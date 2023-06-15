The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead bused their fans to Aberdeen gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead bused their fans to Aberdeen gig

Heavy metal's legendary long-haired wild man Lemmy Kilmister proved he was a man of the people when Motörhead cancelled their show in Dundee. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
Heavy metal’s legendary long-haired wild man, Lemmy Kilmister, proved he was a man of the people when Motörhead cancelled their show in Dundee.

The June 15 1983 Caird Hall date was already on the back of the UK tour T-shirt when the performance was axed just days before the show because of technical difficulties.

Lemmy didn’t want to let their Dundee fans down and hit on a plan.

How about taking them on tour?

On the buses with Motörhead

Motorhead were playing Aberdeen’s Capitol Theatre the following evening and the band organised shuttle buses to ferry fans to the concert — free of charge.

The Courier reported: “Heavy metal rock band Motörhead, due to visit the Caird Hall, Dundee, on Wednesday as part of a nationwide tour, have cancelled the concert.

“There is some consolation for ticket-holders, however, in that, at apparently no extra expense, they can travel to the band’s concert in Aberdeen the following night, courtesy of free buses laid on by the promoters.

Motorhead's Lemmy on stage
Lemmy wouldn’t let his Dundee fans miss out on hearing the new material live. Image: Shutterstock.

“The Dundee date has been axed because of technical difficulties with pyrotechnics.

“Fans will remember that the band’s last gig in the city also had its share of technical problems, before safety standards became adequate.

“Anyone wishing a refund on their Dundee ticket must claim by Wednesday.

“Those wishing to travel to see the band in Aberdeen should note that buses leave from the Caird Hall at 5.30pm.”

Lemmy was no stranger to being cancelled in Dundee!

Lemmy’s first band, Hawkwind, was banned from the Caird Hall after a wild gig on July 29 1972 when female dancer Stacia paraded on stage wearing little but greasepaint.

It was quite the evening.

A poster for the Ace of Spades tour.
The band brought the Ace of Spades tour to Dundee in 1980. Image: Retro Dundee.

Lemmy stayed with the band until 1975, when he was sacked after being arrested in Canada for drug possession, before going on to form Motörhead.

Lemmy returned to Dundee with Motörhead in 1977 to play the Bowling Alley, before going back to the Caird Hall stage with his new band in 1980.

The 1983 concert would have given Dundee audiences the first glimpse of the band’s new line-up following the departure of well-liked guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke in 1982.

Fast Eddie was sacked by Lemmy and drummer Phil Taylor following arguments within the three-piece while the band were midway through a three-month tour of the US.

He was replaced by a guitarist who was not unfamiliar to city audiences, having performed with his band, Wild Horses, at Dundee University Students Union in 1979.

The Evening Telegraph advertised the cancellation of the concert in 1983. Image: Retro Dundee.
Brian “Robbo” Robertson was flown out at 24 hours’ notice as a temporary replacement to complete the American dates, before being announced as a permanent member.

Robertson recorded the band’s 1983 album, Another Perfect Day, and they began an extensive UK tour promoting the new record which included 30 dates until July 5.

Well, 29 now.

Although the band did make it to Dundee.

Lemmy and the boys greeted and chatted to several fans at the city’s Angus Hotel during the afternoon, before leaving for the soundcheck in Aberdeen.

Here was a man with no time for airs or graces.

They all enjoyed several drinks at the bar to warm up!

Were they still a heavy metal band?

Robertson was at odds with the band’s leather-clad image and said his guitar contributions on the new album resulted in the band sounding a lot different.

His influence on the writing of the music meant “there is more of a rock sound”.

He told The Courier: “My way of playing changed the boys slightly.

“But, at the same time, my play has been changed a bit too.”

Robertson said he felt he had injected “a little more class” into the Motörhead sound.

Ouch!

Was it difficult to replace Fast Eddie in the line-up?

Glaswegian Brian Robertson, Phil Taylor and Lemmy in 1982, when he replaced Fast Eddie. Image: Shutterstock.
“It wasn’t easy at the start but I wouldn’t say that it was consciously difficult.

“To tell the truth, I never liked Motörhead before going to the USA, and that changed very quickly and I felt I could make a contribution within the structure of their sound.

“Lemmy and Phil asked me to stay on but it was not until we were in Japan I eventually said I would.

“I now feel I have made quite a contribution to the band with the album.

“Generally speaking, I write the music and Lemmy the lyrics, but that’s too simple and would give no credit to Phil, who, like most drummers, gives a lot to the band.

“It was said that I had too much of a melodic guitar sound for Motorhead and liked to play around with guitars but that’s not quite right.

“Admittedly, I tried a lot of things in the studio while recording Another Perfect Day and Lemmy got a bit angry and fed up, but they soon realised what I was up to.

“I think the finished product justifies it.”

All aboard the Dundee Motörhead Express in 1983

Motörhead headed off for the soundcheck, followed closely behind by the shuttle buses from the City Square, which became a sea of denim and leather from 5pm onwards.

The band’s loyal fans put on a typically noisy display before boarding the buses.

The Courier reported: “At 5.30pm last night around 250 people turned up at Dundee City Square and Crichton Street to take advantage of the transport to see their heroes.

“For those who chose not to travel to Aberdeen there was a full refund on their tickets.

“The band gave a power performance of sheer heavy metal which had the small but enthusiastic audience at the Aberdeen Capitol on their feet from the word go.

“The band included tracks from the new album – Shining which will be the new single, and Another Perfect Day, which is the title track.”

Brave new dawn?

Not quite because Robertson was already at loggerheads with Lemmy.

The Glaswegian used a guitar synthesiser, which didn’t sit well with the headbangers, and it seems he didn’t want to play songs like Overkill, Bomber and Ace of Spades.

None of these were performed live in Aberdeen.

Robertson was seemingly looking to distance himself from the older songs.

It was too much for Lemmy

Robertson was sacked at the end of 1983.

The group returned to the concept of dual lead guitarists with Phil Campbell and Würzel installed in the line-up, before drummer Taylor left in 1984.

Taylor returned to Motörhead in 1987.

The band continued to record and tour until 2015, when Taylor and Lemmy died within a few weeks of each other.

Lemmy with beer and cigarette in hand
Lemmy was always ready to have a drink with his fans during the band’s glory years. Image: Shutterstock.

Fast Eddie passed away in January 2018.

In 2022 a 36-foot monument of Lemmy — enshrined with his ashes — was unveiled on the grounds of the Hellfest Festival in France to honour his life.

“You cannot overstate just how much a man of the people Lemmy was,” said Motörhead’s long-time manager, Todd Singerman, at the ceremony.

He was.

As his Dundee fans knew only too well.

