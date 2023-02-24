Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen can kiss goodbye to hopes of European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is now make or break for the Dons and they must deliver three points to keep the fight to finish fourth alive.

If Livingston win at Pittodrie on Saturday they will move six points clear of the Dons and also hold a game in hand.

That would be too big a gap to claw back when the Reds are struggling to get wins and leaking goals.

Lets not forget Hibs and St Mirren are also ahead of Aberdeen in the race for Europe.

Aberdeen have been atrocious away from home this season and have had to rely on their form at Pittodrie.

If they fail to beat Livingston the Reds will face a battle to finish in the top six, let alone Europe.

That is how precarious the current situation is.

A draw against Livingston at home is simply not good enough.

Defeat is out of the question.

Aberdeen must start building winning momentum because time is running out.

There are only seven games before the Premiership split and the Dons must be in the top half.

To finish in the bottom half for a second successive season would be a major setback.

Aberdeen are currently seventh, in the bottom six.

If they remain in the bottom half of the table post split they could be in real trouble because teams will be battling for survival.

It will be dog eat dog in the bottom six after the split.

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson must pick up the squad after the 4-0 loss at Celtic at the weekend.

There were no positives to take from another heavy loss on the road.

The goals conceded by the Dons at Parkhead were cheap and amateurish.

You have to keep it tight early on to give yourselves a chance but they were two goals down almost immediately.

Aberdeen have now conceded 15 goals in their previous three away Premiership games which is a shocking return.

Losing to Celtic came on the back of a 6-0 hammering at Hibs and a 5-0 loss at Hearts.

I have to tip my hat to the dedicated travelling Aberdeen supporters who continue to back their team on the road.

They have had very little reward for the sacrifice of their time and money this season.

Aberdeen fans will be out in force at Pittodrie on Saturday and the Dons must deliver a home victory.

Prior to the winter break Aberdeen were sitting third in the Premiership table and there was real positivity.

The form suffered a disastrous downturn that ultimately cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager.

Aberdeen players have shown their quality at times this season but they need to consistently believe in themselves.

That self belief and confidence must be shown against Livingston.

A real concern for me was the lack of leadership within the Aberdeen team at Parkhead.

That leadership is needed as Aberdeen’s season is in a precarious situation at the moment.

The pendulum could swing to a top six finish and Europe, or the other way to the bottom six and a stressful end to a troubled campaign.

It is in Aberdeen’s own hands.

They have to take control of their own destiny and the first step towards that is beating Livingston.

Rodriguez an intriguing option

Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez is certainly an intriguing managerial option for Aberdeen.

Former Urawa Red Diamonds boss Rodriguez has been linked to the vacant managerial post at Pittodrie.

Rodriguez is one that certainly interests me as he has a proven track record of success and could offer something different.

He led Japanese top flight club Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final which will be played in April.

Rodriguez left Urawa Red Diamonds before that huge final and is now a free agent.

Aberdeen need to think outside the box in the hunt for a manager to replace Jim Goodwin.

Rodriguez has an impressive CV during his time in Japan and has also racked up a wealth of experience.

Aberdeen are right to take their time in the search for a new manager.

After appointing, then sacking, Goodwin and Stephen Glass within the last two years the board must get the next appointment right.

New chief executive Alan Burrows will begin his post at Aberdeen on Monday.

The search for a new manager will ramp up even further from then.

Whoever the next manager is it must be a candidate with a wealth of experience and a track record of success.

Rodriguez certainly ticks those boxes.

Raise the roof for an Aberdeen great

Aberdeen goalscoring legend Frank McDougall will be at Pittodrie on Saturday having been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Frank will walk out onto the pitch at half-time against Livingston.

I am sure the Red Army will raise the roof at Pittodrie for a true club legend.

Frank helped fire Aberdeen to the league title in 1985 by scoring 24 goals.

He also scored four goals in one game against Celtic. I’m sure every Dons fan will give Frank a deserved ovation on Saturday.