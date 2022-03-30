Nicola Sturgeon urged to ensure Ukraine refugee hosts do not lose tax break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nicola Sturgeon urged to ensure Ukraine refugee hosts do not lose tax break

The SNP is being urged to swiftly close a loophole that could leave council taxpayers facing a financial penalty for taking in Ukrainian refugees.
By Calum Ross
March 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Shutterstock (12830139e) Refugees from Ukraine in a temporary camp in Przemysl, in eastern Poland on March 2, 2022 UKRAINE - RUSSIA - CONFLICT, Przemysl, Poland - 02 Mar 2022

Fears have been raised that householders risk losing out if they sign-up to help those fleeing the war, because they may no longer qualify for a 25% discount on their council tax.

The reduced rate is offered by local authorities if there is only one adult living in a property.

The Scottish Government confirmed it was “considering” ways to address the concern.

Thousands of Scots have signed up to offer help provide emergency accommodation to Ukrainians in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon watching medical supplies being loaded up to be sent over to Ukraine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon asked anyone in Scotland who could offer accommodation to register their interest under the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine initiative.

Within days of its launch, Aberdeenshire was hailed as the most welcoming place in the UK after 1,019 families from the area signed up.

Under the scheme, hosts will receive an optional “thank you” payment of £350 per month if they can accommodate one or more household.

But concerns were raised by our readers that an “unfortunate side effect” could be the loss of council tax discounts offered to single people, including widows and widowers.

‘No-one should be penalised’

Scottish Labour local government spokesman Mark Griffin urged SNP ministers to act urgently to close the loophole.

He said: “We must use the powers we have here in Scotland to support Ukraine and welcome those fleeing the war.

“It has been fantastic to see so many people offering to open their homes and take in a refugee – but no-one should be penalised for it.

A woman arriving from Ukraine breaks down in tears as she meets a man through the fence as refugees arrive by train from Ukraine to Przemysl station a week after the start of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

“The SNP must give a cast-iron commitment that they will fix this problem right away, so that people can aren’t left out of pocket for trying to help.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is encouraging as many people across Scotland to open their homes to people arriving in Scotland from Ukraine.

“To support people in Scotland do this we are considering necessary legislative steps that could be taken to ensure no one would lose their single occupancy discount on council tax.”

