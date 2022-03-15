Alex Salmond ‘must rid himself of Russian money’ says Alex Cole-Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Salmond ‘must rid himself of Russian money’ says Alex Cole-Hamilton

Alex Salmond should "surrender" money he has earned from his Russia Today show to Ukrainian charities, the Scottish Lib Dems claimed.
By Justin Bowie
March 15, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: March 15, 2022, 4:28 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Alex Salmond.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton claimed the ex-first minister had “enriched” himself while “lending credibility” to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Mr Salmond suspended his programme on Russia Today after Mr Putin’s invasion but has so far refused to permanently cancel it.

His show on the state broadcaster first started in 2017, years after Russia first annexed Crimea.

‘Lending credibility to Putin’

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Salmond’s association with a Kremlin backed broadcaster enriched him while lending any credibility and influence he had left to the interests of the Putin regime.

“The decent thing now would be for him to surrender those proceeds to charities helping Ukraine and its people in this their most desperate hour.”

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Mr Salmond previously said his Russia Today show would be off air until peace was re-established in Ukraine.

The former first minister insisted there had never been any editorial interference in his show.

But Mr Salmond was heavily criticised in a scathing open letter from an Aberdeen University history expert.

Prof Robert Frost claimed his broadcast had given Vladimir Putin “respectability” simply by airing.

Mr Salmond came under further pressure after it emerged a prospective Alba Party candidate called the Russian leader his “hero”.

Vladimir Putin.

Mr Cole-Hamilton previously urged Mr Salmond not to be Mr Putin’s “useful idiot” and branded him an “embarrassment” to Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was “appalled” that her predecessor was still linked to the channel before his show was suspended.

It came as she added her voice to calls for it to be axed completely in Britain.

Mr Salmond claimed that banning Russia Today entirely in the UK would be a “counterproductive” move.

On March 14, the UK Government launched their Homes for Ukraine scheme allowing people to sponsor refugees seeking shelter here.

Mr Salmond was contacted for comment.

