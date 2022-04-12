Douglas Ross: Now is not the right time to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Douglas Ross: Now is not the right time to remove Boris Johnson as prime minister

By Rachel Amery
April 12, 2022, 3:58 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 4:43 pm
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson should stay on as prime minister.
Douglas Ross says Boris Johnson should stay on as prime minister despite the Met Police confirming he has been fined for lockdown parties in Downing Street.

The Met Police announced 30 more fines are being issued for parties held during the coronavirus lockdown in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson are all among those being fined.

Number 10 has since confirmed Boris Johnson’s fine relates to a party held on 19 June 2020, which is his birthday.

However, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has backed the prime minister, saying it would not be right to oust Mr Johnson while the war in Ukraine is still ongoing.

Douglas Ross supports the PM

Mr Ross had previously submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, but withdrew this letter when war broke out in Ukraine.

Mr Ross said: “The public are rightly furious at what happened in Downing Street during the pandemic.

“I understand why they are angry and share their fury.

“The behaviour was unacceptable.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have both been fined for lockdown parties

“The prime minister now needs to respond to these fines being issued.

“However, as I’ve made very clear, in the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine’s biggest ally, as President Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn’t be right to remove the prime minister at this time.

“It would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians.”

Ruth Davidson: ‘He should go’

Despite Douglas Ross continuing to support the prime minister, former Scottish Conservative leader turned House of Lords peer Ruth Davidson has once again called for Boris Johnson to resign.

She said: “[The] Met confirms what we already knew: the prime minister introduced liberty curtailing rules for public health reasons.

“This caused huge hardship for those separated from ill or dying loved one.

“He then broke the rules he imposed on the country and lost the moral authority to lead.

“He should go.”

Douglas Ross faces criticism

Since Douglas Ross put out his statement defending the prime minister, opposition politicians have called his actions “shameful” and “simply shocking”.

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour, said: “This is a shameful attempt by Douglas Ross to hide his lack of principle behind the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine.

“That Douglas Ross does not have the spine to condemn Boris Johnson’s actions and demand his removal from office is simply shocking.

“Even Ruth Davidson – who is currently being wheeled out by Scottish Tory spin doctors to save them from electoral oblivion – has said that Boris Johnson must go.

“No one is above the law and it is simply unacceptable to use the human tragedy in Ukraine to shield the prime minister.

“Douglas Ross should hang his head in shame.”

PMs ousted during wartime

British prime ministers have in the past been forced out of the top spot during wartime.

Liberal Prime Minister HH Asquith fell in 1916 during the First World War and was replaced by David Lloyd George.

One of the most famous examples is when Neville Chamberlain was forced to step down as prime minister during the Second World War in 1940 – he was then replaced by Winston Churchill.

And more recently Margaret Thatcher resigned as prime minister in 1990 during the Gulf War.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to both be fined over partygate scandal

