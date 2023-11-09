Holyrood warning as unruly youths in Union Square making Aberdeen ‘feel unsafe’

Youths running riot at Union Square are making Aberdeen “feel unsafe” and “driving people away” from the city centre, according to a series of stark warnings to the Scottish Government.

The mounting problems at the city shopping centre were raised at Holyrood on Thursday as MSPs discussed reports of rising youth anti-social behaviour across the country.

Police say they are working closely with Union Square’s management team as they grapple to handle unruly youths causing trouble.

It comes after a whisteblower told the Press and Journal that working there “feels like going to war”.

The insider claimed staff are under a “constant threat of violence” and coffee retailer Nespresso was even forced to shut up its kiosk and flee to escape abuse.

‘Driving people away from city centres’

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden told MSPs some of the shocking incidents uncovered by the P&J and Evening Express.

These include reports the toilets have become “party rooms” where “kids as young as 12 lock themselves away to drink, roll joints and even have underage sex”.

He said: “Security guards and shop owners seem confused over what action they can take and often they are concerned that if they were to manhandle a youth out their shop, they may be charged. ”

The Tory MSP called on the government to “urgently carry out a piece of work to understand if this behaviour is actually on the increase and to try and understand the reasons behind it”.

“Citizens in Aberdeen have suggested that the pressure on police resources are to blame and the freeze on police recruitment will only make matters worse”, he added.

“Whatever the cause, the devolved government need to act.

“This behaviour by groups of people are making places feel unsafe and threating the viability of some businesses, driving people away from our city centres and are putting our shop workers into situations they should never have to deal with.”

It was revealed in September that overwhelmed security staff at Union Square would receive specialist training in how to deal with trouble youngsters.

Senior officers are working closely with centre management to equip businesses with the “right tools” to handle youths hellbent on wreaking havoc.

MSPs from across the chamber shared stories of problem youths from their own constituencies.

This included recent Bonfire Night violence in Niddrie, Edinburgh.

‘Unacceptable behaviour’

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said she “appreciated” getting an insight into the anti-social behaviour issues plaguing communities.

But she emphasised it is “unacceptable behaviour by a minority of our society”.

She said: “A number of members have referred to the abuse faced by staff and the theft of items from shops and businesses.

“Again this is not acceptable. I would urge any affected businesses or individuals to contact the police who continue to focus on keeping our communities safe from harm and investigating criminal activity.”

The SNP minister added that policing “continues to be a priority” for the Scottish Government, which is investing £1.45 billion in policing in 2022-23.

However, the Scottish Police Federation warned just days ago that the “bond” with local communities may be lost due to cuts in police officer numbers from divisions around Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We continue to proactively combat antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen City Centre.

“We remain firm in our zero-tolerance approach to this behaviour and have dealt with a number of incidents and crimes.

“Anyone found to be breaking the law have been charged and their personal circumstances reviewed in order to identify opportunities for further intervention.”

Union Square management were approached for comment.