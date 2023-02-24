Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen can forget about European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston

By Joe Harper
February 24, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 12:16 pm
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS

Aberdeen can kiss goodbye to hopes of European qualification if they fail to beat Livingston at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is now make or break for the Dons and they must deliver three points to keep the fight to finish fourth alive.

If Livingston win at Pittodrie on Saturday they will move six points clear of the Dons and also hold a game in hand.

That would be too big a gap to claw back when the Reds are struggling to get wins and leaking goals.

Lets not forget Hibs and St Mirren are also ahead of Aberdeen in the race for Europe.

Aberdeen have been atrocious away from home this season and have had to rely on their form at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Celtic’s Callum McGregor both go for the ball in the 4-0 loss. Image: SNS.

If they fail to beat Livingston the Reds will face a battle to finish in the top six, let alone Europe.

That is how precarious the current situation is.

A draw against Livingston at home is simply not good enough.

Defeat is out of the question.

Aberdeen must start building winning momentum because time is running out.

There are only seven games before the Premiership split and the Dons must be in the top half.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

To finish in the bottom half for a second successive season would be a major setback.

Aberdeen are currently seventh, in the bottom six.

If they remain in the bottom half of the table post split they could be in real trouble because teams will be battling for survival.

It will be dog eat dog in the bottom six after the split.

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson must pick up the squad after the 4-0 loss at Celtic at the weekend.

There were no positives to take from another heavy loss on the road.

The goals conceded by the Dons at Parkhead were cheap and amateurish.

You have to keep it tight early on to give yourselves a chance but they were two goals down almost immediately.

Aberdeen have now conceded 15 goals in their previous three away Premiership games which is a shocking return.

Losing to Celtic came on the back of a 6-0 hammering at Hibs and a 5-0 loss at Hearts.

I have to tip my hat to the dedicated travelling Aberdeen supporters who continue to back their team on the road.

They have had very little reward for the sacrifice of their time and money this season.

Aberdeen fans will be out in force at Pittodrie on Saturday and the Dons must deliver a home victory.

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 4-0 loss at Celtic. Image: SNS

Prior to the winter break Aberdeen were sitting third in the Premiership table and there was real positivity.

The form suffered a disastrous downturn that ultimately cost Jim Goodwin his job as manager.

Aberdeen players have shown their quality at times this season but they need to consistently believe in themselves.

That self belief and confidence must be shown against Livingston.

A real concern for me was the lack of leadership within the Aberdeen team at Parkhead.

Reo Hatate doubles Celtic’s lead against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

That leadership is needed as Aberdeen’s season is in a precarious situation at the moment.

The pendulum could swing to a top six finish and Europe, or the other way to the bottom six and a stressful end to a troubled campaign.

It is in Aberdeen’s own hands.

They have to take control of their own destiny and the first step towards that is beating Livingston.

Celtic’s Joe Hart punches the ball clear against Aberdeen at Parkhead. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rodriguez an intriguing option

Spanish manager Ricardo Rodriguez is certainly an intriguing managerial option for Aberdeen.

Former Urawa Red Diamonds boss Rodriguez has been linked to the vacant managerial post at Pittodrie.

Rodriguez is one that certainly interests me as he has a proven track record of success and could offer something different.

He led Japanese top flight club Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final which will be played in April.

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor’s Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Rodriguez left Urawa Red Diamonds before that huge final and is now a free agent.

Aberdeen need to think outside the box in the hunt for a manager to replace Jim Goodwin.

Rodriguez has an impressive CV during his time in Japan and has also racked up a wealth of experience.

Aberdeen are right to take their time in the search for a new manager.

After appointing, then sacking, Goodwin and Stephen Glass within the last two years the board must get the next appointment right.

Urawa Red Diamonds head coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates after beating South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the semi final of the AFC Champions League. Image: Shutterstock

New chief executive Alan Burrows will begin his post at Aberdeen on Monday.

The search for a new manager will ramp up even further from then.

Whoever the next manager is it must be a candidate with a wealth of experience and a track record of success.

Rodriguez certainly ticks those boxes.

Raise the roof for an Aberdeen great

Aberdeen goalscoring legend Frank McDougall will be at Pittodrie on Saturday having been inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Frank will walk out onto the pitch at half-time against Livingston.

Alex McLeish (left) and Frank McDougall, Aberdeen FC. 1985/86. At Dens Park, Dundee.<br />ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.

I am sure the Red Army will raise the roof at Pittodrie for a true club legend.

Frank helped fire Aberdeen to the league title in 1985 by scoring 24 goals.

He also scored four goals in one game against Celtic. I’m sure every Dons fan will give Frank a deserved ovation on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack recovering after undergoing heart surgery
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: David Martindale has flown under the radar in Scotland
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey to remain Aberdeen Women interim manager until end of the season
Aberdeen's Connor Barron looks frustrated during his first Premiership appearance of the season - the 4-0 away defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Injury blow for Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson believes little to be gained by looking back at…
Dave Cormack was among the Aberdeen fans at the Super Cup final in 1983. Photo: Kami Thomson
Barry Robson: Delivering victories is the best medicine for Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack
Duk and James Penrice in action during Aberdeen's trip to Livingston in November. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Aberdeen tame the Livi Lions as the two teams meet for the…
Kevin Hanratty celebrates netting for Formartine United.
Kevin Hanratty rejoins Formartine United on loan from Aberdeen

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented