Health bosses to stop publishing Covid deaths by vaccine status after ‘misrepresentation’ of figures

By Ana Da Silva
February 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 10:03 am
Public Health Scotland announced it will no longer publish death and hospitalisation rates by jabbed and unjabbed - understood to be amid concerns about anti-vaccine campaigners
Public Health Scotland announced it will no longer publish death and hospitalisation rates by jabbed and unjabbed.

Health bosses will no longer publish Scottish Covid deaths and hospitalisations by vaccine status after data was “inappropriately misinterpreted”.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) announced this week’s figures on the topic will be the last for now.

It is understood the move comes after anti-vaccine campaigner groups were using Scotland’s data to suggest the jabs are dangerous.

According to the report, PHS is currently reviewing the content and frequency of reporting this information.

Individual vaccine schedules affect figures

The weekly reports usually include data on infection rates, and death and hospitalisation rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

This is done by presenting the number of doses received.

One of the reasons provided by PHS why it will no longer compare death and hospitalisation rates by vaccination status was down to people who haven’t completed their full vaccine schedule.

Public Health Scotland will no longer report Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status on a weekly basis.

Those individuals might be more susceptible to falling severely ill which could result in higher Covid-19 cases, hospitalisation and death rates in the first and second dose vaccine groups.

The report added: “Older individuals who have exceeded the recommended time will have not received their next vaccine dose because of frailty or ill health.

“They may, therefore, be more likely to be hospitalised or die if they get Covid-19.”

Leaving Scotland and not deregistering from GP affects data

Uncertainty over how much of the Scottish population is still unvaccinated was also cited as a reason in the report.

It added that this is because bosses don’t always know if individuals are still residents in Scotland.

Population data is used based on GP registrations and because of this, the data has some limitations.

Supplied by NHS Scotland.

When people leave Scotland and do not inform their GP, it can result in an overestimate of Scottish residents.

The report concluded: “We will no longer provide a weekly summary of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisation, and deaths by vaccine status, but focus our attention to vaccine effectiveness reporting.”

