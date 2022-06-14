Aberdeenshire hospital campaigners ‘feel duped’ by health chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeenshire hospital campaigners ‘feel duped’ by health chiefs

Campaigners hoping to save a hospital which Nicola Sturgeon personally promised to reopen say they feel "duped" by health chiefs, following a consultation on its future.
By Adele Merson
June 14, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: June 14, 2022, 6:11 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
A Save Insch Hospital banner which has been hung from an overpass on the A96 near Kintore.
A Save Insch Hospital banner which has been hung from an overpass on the A96 near Kintore.

Campaigners hoping to save a hospital which Nicola Sturgeon personally promised to reopen say they feel “duped” by health chiefs, following a consultation on its future.

The facility at Insch was closed at the start of the pandemic due to staffing pressures and health bosses say the current building is not safe to reopen.

Campaigners say a consultation into local health services did not refer to the closure of the hospital.

A decision was taken recently to develop a so-called wellbeing hub and clinical space within the facility, which will no longer include in-patient beds.

Officers at the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) will continue to work on arrangements for alternative in-patient facilities for the area.

But this will be within “existing budget provision”.

‘Widespread and deep concern’

Graham Matthews, chair of the Friends of Insch Hospital and Community, said “no formal consultation for closure of the existing facility has ever been carried out”.

He added: “A Strategic Needs Assessment was undertaken in Insch and District but the report arising from it, on which this decision was based, is deeply flawed and did not reflect the views of the local community.

“As part of the assessment there was a consultation, but that did not refer to closure of the hospital.

A Save Insch Hospital banner which has been hung from an overpass on the A96 near Kintore.

“There is widespread and deep concern within our community at the loss of vital health facilities and services here.

“A great many local folk participated in the consultation process in good faith, and, frankly, feel duped. We now intend to mount a united front to challenge this decision.”

Sturgeon says hospital should reopen

As well as developing the “wellness hub”, work will progress on developing a business case for longer-term health care options to serve the area.

This will need to be submitted to the Scottish Government to compete across other projects across Scotland for funding.

The options on the table all involve some form of new build facilities – including shifting healthcare provision to Inverurie – an option the local community opposes.

The future of the hospital remains uncertain despite the first minister promising to have it reopened during last year’s Holyrood election. 

Health and social care bosses have only met the Scottish Government once to discuss the plans since the pre-election announcement in May 2021.

Speaking at the time, Ms Sturgeon said: “I am determined Insch War Memorial Hospital will reopen and I think any suggestion it wouldn’t is unacceptable.

“While the health board is the decision maker here, as first minister I would not find it acceptable to have a hospital like this not reopening.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon campaigning in Insch last year. </p> <p>

The community hospital normally has 11 beds for patients only requiring the care of a GP or those in rehabilitation following surgery or illness, as well as a palliative care suite.

Frank Musgrave, from Bennachie Community Council, said earlier this month that local expectation “has of course been influenced” by the first minister’s visit.

Geraldine Fraser, partnership manager for the AHSCP, said they have “engaged extensively” with Friends of Insch Hospital and Community and the wider community.

She added: “As part of that process we held a number of focus groups and, with support from volunteers including the Friends, we developed options for the future service provision which they then scored. The option to re-open the hospital as it was pre-covid scored second from last.

“Our Integration Joint Board has asked us to proceed with the development of a health and wellbeing hub at the hospital, which would see the hospital re-opening its doors as a vital community resource, in the near future.

“In conjunction with that we will also develop a business case for a new build facility for inpatient services, which will be submitted to the Scottish Government for consideration after wider consultation.”

‘Fully committed’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We understand that Aberdeenshire Health and Social Partnership has completed a health needs assessment and that it will consult the public on four potential options.

“This will allow the health and social care partnership to identify its preferred option and set out the reasons in a business case to be sent to the Scottish Government for review.

“We are fully committed to supporting services being delivered from the Insch War Memorial Hospital and we look forward to receiving the business case in due course.”

Nicola Sturgeon accused of rolling back on pledge to reopen Insch hospital

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal