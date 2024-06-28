Aberdeen paedophile exposed himself to undercover ‘child’

An Aberdeen paedophile sent sick messages and exposed himself on a video call to a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl online.

Craig Ewing was snared by an organised online child protection team called Dank Dragon, which targets people talking inappropriately to children online.

A female within the group set up a profile using digitally altered photographs of herself to make her look like a child.

Ewing, 42, contacted her, insisting their exchanges be kept “secret” and sending vile sexual messages and pictures.

Fiscal depute Ann Mann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence was committed on various dates between January 4 and March 1 2023.

She said Ewing first contacted the decoy child on the RandoChat app using an account with the name ‘Scottish Guy’.

Predator told fake child he was ‘horny’

The decoy informed Ewing she was 14 years old, but this did not put him off.

Ewing proceeded to ask if she was alone and in her bedroom and advised: “I’m scared I’ll get caught speaking to a 14-year-old.

“We have to keep this a secret.

“I don’t want anyone to know I’m speaking to a 14-year-old girl.”

Ewing quickly turned the conversation sexual, suggesting they should “warm each other up” and asking: “Do you want to see me naked?”

When the “child” advised she did not, Ewing repeatedly asked her for photos.

The conversation moved to Whatsapp, where Ewing sent a picture of his bare chest.

He also asked the “child” if she would get naked, adding that he’d “love to see that on a video call”.

Ewing invited child to ‘join him in bed’

Ewing also asked her to take her top off but she refused.

As the conversation continued, Ewing advised he was “horny” and asked if the decoy would like to watch him in the shower on a video call.

He went on to make sexual comments about his genitalia and ask if she would undress on a video call for him.

On February 10 2023 Ewing sent the “child” a photograph of his penis.

A video call followed in which Ewing exposed himself to her.

After Ewing gave the decoy his Snapchat, the group were able to find his Facebook and the matter was reported to the police.

Ewing, of Mansefield Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to attempting to cause an older child between 13 and 16 to view a sexual image and to communicate indecently with an older child.

Sheriff Nigel Cooke deferred sentence until August for reports and placed Ewing on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

