Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 8

Top stories

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Scottish Government’s new beefed up programme for government but opposition leaders hit out at its “focus” on a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The first minister confirmed work would restart on a second independence referendum with the aim of delivering it by the end of 2023.

The UK Government is to pay hotel quarantine fees for delegates coming to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The SNP’s Westminster leader and the prime minister have clashed in the House of Commons over plans to raise National Insurance to fund social care in England.

What’s on today?

Boris Johnson will attempt to convince Conservative MPs to back his plan to fix social care on Wednesday at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the manifesto-busting new policy was announced.

MSPs at Holyrood will hear a Covid update from the first minister, followed by a debate on the programme for government.

In case you missed it: