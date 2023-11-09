‘I fear my son will never escape Carstairs hell’, says Aberdeenshire mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I fear my son will never escape Carstairs hell’, says Aberdeenshire mum

Tracey Gibbon took her campaign to Holyrood where Humza Yousaf was put on the spot over her son Kyle's ordeal at the state hospital.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Tracey Gibbon, from Kemnay, took her campaign to Humza Yousaf in Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire mum fears her son will spend the rest of his life in Scotland’s state hospital 14 years after he was first locked up.

Anguished Tracey Gibbon told us her family has been “broken” by their unending nightmare as she protested at Holyrood for her son to be freed.

She joined campaigners enduring similar ordeals as they pushed for the SNP to improve care for Scots left languishing in psychiatric units.

Kyle Gibbon, now aged 36, has learning difficulties and ADHD.

He was first transferred to Carstairs in 2009, and has never been let out of the high security Lanarkshire facility since.

I feel that Kyle could be in there for a lifetime.

– Tracey Gibbon.

His mum, from Kemnay, lives more than three hours away and is only allowed to see him for one hour when she visits.

Speaking at Holyrood, she told the P&J: “I feel that Kyle could be in there for a lifetime. There’s no way of getting him out.

“I just want Kyle to have a life. He wants to work. He wants to contribute to society.

“He wants a life. I want him to be free. He’s lost his youth in the state hospital. You can’t give him that back.”

‘Broken’

Kyle Gibbon and Tracy Gibbon
Tracey Gibbon’s son Kyle, who has ADHD has been stuck in Carstairs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

She added: “It’s just broken the family. Kyle is now feeling how long he’s been there.

“They dictate if you go in, when you go in, if you can talk to him, I don’t get a private call – I’ve got no rights, and I’ve got no say over my son’s treatment.

“It’s ruined my life. It’s ruined his life. It’s a living, constant nightmare.”

Ms Gibbon has repeatedly criticised the decision to lock up her son in Carstairs alongside violent rapists and killers.

Alexander Burnett lodged a motion in the Scottish Parliament.
Alexander Burnett raised his constituent’s concern with Humza Yousaf.

Campaigners want to ensure families with kids who have learning difficulties don’t need to experience the same pain.

Ms Gibbon admitted she worries for the future of her own family, since her grandson has autism.

She said: “I’ve got a grandson with autism, and I wouldn’t want this future for him. People shouldn’t lose their life because they have a meltdown.”

In parliament on Thursday, First Minister Humza Yousaf was quizzed by Aberdeenshire West Tory MSP Alexander Burnett, who represents Ms Gibbon and her son, on what is being done to help autistic patients trapped in care.

It comes four months before SNP ministers aim to implement recommendations from a major report aimed at reducing unnecessary hospital stays.

Humza Yousaf spoke as Tracey Gibbon sat in the public gallery. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire

Mr Yousaf said: “We are, as a government, absolutely committed to delivering the coming home recommendations to reduce inappropriate hospital stays, and out of area placements experienced by people with learning difficulties and complex care needs.”

The SNP leader said his government had freed up £20 million with the aim of allowing local communities to care for residents with learning difficulties.

Unimpressed

But Ms Gibbon was unimpressed with the first minister’s response, and is just desperate to find a path to freedom for her son.

She told us: “There was nothing much from it, just what they’ve said before.”

Mr Burnett, who represents Ms Gibbon and Kyle, said: “It’s impossible to imagine being a teenager with autism and growing up in a secure unit, sometimes next to hardened criminals.

“But this is the reality faced by Kyle and many others, just because of delayed discharges or the appropriate care not being in place in their communities.

“I’ve brought this to the attention of successive health secretaries but nothing has been done.”

Speaking at the demonstration, he added: “I certainly didn’t hear any answer today that showed a route home for some of the people imprisoned, including my constituent Kyle Gibbon.”

A state hospital spokesperson said: “No one has been admitted to the state hospital because they have autism or a learning disability.

“No one in the state hospital only has a diagnosis of autism.

“People have multiple needs and the other issues are usually what will have brought somebody into the state hospital.”

Holyrood warning as unruly youths in Union Square making Aberdeen 'feel unsafe'
