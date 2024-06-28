Postal vote delays: What to do in North-east, Highlands and Islands

New advice has been issued after voters across the north of Scotland reported delays in receiving their postal votes for the general election.

Many have yet to receive their ballot, prompting urgent action to ensure all voters can have their say before polls close at 10pm on July 4.

The Press and Journal has been contacted by several local residents who say they are yet to receive their ballot.

The Electoral Management Board for Scotland (EMB) said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes” across the country.

FM ‘troubled’ by postal vote delay

First Minister John Swinney said he was “troubled” by the reports, warning it could even impact the final result.

He said: “In an election where there will be a number of marginal contests in Scotland, because there is a really intense contest going on here in Scotland, I am worried people will be disenfranchised.”

The SNP leader had already accused Rishi Sunak of being “disrespectful” with his decision to hold the election at a time when most schools in Scotland have finished for the summer and many families will be on holiday.

It is understood the issue is a result of problems printing the materials at short notice and Royal Mail delays.

The EMB said there have been “many difficulties experienced with the delivery of postal votes”.

Convenor Malcolm Burr said: “There have been and remain issues with both suppliers and with Royal Mail across Scotland which the electoral community are dealing with as best we can.

“It should be noted that the legal and logistical timetable for this election is very tight, exacerbated in Scotland by the holiday period commencing in many areas at the end of this week.”

What to do if you haven’t received your ballot

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Highland councils say all those who have applied for a postal vote in the general election should receive their ballot pack no later than July 1.

Those who still have not received their pack are being asked to contact their local authority using the information below.

Highland: Postal ballots can be handed into any polling station. The council offices in Inverness and Dingwall will also be open 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Aberdeen City: A second batch of postal votes was despatched on Friday June 28, and the council say delivery is expected on Saturday and into early next week. Lost or spoilt ballots can be reissued by contacting the council.

Aberdeenshire: The local authority expect the remain postal ballots to delivered on Saturday June 29.

Moray Council has been approached for comment.

Western Isles: Voters who applied for a postal vote between June 8 and 19 are expected to receive their ballot pack by Saturday.

Orkney Isles Council: Anyone who has not received their ballot can contact ero@orkney.gov.uk.

Argyll and Bute: Ballots are expected to arrive by the weekend. A replacement can be requested by contacting 01546 605522 or e-mail elections@argyll-bute.gov.uk