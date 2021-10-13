All you need to know as Nicola Sturgeon explains Scotland’s role in the global climate change crisis

Nicola Sturgeon is setting out what Scotland can do as a small country caught up in a global climate emergency today.

The first minister is in Edinburgh with international figures three weeks before the major COP26 climate conference begins in Glasgow.

She will deliver a TED talk at the capital’s conference centre today as part of the group’s “countdown to COP26” series.

And she is addressing a conference tomorrow about the future of the Arctic.

Where is Nicola Sturgeon speaking?

The TED event begins at 11.15am and ends at 1pm.

An online stream is available through the TED group, and you can read about it in our coverage after.

Ms Sturgeon is taking part with seven people, including the Danish climate minister, environmental campaigners and authors.

What else is the First Minister doing before COP begins?

Ms Sturgeon is speaking to the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Thursday.

"The climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions. All we have to do is to wake up and change." Watch @GretaThunberg's full talk here: https://t.co/u2INFnO1NG pic.twitter.com/EjMEdWrm8T — TEDCountdown (@TEDCountdown) October 11, 2021

She aims to set out what Scotland can do with other northern countries to tackle the emergency.

She will be joined by prime minister of Iceland and officials from Denmark.

‘The world must move on’

Before the two international events, Ms Sturgeon said: “We are now just three weeks away from what will be one of the most important global gatherings of the 21st century.

“COP26 is our best and possibly last chance to achieve what is required to deliver the goals of the Paris Agreement and safeguard our planet.”

The first minister said the world has to deliver on previous commitments, with Scotland playing its “full part”.

She added: “Ahead of COP26, Scotland is delivering on our promise to end our contribution to climate change within a generation, putting a just transition and wellbeing at the centre whilst taking the big and difficult decisions that will create a net zero, climate-resilient and fairer future.”