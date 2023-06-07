‘We need a plan B urgently’: New Ellon Health Centre delayed in ‘bitter blow’ to town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need a plan B urgently’: New Ellon Health Centre delayed in ‘bitter blow’ to town

The Scottish Government has advised NHS boards across the country to halt several projects.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The existing Ellon Health Centre on Schoolhill
The existing Ellon Health Centre on Schoolhill. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Plans to build a much-needed replacement health centre in Ellon have been delayed.

The complex is to be created as part of a masterplan alongside new houses at the old Ellon Academy site.

But the Scottish Government has advised NHS Boards across the country to halt projects which need Holyrood cash.

An update on the new health and care hub was given to members of the Formartine area committee yesterday.

Shona Campbell of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership told councillors NHS Grampian was due to apply for project funding through something called the “Scottish capital investment manual process”.

The current Ellon Health Centre would be demolished to make way for the new surgery. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

However, the board was told that a new funding process is currently being developed –  and asked that the project be paused in the meantime.

With the scheme now in limbo, a working group will now be set up to look at the options available for increasing capacity in Ellon.

There are concerns the current practice is “full to the brim and not fit for purpose”.

Ms Campbell said: “We know we don’t have capacity there to be able to do everything that we want to do locally.

“That means the service to people in Ellon is not equitable to the service received in other areas.”

‘We need a plan B urgently’

NHS staff are currently looking at how the current Schoolhill facility is used to ensure the health board is making the most of the space there.

The Ellon Medical Group practice. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ms Campbell revealed some services could ultimately be “better delivered somewhere else in the local community”.

However, she added: “Doing that isn’t making enough of a difference to enable us to deliver all of the services that we want to.

“We need a plan B urgently.”

Could Aberdeenshire Council help while Ellon health centre is delayed?

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said the delay was “very disappointing news” as local residents had faced a long wait for the new facility.

“We’ve been so optimistic it will happen and it just keeps getting a little bit further away, which is so sad,” she added.

Ms Davidson asked if the council could free up space in its buildings for additional services to be carried out.

Residents have raised concerns about their struggle to book appointments at Ellon Health Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She also asked how the surgery was performing as she had received some concerns from residents about its capacity and their struggle to get appointments.

Ms Campbell revealed results from recent GP reviews showed that Ellon was not too different from other practices across the country.

She said the surgery’s rating “wasn’t brilliant but quite consistent with other areas around Aberdeenshire and Scotland as a whole”.

Ellon health centre ‘needs addressing pronto’

Councillor Gillian Owen also voiced her disappointment, saying it was a “bitter blow” to residents.

Ellon and District councillor Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She pleaded with the Scottish Government to press on with the new process as she said the town facility is “no longer fit for purpose, full to the brim, and needs addressing pronto”.

Where would the new Ellon health centre be located?

The new medical practice was included as part of a masterplan for the former Ellon Academy site.

The proposal was agreed back in 2020, three years after the old school was demolished.

The masterplan site map for the former Ellon Academy sites at Schoolhill. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Under the masterplan, the current GP surgery would be knocked down to make way for its replacement.

New housing is currently being constructed on the site.

Ellon GP pulls econsult service four months early due to recruitment issues

