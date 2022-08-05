Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Calls for emergency recall of Holyrood after island ferry cancellations

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is facing pressure to deliver an urgent statement to parliament on ferry problems blighting island communities.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 5, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 3:55 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
MV Isle of Mull is being used on the Western Isles routes.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is facing pressure to deliver an urgent statement to parliament on ferry problems blighting island communities.

The MV Hebrides, which sails between Lochmaddy in North Uist, Tarbert in Harris and Uig on Skye, is out of action due to a reocurring problem with its firefighting system.

CalMac is redeploying MV Isle of Mull – which serves the busy Oban to Mull route – as a short-term fix.

But islanders say affected communities are being “slowly strangled” by the ongoing ferry debacle, which has a “hugely damaging and disruptive impact” on businesses.

Work to repair the 21-year-old MV Hebrides is expected to be completed on Saturday evening, with ferry bosses anticipating the vessel will return to service on Sunday.

Transport Scotland confirmed ministers have requested a “thorough investigation” into the fault after the ferry was withdrawn twice in the space of a week. 

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is being asked to deliver an urgent statement on ferries.

The crisis has prompted Willie Rennie, Liberal Democrat economy spokesman, to call on Ms Gilruth to update MSPs on what is being done to tackle the growing issues.

He said: “If half the transport links to the first minister’s constituency were removed overnight her constituents would be beating down her door and I’m sure a solution would be found in short order.

“Because this affects island communities, far from the central belt, residents are just expected to grin and bear it, even as their businesses suffer and their family members struggle to get to medical appointments.

“I believe that this is serious enough that the parliament should be recalled and the minister made to explain why years of under-investment in our ferry network has been allowed to lead us here.”

Islanders want ‘urgent’ action

Joe Reade, chairman of the Mull and Iona Ferry Committee, said while a parliamentary debate is “all well and good”, what communities need is “action, and urgently”.

He said: “Untold millions have been poured into Fergusons in order to support a dying industrial totem and a few hundred central belt jobs.

“Meantime, the communities and economy of the Hebrides are being slowly strangled, when there are ways this crisis could be ameliorated quickly and cheaply.

“We are suffering from long-term management and strategic failure, and it will take years to bring the fleet back into a reasonable state.”

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

An island businessman is calling for a second boat and tunnel to serve the Western Isles to finally end the “reshuffling” of the west coast ferry routes.

Roddy MacKay, from Benbecula, said the problems are leading to the “island clearances”.

He previously told the Press and Journal: “People are starting to go elsewhere rather than visit the islands, and they are choosing to go somewhere much easier to get to.”

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, admitted “moving vessels around is not ideal” but said without any spare tonnage it is often the “only available option to continue to operate lifeline services”.

Transport Scotland responds

A Transport Scotland spokesman said Ms Gilruth convened a resilience meeting on Thursday night with the local MP, MSP, councillor and other stakeholders including the Ferries Communities Board and Harris Development Ltd.

He added: “CalMac, as the operator, provided an update on the vessel movements movements to cover for the period of the outage.

“CalMac have added a number of additional sailings to help with essential supplies to the islands and we continue to work with CalMac and CMAL on potential resilience options for the fleet.

MV Hebrides is expected to return to service on Sunday.

“This includes seeking potential second hand tonnage to improve operational resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides ferry routes.

“The previous charters of MV Arrow and recent purchase of the MV Utne (now MV Loch Frisa) are evidence of this ongoing commitment to improve and support the existing fleet in this way.

“Ministers recognise that having confidence in ferry services can impact upon people’s decision on whether to live and work on the islands, and impacts upon the sustainability of the island communities themselves.

“These human impacts are at the heart of Scottish Ministers’ commitment to continued investment in ferry services across Scotland.”

Full list of points that undermine Nicola Sturgeon and SNP’s story over ferries fiasco

