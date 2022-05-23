Tory Treasury chief ‘cannot rule out’ oil and gas windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory Treasury chief ‘cannot rule out’ oil and gas windfall tax

Chief treasury secretary Simon Clarke admitted the Conservatives could U-turn on their opposition to a one-off levy on oil and gas firms to help tackle the cost of living crisis.
By Justin Bowie
May 23, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 12:08 pm
Oil and gas offshore platform.
A Tory minister refused to rule out a windfall tax.

Chief treasury secretary Simon Clarke admitted the Conservatives could U-turn on their opposition to a one-off levy on oil and gas firms to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Boris Johnson and senior Tories have repeatedly insisted a windfall tax would harm the economy.

Tory MPs voted against the proposed measure in a Westminster vote last week and Mr Clarke said his party were “not philosophically attracted” to the idea.

But Rishi Sunak has recently hinted he would consider the tax on profits, which is broadly popular with the public.

Boris Johnson with Simon Clarke.

Mr Clarke said: “I think the public are absolutely concerned about the situation they are facing. We’re not ruling it out.

“We’ve always said to the industry that we need to see the industry step up to its part of the bargain and invest in North Sea delivery.

“If that doesn’t happen they are in effect banking the profits and not doing anything to justify those.

‘Extraordinary gains’

“These are effectively one-off and extraordinary gains for the industry.

“We’re not philosophically attracted to this, but if the situation doesn’t improve in terms of them stepping up to the plate we can’t rule it out.”

Labour repeatedly urged the Tories to pursue a windfall tax and say the money can be given to struggling households.

The SNP suggested a one-off levy against other major firms who made huge profits during the Covid pandemic as well.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Some senior Conservative figures have also backed the proposal.

Last week Downing Street was forced to deny they were stopping the treasury from introducing the oil and gas tax.

The prime minister’s spokesman said he had seen reports of division between the departments, but said Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were “aligned”.

Tory north-east MP Andrew Bowie said: “A windfall tax as envisaged by Labour and the SNP amounts to little more than a raid on the north-east.

“I think the chancellor has been pretty clear his preference is for companies to signal increased investment.

“This isn’t just about multinationals and global profits — I’m really concerned about the tech and supply firms which underpin the local economy, and tens of thousands of jobs across the north east.”

