Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid briefing as Omicron cases rise

Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update today after Public Health Scotland issued new guidance advising against Christmas parties.

The first minister will address Scots, alongside chief-medical officer Professor Gregor Smith and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, as concerns continue to grow about the rising number of Omicron cases.

Since the end of November, 109 cases of the variant have been confirmed in Scotland, with four in the NHS Grampian health board area and nine in NHS Highland.

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon advised Scots to work from home if they can until the middle of January to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the winter months.

Yesterday, Public Health Scotland (PHS) also sent shock waves through the hospitality industry as it urged people to postpone their Christmas parties to “another time”.

The organisation advised Scots to leave their plans for when Covid – and the recently identified Omicron variant in particular – poses less of a threat, with several outbreaks already linked to such gatherings.

It came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch both assured people they do not need to cancel their plans – as long as they give “serious thought” on making events safe.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say?

The first minister is expected to brief the nation on the latest coronavirus figures after she advised that the newly identified variant had increased ten fold earlier this week.

She is also expected to give an update on whether new Covid restrictions will be implemented to contain Omicron and halt its transmission among communities.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened coronavirus rules in England by making them closer to those in Scotland.

He said that work from home guidance would return, Covid health certificates would be required for large venues, and mandatory mask rules would be extended once again.

When and how to watch the briefing?

Nicola Sturgeon will hold the Covid briefing virtually, in line with the request to work from home where possible.

The update will be streamed live on the Scottish Government’s Twitter page and BBC Scotland at 12.15pm.

