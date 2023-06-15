The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead bused their fans to Aberdeen gig

Heavy metal’s legendary long-haired wild man, Lemmy Kilmister, proved he was a man of the people when Motörhead cancelled their show in Dundee.

The June 15 1983 Caird Hall date was already on the back of the UK tour T-shirt when the performance was axed just days before the show because of technical difficulties.

Lemmy didn’t want to let their Dundee fans down and hit on a plan.

How about taking them on tour?

On the buses with Motörhead

Motorhead were playing Aberdeen’s Capitol Theatre the following evening and the band organised shuttle buses to ferry fans to the concert — free of charge.

The Courier reported: “Heavy metal rock band Motörhead, due to visit the Caird Hall, Dundee, on Wednesday as part of a nationwide tour, have cancelled the concert.

“There is some consolation for ticket-holders, however, in that, at apparently no extra expense, they can travel to the band’s concert in Aberdeen the following night, courtesy of free buses laid on by the promoters.

“The Dundee date has been axed because of technical difficulties with pyrotechnics.

“Fans will remember that the band’s last gig in the city also had its share of technical problems, before safety standards became adequate.

“Anyone wishing a refund on their Dundee ticket must claim by Wednesday.

“Those wishing to travel to see the band in Aberdeen should note that buses leave from the Caird Hall at 5.30pm.”

Lemmy was no stranger to being cancelled in Dundee!

Lemmy’s first band, Hawkwind, was banned from the Caird Hall after a wild gig on July 29 1972 when female dancer Stacia paraded on stage wearing little but greasepaint.

It was quite the evening.

Lemmy stayed with the band until 1975, when he was sacked after being arrested in Canada for drug possession, before going on to form Motörhead.

Lemmy returned to Dundee with Motörhead in 1977 to play the Bowling Alley, before going back to the Caird Hall stage with his new band in 1980.

The 1983 concert would have given Dundee audiences the first glimpse of the band’s new line-up following the departure of well-liked guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke in 1982.

Fast Eddie was sacked by Lemmy and drummer Phil Taylor following arguments within the three-piece while the band were midway through a three-month tour of the US.

He was replaced by a guitarist who was not unfamiliar to city audiences, having performed with his band, Wild Horses, at Dundee University Students Union in 1979.

Brian “Robbo” Robertson was flown out at 24 hours’ notice as a temporary replacement to complete the American dates, before being announced as a permanent member.

Robertson recorded the band’s 1983 album, Another Perfect Day, and they began an extensive UK tour promoting the new record which included 30 dates until July 5.

Well, 29 now.

Although the band did make it to Dundee.

Lemmy and the boys greeted and chatted to several fans at the city’s Angus Hotel during the afternoon, before leaving for the soundcheck in Aberdeen.

Here was a man with no time for airs or graces.

They all enjoyed several drinks at the bar to warm up!

Were they still a heavy metal band?

Robertson was at odds with the band’s leather-clad image and said his guitar contributions on the new album resulted in the band sounding a lot different.

His influence on the writing of the music meant “there is more of a rock sound”.

He told The Courier: “My way of playing changed the boys slightly.

“But, at the same time, my play has been changed a bit too.”

Robertson said he felt he had injected “a little more class” into the Motörhead sound.

Ouch!

Was it difficult to replace Fast Eddie in the line-up?

“It wasn’t easy at the start but I wouldn’t say that it was consciously difficult.

“To tell the truth, I never liked Motörhead before going to the USA, and that changed very quickly and I felt I could make a contribution within the structure of their sound.

“Lemmy and Phil asked me to stay on but it was not until we were in Japan I eventually said I would.

“I now feel I have made quite a contribution to the band with the album.

“Generally speaking, I write the music and Lemmy the lyrics, but that’s too simple and would give no credit to Phil, who, like most drummers, gives a lot to the band.

“It was said that I had too much of a melodic guitar sound for Motorhead and liked to play around with guitars but that’s not quite right.

“Admittedly, I tried a lot of things in the studio while recording Another Perfect Day and Lemmy got a bit angry and fed up, but they soon realised what I was up to.

“I think the finished product justifies it.”

All aboard the Dundee Motörhead Express in 1983

Motörhead headed off for the soundcheck, followed closely behind by the shuttle buses from the City Square, which became a sea of denim and leather from 5pm onwards.

The band’s loyal fans put on a typically noisy display before boarding the buses.

The Courier reported: “At 5.30pm last night around 250 people turned up at Dundee City Square and Crichton Street to take advantage of the transport to see their heroes.

“For those who chose not to travel to Aberdeen there was a full refund on their tickets.

“The band gave a power performance of sheer heavy metal which had the small but enthusiastic audience at the Aberdeen Capitol on their feet from the word go.

“The band included tracks from the new album – Shining which will be the new single, and Another Perfect Day, which is the title track.”

Brave new dawn?

Not quite because Robertson was already at loggerheads with Lemmy.

The Glaswegian used a guitar synthesiser, which didn’t sit well with the headbangers, and it seems he didn’t want to play songs like Overkill, Bomber and Ace of Spades.

None of these were performed live in Aberdeen.

Robertson was seemingly looking to distance himself from the older songs.

It was too much for Lemmy

Robertson was sacked at the end of 1983.

The group returned to the concept of dual lead guitarists with Phil Campbell and Würzel installed in the line-up, before drummer Taylor left in 1984.

Taylor returned to Motörhead in 1987.

The band continued to record and tour until 2015, when Taylor and Lemmy died within a few weeks of each other.

Fast Eddie passed away in January 2018.

In 2022 a 36-foot monument of Lemmy — enshrined with his ashes — was unveiled on the grounds of the Hellfest Festival in France to honour his life.

“You cannot overstate just how much a man of the people Lemmy was,” said Motörhead’s long-time manager, Todd Singerman, at the ceremony.

He was.

As his Dundee fans knew only too well.