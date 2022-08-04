Ferry reshuffle as MV Isle of Mull moved to cover Skye Harris Lewis triangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ferry reshuffle as MV Isle of Mull moved to cover Skye Harris Lewis triangle

By Louise Glen
August 4, 2022, 4:00 pm Updated: August 4, 2022, 4:06 pm
The Isle of Mull ferry.
A ferry reshuffle will leave Mull with a reduced vehicle capacity to provide an essential service to islanders in the Skye, Uist, Harris triangle.

CalMac has announced that the MV Isle of Mull, by far the largest ferry that serves the Oban to Craignure route, will be taken to the Western Isles to fill in for the MV Hebrides on routes between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert.

Islanders on Mull say this will hit business and islanders in the busiest week of the year.

CalMac Ferries managing director, Robbie Drummond.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, announced the decision today.

He said: “We have made every effort to ensure customers booked on MV Hebrides have been able to travel this week where possible.

“However, we have reached the point today where we must make further changes.

“In order to reinstate sailings on the Skye Triangle routes from tomorrow, Friday, it has become necessary to redeploy some vessels from other routes to help support services in the Western Isles area.

“The MV Lord of the Isles, which was providing additional sailings to the Western Isles, is now out of crew hours, so we now need an alternative solution.”

He said: “Therefore, the MV Isle of Mull will move from Mull to Lochmaddy this afternoon, while her sailings between Oban and Craignure will be taken over by MV Coruisk.”

The number of sailings on the MV Loch Frisa be increased in the meantime, and a shuttle service will run between Lochaline and Fishnish.

Mr Drummond continued: “Moving vessels around is not ideal but without any spare tonnage to use during disruption, it is often the only available option we have to continue to operate lifeline services. I can assure customers that we have looked at all possible alternative options before coming to this decision.

“I am deeply sorry about the effect that the loss of MV Hebrides has had on our passengers and communities.”

‘Huge capacity reduction’

Joe Reade, the chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee said: “This will result in a huge capacity reduction – both cars and foot passengers – in the busiest week of the year.

“This will have a hugely damaging and disruptive impact on Muileachs and Mull businesses in the busiest week of the year.

“We are very concerned that this is a demonstration of what having the Loch Frisa as our ‘core’ vessel will mean. Is the main Mull vessel now the fleet spare?”

Investment urgently required

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar welcomed the re-deployment of MV Isle of Mull.

A spokesman said the communities of Harris and Uist suffered a net loss of capacity of 2,000 car spaces in the three days when MV Hebrides was out of service, causing severe impacts for island businesses and islander travel.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson, chairman of transportation and infrastructure committee, said: “It was a great relief to hear that MV Isle of Mull will be redeployed to cover for MV Hebrides while repairs to our vessel continue in Greenock.

“We recognise that the cost of this redeployment is a loss of capacity on routes to Mull and Skye and we are grateful to those communities for the understanding they have shown.

He added: “This underlines the urgent need for investment in the ferry fleet to ensure that reliability is improved and to avoid the impact always being passed on to others.”

Conversation

