operations foreman held the same views as the men.

“I, however, with recollections of girl students in the Aberdeen University Mountaineering Club, with their ability to climb as sturdily as the boys and their capacity to portage heavy back-packs to a high-level camp, had other ideas and counselled a ‘wait and see policy’.

“ ‘Perhaps,’ I added, ‘you may be in for a big surprise.’

“How soon I was vindicated!”

‘Rough girls’ soon treated with respect

On another occasion, Gray, who was in charge of timber operations north of Dingwall arrived at a hotel with one group of girls where, upon asking for accommodation for the night, he was greeted with the reply, “How could I seat rough girls like that in my dining room with such as Admiral Dalton who is retired, but comes here every year for fishing?”

Gray was so angered by this that he refused to stay in the hotel but not before he had made sure the girls were given rooms and treated with respect.

‘Some girls are jolly good fellers’: Women’s Timber Corps founded 80 years ago amid male scepticism

