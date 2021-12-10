Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid briefing as Omicron cases rise

By Denny Andonova
December 10, 2021, 7:41 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:46 am
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give a Covid update today.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today after Public Health Scotland issued new guidance advising against Christmas parties.

The first minister will address Scots, alongside chief-medical officer Professor Gregor Smith and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, as concerns continue to grow about the rising number of Omicron cases.

Since the end of November, 109 cases of the variant have been confirmed in Scotland, with four in the NHS Grampian health board area and nine in NHS Highland.

Christmas parties should be postponed, Public Health Scotland has said.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon advised Scots to work from home if they can until the middle of January to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the winter months.

Yesterday, Public Health Scotland (PHS) also sent shock waves through the hospitality industry as it urged people to postpone their Christmas parties to “another time”.

The organisation advised Scots to leave their plans for when Covid – and the recently identified Omicron variant in particular – poses less of a threat, with several outbreaks already linked to such gatherings.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch both assured people they do not need to cancel their plans – as long as they give “serious thought” on making events safe.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The first minister is expected to brief the nation on the latest coronavirus figures after she advised that the newly identified variant had increased ten fold earlier this week.

She is also expected to give an update on whether new Covid restrictions will be implemented to contain Omicron and halt its transmission among communities.

Jason Leitch
Professor Jason Leitch.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened coronavirus rules in England by making them closer to those in Scotland.

He said that work from home guidance would return, Covid health certificates would be required for large venues, and mandatory mask rules would be extended once again.

When and how to watch the briefing?

Nicola Sturgeon will hold the Covid briefing virtually, in line with the request to work from home where possible.

The update will be streamed live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter page and BBC Scotland at 12.15pm.

You can follow all the latest updates as they’re announced on our Live Blog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal