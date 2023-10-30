1940s P&J clippings reveal reality of wartime life in Aberdeen and the home front

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

1940s P&J clippings reveal reality of wartime life in Aberdeen and the home front

The P&J on October 28 1940 gives a telling snapshot of daily life under attack in World War Two. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid

With civilians currently caught up in a terrible conflagration in the Middle East, I wondered what daily life under attack was like at home during World War Two.

From start to finish, the P&J on this day in 1940 was infused with coverage from every theatre of the global war, but in the interests of morale, details were often scant and an optimistic slant put on proceedings where possible.

Greece had entered the war

Greece had just entered the war, having been invaded by the pro-Nazi Italian Army from Albania.

The Allies’ Mediterranean Fleet, including British naval ships were on scene and attacking Italian targets on land.

Albanian civilians were running for their lives as the enemy approached, and word came through that Italians had landed on Corfu, with British and Italian forces in mortal combat.

Fifty people had been killed with 100 injured in Patras in Western Greece.

Untold misery

These were only three small theatres of war causing untold misery at the time.

At home, 22 Nazi aircraft were shot down over Britain the previous night, with seven British aircraft missing.

The Italian bombers had been trying to reach London and Portsmouth.

There are few left to remember it 83 years later, but imagine a huge fleet of aircraft flying overhead, intent on bombing the living daylights out of your land.

The P&J reported nine Italian heavy bombers approaching with an escort of Messerschmitts.

“There were sixty yellow-nosed Messerschmitts with them, in tiers above and behind. They met a storm of anti-aircraft fire which turned them off their course, while RAF fighters could be seen chasing the Messerschmitts back over the sea.”

London had four air raid alerts, and“ each of the attacks was made by fighters or fighter-bombers, but few got past the large RAF fighter force sent up to intercept them.”

Meanwhile civilian suffering was ramping up

This P&J report gives a good idea of what hundreds of ordinary people were enduring on a daily basis.

Bombed-out hospitals were forced to move their wards outside.

Queen Elizabeth (known to us as the Queen Mother) visited a centre for people who had lost everything.

“At one table she asked a soldier in khaki if he were on leave.

“Yes, Your Majesty, compassionate leave,” said the soldier, Gunner Wilcox, and the Queen expressed her sympathy when he said that his brother, sister-in-law and niece had all been killed in a raid.

“The Queen also watched homeless children playing at modelling, scrubbing furniture and learning to sew.”

Women were being trained in ship building

‘Conchies’ were defending themselves in Aberdeen

In Aberdeen, a different kind of fight was going on at the North-East Conscientious Objectors’ Tribunal.

Andrew Gilhooly, a labourer, had applied to go onto the register of conscientious objectors, known as ‘conchies’, but did himself no favours in his tribunal appearance before Sir George Morton.

First of all he refused to take the ‘customary oath’ at the start of proceedings.

Sir George pointed out that it was a statutory requirement, and Gilhooley retorted that he would tell the truth without taking the oath.

Eventually he was persuaded to, and then went on to say he objected to the ‘capitalist war’.

Oor Wullie’s take on ‘conchies’ from 1940.

A bitter ding-dong between Morton and Gilhooley ensued, with Gilhooley saying “You will never get a uniform on me. Never!

“You are all rats. That is all you are. The blinking capitalist government put you there.”

At which point Sir George threw out his case.

Three Banffshire herring fishermen had more luck with the tribunal, declaring themselves Plymouth Bretheren and declining a gun for their boat.

They were placed on the register of conscientious objectors on condition that they continue their work at sea.

Son lost at sea

And there was sad news for an Aberdeen family with the announcement of the loss of their 19 year old son at sea.

T

Merchant seaman Ronald John Johnston was son of Gunner Laurence Johnston of Whitehouse Street Aberdeen.

There are no further details but the report notes that Ronald’s father was well-known in Aberdeen as a footballer, and had been signed for Manchester City in 1914, those plans being scuppered when he was called up as a reservist in World War One.

Ronald’s loss was just one of hundreds devastating families in this country this day in 1940.

More from our On This Day series:

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
A fine vintage: Early archive photos of Grampian Transport Museum in Alford
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Orkney child abuse scandal: How one survivor found closure on a return visit to…
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
40 years since gas blast tragedy killed six people at Royal Darroch Hotel in…
2
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
On This Day in 1950: A rare Royal photograph emerged with the christening of…
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Aberdeen's Woodend Hospital from poorhouse to present day
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Inverewe Gardens founder's toxic relationships with women explored in new play 'The Curious Case…
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Winding back the years: Celebrating 50 years of popular Aberdeen student pub The Bobbin
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
On This Day 1975: GIRL appointed Lossiemouth FC secretary, a Bridge of Don boy…
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
Gallery: Photos of Cromarty on the rise in 1974
Full on war coverage in the P&J on this day in 1940. Image: DCT/Roddie Reid
'Bookseller of Inverness' and 'Winter List' author turns her attention to Cromarty for her…

Conversation