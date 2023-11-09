Holyrood warning as unruly youths in Union Square making Aberdeen ‘feel unsafe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood warning as unruly youths in Union Square making Aberdeen ‘feel unsafe’

The SNP community safety minister faced demands at the Scottish Parliament to tackle anti-social behaviour at the city shopping centre.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.
Youths running riot at Union Square are making Aberdeen “feel unsafe” and “driving people away” from the city centre, according to a series of stark warnings to the Scottish Government.

The mounting problems at the city shopping centre were raised at Holyrood on Thursday as MSPs discussed reports of rising youth anti-social behaviour across the country.

Police say they are working closely with Union Square’s management team as they grapple to handle unruly youths causing trouble.

It comes after a whisteblower told the Press and Journal that working there “feels like going to war”.

The insider claimed staff are under a “constant threat of violence” and coffee retailer Nespresso was even forced to shut up its kiosk and flee to escape abuse.

‘Driving people away from city centres’

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden told MSPs some of the shocking incidents uncovered by the P&J and Evening Express.

These include reports the toilets have become “party rooms” where “kids as young as 12 lock themselves away to drink, roll joints and even have underage sex”.

He said: “Security guards and shop owners seem confused over what action they can take and often they are concerned that if they were to manhandle a youth out their shop, they may be charged. ”

The Tory MSP called on the government to “urgently carry out a piece of work to understand if this behaviour is actually on the increase and to try and understand the reasons behind it”.

“Citizens in Aberdeen have suggested that the pressure on police resources are to blame and the freeze on police recruitment will only make matters worse”, he added.

“Whatever the cause, the devolved government need to act.

“This behaviour by groups of people are making places feel unsafe and threating the viability of some businesses, driving people away from our city centres and are putting our shop workers into situations they should never have to deal with.”

Evening Express front page detailing the shocking incidents at the shopping centre. Image: DC Thomson.

It was revealed in September that overwhelmed security staff at Union Square would receive specialist training in how to deal with trouble youngsters.

Senior officers are working closely with centre management to equip businesses with the “right tools” to handle youths hellbent on wreaking havoc.

MSPs from across the chamber shared stories of problem youths from their own constituencies.

This included recent Bonfire Night violence in Niddrie, Edinburgh. 

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said she “appreciated” getting an insight into the anti-social behaviour issues plaguing communities.

But she emphasised it is “unacceptable behaviour by a minority of our society”.

She said: “A number of members have referred to the abuse faced by staff and the theft of items from shops and businesses.

“Again this is not acceptable. I would urge any affected businesses or individuals to contact the police who continue to focus on keeping our communities safe from harm and investigating criminal activity.”

Police dogs inside Union Square, next to Aberdeen Bus Station. Image: Cameron Roy/DC Thomson.

The SNP minister added that policing “continues to be a priority” for the Scottish Government, which is investing £1.45 billion in policing in 2022-23.

However, the Scottish Police Federation warned just days ago that the “bond” with local communities may be lost due to cuts in police officer numbers from divisions around Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We continue to proactively combat antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen City Centre.

“We remain firm in our zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour and have dealt with a number of incidents and crimes.

“Anyone found to be breaking the law have been charged and their personal circumstances reviewed in order to identify opportunities for further intervention.”

Union Square management were approached for comment.

Conversation