Gallery: Photos of Cromarty on the rise in 1974

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Gallery: Photos of Cromarty on the rise in 1974

The ancient royal burgh at the far end of the Black Isle peninsula was enjoying an upturn in its fortunes with the advent of North Sea oil. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.

The Black Isle town of Cromarty has had many ups and downs in its fortunes since it became a Royal Burgh in the 13th century, then lost the status 300 years later.

The sea had always sustained the town, and Cromarty’s outstanding natural harbour made it a major trading port in the 18th and 19th centuries.

At the town’s peak in the bustling 1830s, its population amounted to 2215 souls.

That wouldn’t last after the sharp decline of its herring industry in the 1840s, compounded by the town being by-passed by the railways.

Cromarty from the west in 1974.  Image: DC Thomson

By 1881 the official census stood at 1352 souls in Cromarty, and over the next 80 years, the town lost more than half its inhabitants, down to 605, and still falling.

But almost half a century ago, things were on the rise again.

Across the Cromarty Firth came a beacon of hope in the shape of the Nigg HiFab construction yard.

The yard serviced the burgeoning North Sea oil industry. Above, the 23,000-ton steel jacket Highland One, built in Nigg, is secured to the seabed on the Forties Field by the giant crane barges Hercules and Thor in 1974.

The jacket was for the BP platform Forties Charlie and was placed in 416ft of water. The jacket – the lower section of the platform which is fixed to the seabed – had been towed 200 miles from Nigg HiFab and driven to a depth of 260ft by pile hammers.

A new life for Cromarty, enthused the P&J.

“Some idea of the infusion of vigour and of opulence that has come to the old town, so long decaying from its former grandeur, can be gathered from these pictures which show how the harbour wakens up to activity when the workers on the Nigg platform site come off duty at the end of their shifts, and ‘invade’ the Black Isle by the ferry laid on for them by Highland Fabricators.

” ‘When this first happened the people’s spirits rose!’ said the Provost of Cromarty, Mr D. G. Ross.

“‘At present a new scheme of 81 council houses is in course of erection. Cromarty is a mecca for conservationists, but it cannot live on its period charm alone.'”

A fierce debate was raging at the time over the need to conserve the 18th century beauty of the town, or allow restoration and development, but housing had to be found for the influx of workers.

The oil boom in Cromarty saw 81 new council houses being built in 1974. Image: DC Thomson

Also on the go at the time was a private housing scheme of 15 houses and a planning application for a large scheme of holiday chalets at Bayview to the west of the town.

In Little Vennel, pictured below, one of the streets of Cromarty’s bustling Fishertown, restoration had taken place and was considered ‘most attractive’.

The exterior of the 1782 former Sheriff Court House (below) underwent a £6000 restoration, but there were lamentations that its interior didn’t have a proper modern purpose.

The building would eventually be restored with the support of Ross and Cromarty District Council and re-opened as the Cromarty Courthouse Museum in 1991.

Meanwhile Cromarty School was thriving.

Rehearsals were underway for Primary I and II’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

</p> <p>

Grouped round Snow White (Shona Clarper) are Rosemary Chalmers as the Wicked Queen and Martin Hill and George Chalmers as dwarfs.

It seems unusual now that the children were in school in July, and rehearsing what would normally be a Christmas show.  Do any readers have an explanation? Let us know in the comments below.

Snow White rehearsals continue in the sunshine of July 1974.

Meanwhile, pupils undertook a wide range of activities in their beautiful, vaulted school hall.

The school is grade B Listed, and in a conservation area.

They were heady days for Cromarty School Orchestra too, seen below with the first steel jacket fabricated in Nigg in the background across the Firth.

</p> <p>

What a lot of recorders. Were you there?

Back row: Neil MacPherson, Willie Nicholson, David Shepherd
Middle: Lillian Logan, Hazel MacLean, Kathleen Shepherd, Stephanie ?, Angela Taylor, Sandra Bain, Janet Feasey, Margaret MacLeod, Shirley McBean.
Front: Ian Clasper, Helen Cameron, Sandra MacDonald, Lorna Matheson, Robert Cameron.

Visit from Queen Elizabeth

Things were so positive in the area, that a Royal visit was arranged.

The late Queen is seen above inspecting Highland No 1 oil platform.

She also popped in to see the yard’s medical staff.

 

Among the women presented to the Queen were (left) – Sister Shirley Murray, Alness; and Nurses Marion Mackay, Tain; Betty Marshall, Nigg; Jessie Skinner, Inver; Nancy Drever, Tain, and Donella Ross, Inver.

There has been another cycle of decline in the area since this optimistic snapshot of half a century ago.

But now with the Inverness & Cromarty Firth Green Freeport status granted to the area, observers to come may well have plenty of things to say about the Cromarty of the future.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
'Bookseller of Inverness' and 'Winter List' author turns her attention to Cromarty for her…
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
The final chapter: Looking back at the history of Walker Road School in Aberdeen
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Centenary celebrations: Aberdeen is still at the heart of the BBC 100 years after…
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
All you need to know on the history of Broadford Works in Aberdeen
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
1967: What happened when drink-drive laws hit Aberdeen?
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Step back in time at new Garioch Heritage Centre fashion exhibition
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
On this Day, 1970: End of the line for Tillynaught Station and Aberdeen policeman…
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Gallery: Remembering pioneering spirit of Rutherford Church in Rosemount
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Gallery: Farewell to Aberdeen's Walker Road Primary School in 100 photos
Half a century ago, things were looking optimistic in Cromarty thanks to the North Sea oil boom. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Ardverikie estate: Photos reveal 'Monarch of the Glen' estate before it was famous in…

Conversation