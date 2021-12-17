Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Investigation findings to be published by Scottish ministers next month

A national review into the response to the widespread destruction caused by Storm Arwen will be published by the Scottish Government next month.
By Calum Ross
December 17, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Calum Ross
A police van was hit by a falling tree on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintry Road during Storm Arwen.

The inquiry by the Holyrood administration is one of several under way in the wake of the storm, which left thousands of homes without power at the end of November.

Scottish ministers described it as a more significant weather event than the infamous “Beast from the East” in 2018, with the north-east particularly badly hit by unusually strong north to north-easterly winds, compounded by snow and cold temperatures.

The Scottish Government is also due to hold talks with officials at Westminster over a probe being conducted by its Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Ladyhill Road, Countesswells, Aberdeen blocked by a fallen tree from Storm Arwen now covered in snow. Picture by Paul Glendell

The UK Government review will focus on policy and any changes needed to improve resilience, and it has been reported that it could consider whether more power lines should be buried under ground.

The Scottish Government is looking at local responses and care provided to those who needed support, while the energy regulator Ofgem is assessing the role of power companies and their response. 

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A national review of the response to Storm Arwen will be published in January.”

Gillian Martin.

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin said: “I welcome the review and hope that it includes recommendations on how communication to affected households could be improved, as this was the stand out issue for my constituents.

“In particular I would like to have seen local radio stations acting as a conduit for information on the many hubs that were in place, and for SSEN’s text information to be far more accurate.”

‘Lessons must be learned’

David Duguid, Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “I’m glad the Scottish Government is conducting a review into those devolved responsibilities which were exposed during Storm Arwen.

“Lessons must be learned at local level and I hope this review will improve responses for future instances of extreme weather and other localised crises.

David Duguid MP meeting engineers after Storm Arwen

“I’m also engaging with UK Government ministers and officials to ensure both governments work together in identifying and resolving the issues which came to light during the storm.”

He added: “It’s vital we also hold energy companies to account to ensure they are delivering the service that is expected of them.

“I’m extremely grateful to the SSEN engineers, Armed Forces personnel, emergency responders and local volunteers and community groups who worked round the clock to pull communities through this difficult period.”

