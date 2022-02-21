Scottish Government accused of abandoning rural communities in storm aftermath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government accused of abandoning rural communities in storm aftermath

By Rachel Amery
February 21, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: February 21, 2022, 1:31 pm
Storm Franklin

The Scottish Government has been accused of abandoning rural communities, as Scotland recovers from yet another storm.

Last week saw transport cancellations, school closures and widespread damage as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the country.

Communities were faced with Storm Franklin just three days later, the seventh named storm in three months.

Strong winds and heavy rain hit the west coast, with temperatures dipping causing snow.

Now minister are being told to step up and support communities in the aftermath of the storms.

North-east gets ‘short-changed’

Alexander Burnett, Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, has written to the Scottish Government asking what it is doing to improve its response.

He said: “Aberdeenshire has been one of the hardest hit by the recent storms and the council as well as volunteers have been left to pick up the pieces from the devastation.

Alexander Burnett MSP

“With some communities still waiting on resilience plan actions from Storm Frank seven years ago, there’s a feeling rural communities are just being forgotten about by the SNP government when events like these unfold.

“The cost of the destruction caused by these horrendous weather incidents could be felt for years to come which is why funding must get out as quickly as possible to the communities most affected.”

Mr Burnett says the north-east is “constantly short-changed” by the government when it comes to supporting communities affected by bad weather.

Mr Burnett added: “I have asked ministers what funding is being released and what actions they are taking to ensure residents aren’t left behind when another storm occurs.”

Funding cuts take their toll

Meanwhile Beatrice Wishart, MSP for Shetland and the Scottish Lib Dems’ rural affairs spokeswoman, believes the government is failing to adapt to changing weather patterns.

She said: “These storms are a scary experience for many Scots.

Beatrice Wishart MSP

“Rail, ferries and rural communities are facing enormous disruption once again.

“The government has failed to adapt our infrastructure to meet these challenges.

“Thousands of homes regularly lose power, flood defence projects are years behind and Scotland’s Victorian sewers are facing extreme weather that they were never designed to cope with.”

Ms Wishart continued: “The destruction and disruption that we are now seeing is not just an act of nature but also a consequence of cuts to local authority budget taking their toll.

“As communities recover from the storms, they will need Scottish Government support in rebuilding and strengthening their defences in time for the next extreme weather event.”

Government promises action

As the country prepared itself for Storm Franklin, the government said people need to be careful when driving and pay attention to public transport advice.

A spokesman said: “Severe weather is expected to continue across large parts of the country.

“The Scottish Government would strongly urge everyone to continue to pay close attention to the latest travel advice and to exercise caution on the roads.

“The Scottish Government’s resilience committee will continue to monitor the situation.

“We remain in close contact with local authorities and emergency and essential services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

