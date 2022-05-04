‘We are not delaying the scheme’: SNP transport minister disputes claims A96 dualling delayed by review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We are not delaying the scheme’: SNP transport minister disputes claims A96 dualling delayed by review

The SNP's transport minister has denied claims a transport review of the A96 is delaying delivery of the road scheme.
By Adele Merson
May 4, 2022, 4:05 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 5:27 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
SNP ministers first committed to dualling the A96 in 2011 but more than a decade on construction work is yet to get off the ground.

The SNP’s transport minister has denied claims a transport review of the A96 is delaying delivery of the road scheme.

The £3 billion project – if it goes ahead in full – would dual the entire route of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

But this was cast in doubt after a power-sharing deal was struck between the SNP and the Greens last year.

As part of this, it was agreed the decision to fully dual the route would instead be subject to an “evidence-based review” which will report by the end of this year.

Speaking at Holyrood, Scottish Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr said the move would see delivery of the scheme delayed.

He asked Jenny Gilruth to confirm if the scheme will be taken forward or would the Scottish Government “scandalously waste £78m of taxpayers money”.

Figures revealed earlier this year showed almost £80m has been spent on the scheme so far.

‘We are not delaying the scheme’

In response, Ms Gilruth said: “I think that is an inaccurate representation of the situation as it stands.

“We are not delaying the scheme. As Mr Kerr will know the Bute House agreement sets out that we will take forward a transport enhancements programme on the corridor itself.

“We’ve already undertaken substantial development work on the programme which tells us that dualling the entire A96 will involve substantial offline new roads which essentially means changing the route of that part of the current road.

“All road projects in Scotland including the A96 programme are subject to a detailed review and assessment work to ensure we deliver the right schemes and keep impacts on the environment to the absolute minimum.

Jenny Gilruth.

“I’m sure Mr Kerr will agree the climate emergency necessitates that all governments irrespective of their politics ensure that future road building is not detrimental to our environment.”

Former SNP minister Fergus Ewing pushed the Ms Gilruth to deliver the Nairn bypass and dualled route between the town and Inverness.

Ms Gilruth said: “He will know that the A96 Inverness to Nairn, including the Nairn bypass which runs from Inverness to Hardmuir, is separate to the wider A96 review process which is currently being undertaken.

“We do continue to progress the preparation stages of this scheme to enable that completion of the statutory processes and subject to no legal challenge being received ministers will then have the relevant powers to acquire the land necessary. ”

The A96 between Inverness and Nairn.

The SNP government first committed to dualling the A96 in 2011 but more than a decade on, construction work is yet to get off the ground.

They said the “current plan is to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen”.

But this is subject to a “transparent, evidence-based review” which is currently underway and will report its findings by the end of the year.

Greens north-east MSP Maggie Chapman revealed last year she is confident it will “not be viable” to fully dual the road for environmental reasons.

This was followed by contractors behind part of the A96 dualling project shutting their Forres office last Hogmanay, blaming the impact of an SNP-Green deal.

SNP warned scrapping full A96 dualling could risk £78m in wasted work

