‘My family keep me going’: Former Ross County footballer talks about life with dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home P&J Investigations

‘My family keep me going’: Former Ross County footballer talks about life with dementia

Jim Morrison was diagnosed in 2019 after collapsing on a golf course.

By Brendan Duggan & Callum Main

This is Jim Morrison.

Jim has dementia.

In 2019, the 75-year-old, who is a former logistics manager for Subsea7 in Aberdeen, collapsed while playing golf at the Kings Links Golf Course at Aberdeen Beach.

Initially thought to be a stroke, Jim was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

We spoke to him and his wife and carer, Pat, to try to help others understand what it is like to live with the disease.

Jim Morrison on a trip to Santa Barbra before he was diagnosed with dementia.
Jim Morrison on his trip to Santa Barbra. Santa Barbra . Supplied by Patricia Morrison.

Being diagnosed with dementia

Alzheimer’s has had a profound impact on Jim, affecting his speech, movement, and memory.

His wife Pat, 74, became his full-time caregiver.

A black and white photograph of the Highland League team, Banks O'Dee.
Jim Morrison (third along from the left, top row) as the goalkeeper for the Highland League team, Banks O’Dee. Image: Supplied.

After his diagnosis, the couple, who previously lived in Bridge of Don, moved in with their son Brian, in Portlethen.

Before his diagnosis, Jim had had an active life, which included playing football for Ross County in the Highland League and basketball for the P&O Eagles.

However, dementia took from Jim the ability to do the things he loved – like going to football matches.

The cost of dementia

In our video interview, Jim told us that when he was first diagnosed, he was scared to leave his home.

Jim and Pat had spent the last few cherished years globetrotting and going on cruises, having memorable trips to places like Japan.

Jim and Pat Morrison during their trip to Japan. Supplied by Patricia Morrison

Despite his illness, Jim expressed he felt fortunate, especially when it comes to his family’s unwavering support.

Jim said: “I’m very lucky.”

For those who suffer from dementia, Jim said: “Your family is the most important thing. Because they keep you going.”

As part of our investigation into dementia we discovered death rates linked to dementia have tripled since 2002 in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

And to help other family members understand what is happening to their loved ones, we have created a comic strip for younger children, which tells the story of a boy named Jack learning about his grandmother Ella’s dementia.

Anyone affected by the issues raised in this article or in need of assistance can find help in the links below:

More from P&J Investigations

Highland dementia sufferer Elma O' Rourke
Video: Highland woman, 90, on staying positive while living with dementia
Picture shows line graph demonstrating the rising number of deaths related to the disease.
Investigation: True impact of dementia revealed as deaths in Aberdeenshire and Highlands soar in…
Words read My Granny is a Time Traveller: A story about dementia.
My granny is a time traveller: A comic strip about dementia
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes moment she was hurled out of window during impact
Jim Morrison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
Brian Milne standing outside Macbeans in Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
Julian Chisholm's eyes peeking out of the darkness.
Hunting Mr X: P&J launches new five-part true crime podcast
Jim Morrison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'She was so happy with her big, friendly smile. That was my last memory…
The three men charged in connection with Arlene Fraser's disappearance: L-R: Glenn Lucas, Nat Fraser and Hector Dick.
Arlene Fraser murder: 'A bell rings to tell you the jury has come back…

Conversation