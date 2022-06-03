‘Should Boris Johnson resign?’ Scottish Tory silence to the big question We asked every Conservative MSP and MP in Scotland to answer a simple question our readers have been asking. By Adele Merson June 3, 2022, 6:00 am The majority of Scotland's Conservative politicians are remaining tight-lipped about whether Boris Johnson should resign. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Boris Johnson douglas ross Scottish Conservatives More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Dog theft law would recognise canine companions as more than ‘objects’ June 3, 2022 Scottish politics SNP veteran Fergus Ewing stonewalls ‘bullying’ questions June 3, 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts June 2, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Cricket: Crescent face Bon Accord in match of the day in Aberdeen Grades Drink-driver crashed into fence while nearly four times alcohol limit Premium Content Poll: Do you think ScotRail drivers are paid fairly? Glenbervie pupils’ Jubilee Cafe wows locals The Highland Independent group has fractured – but have they lost their teeth or found their fight? Banks o’ Dee sign Paul Lawson and Neil Gauld ahead of Highland League bow