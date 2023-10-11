‘My family keep me going’: Former Ross County footballer talks about life with dementia

This is Jim Morrison.

Jim has dementia.

In 2019, the 75-year-old, who is a former logistics manager for Subsea7 in Aberdeen, collapsed while playing golf at the Kings Links Golf Course at Aberdeen Beach.

Initially thought to be a stroke, Jim was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

We spoke to him and his wife and carer, Pat, to try to help others understand what it is like to live with the disease.

Being diagnosed with dementia

Alzheimer’s has had a profound impact on Jim, affecting his speech, movement, and memory.

His wife Pat, 74, became his full-time caregiver.

After his diagnosis, the couple, who previously lived in Bridge of Don, moved in with their son Brian, in Portlethen.

Before his diagnosis, Jim had had an active life, which included playing football for Ross County in the Highland League and basketball for the P&O Eagles.

However, dementia took from Jim the ability to do the things he loved – like going to football matches.

The cost of dementia

In our video interview, Jim told us that when he was first diagnosed, he was scared to leave his home.

Jim and Pat had spent the last few cherished years globetrotting and going on cruises, having memorable trips to places like Japan.

Despite his illness, Jim expressed he felt fortunate, especially when it comes to his family’s unwavering support.

Jim said: “I’m very lucky.”

For those who suffer from dementia, Jim said: “Your family is the most important thing. Because they keep you going.”

As part of our investigation into dementia we discovered death rates linked to dementia have tripled since 2002 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

And to help other family members understand what is happening to their loved ones, we have created a comic strip for younger children, which tells the story of a boy named Jack learning about his grandmother Ella’s dementia.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can find help in the links below: