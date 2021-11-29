Omicron: Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid update after first Scottish cases detected

Nicola Sturgeon is to hold an unscheduled Covid update about the new Omicron variant after six cases were detected in Scotland.

Concerns have been raised about the latest strain of coronavirus, which was first identified last week.

Experts have warned the number of confirmed cases of the strain is likely to increase in the coming days.

It has been announced that Nicola Sturgeon will now hold a Covid update at 10.30am on Monday amid growing concerns about the new variant.

What are the Covid concerns about Omicron?

Public health officials are currently running “extensive” contact tracing about the Scottish Omicron cases.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has revealed the Scottish Government is aware some of the cases have no travel history – raising the possibility of community transmission of the strain.

Since the Omicron variant was identified 10 countries in southern Africa, where the strain was first identified, have been added to the UK’s red travel list.

Ahead of Monday’s Covid update, Ms Sturgeon warned Omicron could lead to further travel restrictions.

The Scottish and UK governments have already confirmed international visitors will have to isolate until completing a negative PCR test after arriving in the country.

However, the first minister has warned travel restrictions may have to “go further” in the coming days.

During her SNP conference speech on Monday she will ask Scots to “redouble their efforts” in order to enjoy a “more normal Christmas”.

Meanwhile, the G7 is to hold emergency talks to discuss the emerging Omicron situation across the world.

What does Omicron mean for Christmas?

Researchers across the world are still gathering data about how transmissible the new Omicron strain is and whether vaccines are effective.

Ms Sturgeon has stressed that if Scots increase compliance with Covid precautions then it will “maximise” chances of a more normal Christmas.

Stephen Reicher, a psychology and neuroscience expert at St Andrews University, told BBC Radio Scotland it was important to act quickly.

He said: “There is a strong suspicion it is more transmissible and some suspicion it might evade immunity, what we don’t know yet is whether it is more serious than other variants.

“There is a proverb that if you see a tiger in the distance you don’t wait until it’s within biting distance to decide whether it is friendly or not – you should be acting early.

“This year is unlike Christmas last year because we have the vaccine. It isn’t perfect, nothing is, but if we take sensible precautions then we will be able to socialise at Christmas.”