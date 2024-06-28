Aberdeen paedophile exposed himself to undercover ‘child’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen paedophile exposed himself to undercover ‘child’

Craig Ewing was snared by an undercover operative with the volunteer group Dank Dragon, which targets people talking inappropriately to children online.

By Danny McKay
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon

An Aberdeen paedophile sent sick messages and exposed himself on a video call to a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Craig Ewing was snared by an organised online child protection team called Dank Dragon, which targets people talking inappropriately to children online.

A female within the group set up a profile using digitally altered photographs of herself to make her look like a child.

Ewing, 42, contacted her, insisting their exchanges be kept “secret” and sending vile sexual messages and pictures.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was committed on various dates between January 4 and March 1 2023.

She said Ewing first contacted the decoy child on the RandoChat app using an account with the name ‘Scottish Guy’.

Predator told fake child he was ‘horny’

The decoy informed Ewing she was 14 years old, but this did not put him off.

Ewing proceeded to ask if she was alone and in her bedroom and advised: “I’m scared I’ll get caught speaking to a 14-year-old.

“We have to keep this a secret.

“I don’t want anyone to know I’m speaking to a 14-year-old girl.”

Ewing quickly turned the conversation sexual, suggesting they should “warm each other up” and asking: “Do you want to see me naked?”

When the “child” advised she did not, Ewing repeatedly asked her for photos.

The conversation moved to Whatsapp, where Ewing sent a picture of his bare chest.

He also asked the “child” if she would get naked, adding that he’d “love to see that on a video call”.

Ewing invited child to ‘join him in bed’

Ewing also asked her to take her top off but she refused.

As the conversation continued, Ewing advised he was “horny” and asked if the decoy would like to watch him in the shower on a video call.

He went on to make sexual comments about his genitalia and ask if she would undress on a video call for him.

On February 10 2023 Ewing sent the “child” a photograph of his penis.

A video call followed in which Ewing exposed himself to her.

After Ewing gave the decoy his Snapchat, the group were able to find his Facebook and the matter was reported to the police.

Ewing, of Mansefield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempting to cause an older child between 13 and 16 to view a sexual image and to communicate indecently with an older child.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentence until August for reports and placed Ewing on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

