Highland Cross ‘in crisis’ after bus company pulls out at 11th hour

A major Highland charity race has issued a desperate plea for help after a bus company left them in the lurch.

The Highland Cross is due to take place on Saturday but has been put in doubt after it lost five buses that were due to take participants to the starting line.

The organising committee has been reaching out to companies all over Scotland to find a replacement – but without success.

A message has been sent to competitors from the committee, outlining the “crisis” facing the race.

The statement said: “This is an appalling situation we find ourselves in, but we are desperate to make the event happen for the charities that are depending on us.”

What is the Highland Cross?

The Highland Cross is a 50-mile duathlon that takes place every June.

Competitors tackle 20 miles on foot and 30 miles on a bike. It starts in Kintail and goes through Glen Affric and Strathglass to Beauly.

It raises a significant amount of money for Highland charities.

With no answer to the transport problem in sight, the race’s organising committee has asked its competitors to let them know immediately if they can make their own way to the starting line in Morvich.

But if not enough people come forward, the race may not go ahead.

The committee said: “For the event to go ahead, we have to ask 44 teams or 132 individuals to find their own way to Morvich.

“Or we will have to ballot for cancellation of teams from the event.

“If you have been doubtful about attending, please let us know now as every bus seat is vital in this current situation.”

The ballot will take place tonight.

Event has been a mainstay for more than 30 years

Entry to the Highland Cross is by invitation only.

A total of 795 people – 265 teams of three – were due to take part.

Each team must pledge to raise a minimum of £500 for the Cross’s nominated charities.

The event returned in 2022 after a two-year absence because of the pandemic.

Ross Gollan was last year’s winner. He completed the treacherous course in three hours, 21 minutes and 14 seconds.

The first race took place in 1990.

Anyone able to assist the committee getting competitors to the race is asked to email info@highlandcross.co.uk.