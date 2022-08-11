Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Campaigning fishermen want Victorian clampdown to save stocks

By Rachel Amery
August 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 10:20 am
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.

A group of Scottish fishermen wants Holyrood to reinstate and expand on a 19th-century law by banning trawling as far as 12 miles from the shore.

Led by a Kyle of Lochalsh campaigner, the plan in front of MSPs would take the country back to 1889 when the government first set up a limit around the mainland.

The original three-mile law was scrapped in the 1980s, which the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation says has contributed to the “complete collapse” of fish stocks along Scotland’s coasts.

The federation now wants the Scottish Government to reinstate a variation on the law that was first introduced when Queen Victoria was still on the throne.

And on the east coast, they would like it to go even further – possibly as far as 12 miles.

Trawlers banned inshore in the 1880s

Alistair Philp, a prawn creel fishermen on the Isle of Skye, said: “Throughout the 1800s there was the industrialisation of the Scottish fishing fleet.

“The fishing industry went from small, artisan fisheries to a whole industry around the Scottish coast.

“But that caused a lot of conflict between the smaller fisheries who had been there forever and the new industrial fisheries who were looking to make profits.”

Alistair ‘Bally’ Philip

All of this came to a head in the 1880s when the government introduced the three-mile limit banning trawler fisheries from the inshore seas.

Trawler vessels use a trawler net which is dragged along the bottom of the sea to catch fish.

This method of fishing can be “indiscriminate”, says Mr Philip, meaning fish the fishermen don’t actually want to catch end up being caught in the nets.

‘The fish are all gone’

Mr Philip said fish landings have since declined by 98%, meaning “the fish are all gone”.

He added: “Since the three-mile limit was lifted in the 80s Scotland has seen almost a complete collapse of its inshore fisheries.”

Because trawlers drag their nets along the bottom of the sea, the seabed has also drastically changed since the 1980s.

Mr Philip said: “The dredging modifies the habitat and if you do it often enough it can modify it quite significantly.

Alistair ‘Bally’ Philip

“It has modified the plant life on the seabed to the extent we have turned a healthy woodland into a ploughed field.

“And that is no longer suitable for fish.”

Call for tougher limits in North Sea

Mr Philip submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament on behalf of the federation.

But he wants it go even further than three miles.

Mr Philip said: “The 1800s three-mile limit is not appropriate for everywhere.

“On the west coast mainland for example we believe a three-mile limit would be robust.

“But maybe a 12-mile limit would be more appropriate on the east coast.”

However, not everyone is on board with Mr Philip’s proposals.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation said there is “no evidence” reinstating the three-mile limit around Scotland’s coastline “would improve sustainability or raise earnings”.

Elspeth Macdonald, from the federation, said: “All fishing methods, mobile and static, have an impact on the environment in some way, just as navigation, tourism, offshore energy generation or even just weather do.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

“The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation has been working collaboratively with Marine Scotland in the designation and management of marine protected areas and if areas or features in inshore areas are found to need extra protection, there are well-established systems in place for their inclusion in the existing management frameworks, based on objective scientific evidence.

“The federation therefore believes there is no basis in the evidence for the sustainability claims.”

She added she wants “greater dialogue” to better understand inshore fisheries, and said there is “no evidence” creel fishing would become more economically viable than trawling if the three-mile limit was introduced.

Holyrood’s public petitions and citizen participation committee will discuss the federation’s proposals when MSPs return to parliament after the summer recess.

Young lobster catch at north-east port highlights ‘unforgivable’ practice blighting Scotland’s coastline

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Aberdeen City Council preparing to force entry to homes without new smoke alarms
0
Firefighters in Scotland have attended 161 barbeque fires since 2017 (Aaron Chown/PA)
MSP urges caution as firefighters tackle dozens of barbeque fires each year
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee on Thursday (Russell Cheyne/PA)
Scottish Government launches emergency budget review over cost-of-living crisis
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Nicola Sturgeon warns people will 'undoubtedly' die because of the spiralling cost of living…
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Nicola Sturgeon offers condolences after Skye shooting
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Major Aberdeen Tory donor picks a side for future prime minister
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
UK Government publishes full case for Supreme Court independence snub
GPs who walked out of Old Aberdeen Medical Practice could return - if a management overhaul is undone. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Humza Yousaf refuses to step in after concerns over Aberdeen GP changes
Gas rings with rising arrows underneath.
Energy bills: Here’s how your costs are set to rocket unless government takes action
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl

More from The Press & Journal

Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September
0
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
0
Thunderstorm warning map
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
0
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Taxi driver brutally attacked after tutting at neighbour's bad parking
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit
Campaigners fear stocks are too low.
Abusive ex-boyfriend finally sentenced TWO YEARS after guilty plea