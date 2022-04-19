‘Worn down’ Highland Tory seeks re-election 100 miles from home A Tory who announced he was quitting Highland Council because he was "worn down" is now standing for re-election 100 miles from his home. By Calum Ross April 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 12:24 pm Andrew Baxter seeking re-election 100 miles from home [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Highlands Scottish Conservative Scottish local elections More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’ April 19, 2022 Scottish politics Boris Johnson to face further quit calls as he makes partygate ‘apology’ April 19, 2022 Scottish politics Nicola Sturgeon spoken to by police after Covid mask breach April 18, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Moray Council warns residents to watch out for potential council tax rebate scams VAR to be introduced in Scottish Premiership next season Alex Salmond rules out return to Russia Today as he reveals talks for ‘range of new TV programmes’ Work begins to create two bridges leading to world-famous Fairy Pools on Skye Urgent Care Centre in Portree forced to reduce operating hours due to ‘significant staffing pressures’ Competition entries open for Royal National Mod 2022 in Perth