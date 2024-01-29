Fears new health centres for Ellon and Banchory pushed ‘further back in the queue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears new health centres for Ellon and Banchory pushed ‘further back in the queue’

There are concerns over the future of the two projects after health boards across Scotland were told last week to halt new construction projects. 

By Adele Merson
The existing Ellon Health Centre on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The existing Ellon Health Centre on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A freeze on new NHS projects has sparked fears two new health centres in Ellon and Banchory will be pushed even “further back in the queue”.

The concern follows an order for health boards last week to halt new construction projects.

Affected sites include a new NHS national treatment centre in Aberdeen which aims to cut patient waiting lists.

But with projects like that being paused, questions are being raised about other aspirations to improve community facilities.

In Ellon, NHS Grampian had bought land at the old academy site for a replacement health centre.

A site was also found in Banchory for another new health centre.

NHS Grampian says neither has received government funding.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden outside Ellon Health Centre. Image: Supplied.

In June last year, health chiefs were told that a new funding process was being developed and the Ellon project should be paused.

What is planned?

The new Ellon health centre was included as part of a masterplan for the former Ellon Academy site.

The proposal was agreed back in 2020, three years after the old school was demolished.

Under the masterplan, the current GP surgery would be knocked down to make way for its replacement.

It is designed to ease pressure on staff due to the town’s rising population.

The masterplan site map for the former Ellon Academy. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden worries the latest budget crisis means the schemes are even less likely to get moving.

On the Ellon centre, he said: “The current medical practice is crumbling and not fit for purpose for the 21st century at a time when the town’s population continues to grow rapidly which is why it’s unacceptable that these delays have occurred.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeenshire West MP Alexander Burnett has similar concerns for Banchory, which is at an even less developed stage.

He said: “Residents will rightly feel let down after being told in 2019 that NHS Grampian was hoping to secure Scottish Government funding for a new health and social care facility.

“Five years on, the community has seen very little progress on a new facility that would offer a range of services under one roof and deliver a number of health benefits to our growing population.”

UK Treasury cut blamed

The Scottish Government blames the UK Treasury’s decisions to cut their capital budget for the next five years.

A spokeswoman said: “Our emphasis for the immediate future will be on addressing backlog maintenance and essential equipment replacement.”

A revised infrastructure investment plan will be published this spring detailing what happens next to paused projects.

‘We share the disappointment’

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We have purchased land in Ellon for a new health centre and identified a site in Banchory for a new health centre there.

“However, there has never been any confirmation of funding from Scottish Government for these projects and as such we have not further progressed the business cases for either of them.

“This was the case prior to the Scottish Government advice to pause new capital projects.

“We realise the need to replace both these centres and share the disappointment of the local community at not being able to move forward with this work.”

