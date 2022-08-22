Frustrated Shetlanders want cheaper flights and better ferry services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Frustrated Shetlanders want cheaper flights and better ferry services

Shetlanders want to see cheaper flights due to the cost of living crisis and hope ferry bosses will allow shared cabins again so passengers can save money.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Lerwick, in Shetland.

Shetlanders want to see cheaper flights due to the cost of living crisis and hope ferry bosses will allow shared cabins again so passengers can save money.

Frustrated residents and people with family on the islands are often faced with extortionate travel prices if they want to visit loved ones.

Flights to and from Shetland are typically much more expensive than trips to mainland Europe, even when major discounts are applied.

Some Shetlanders have called on the Scottish Government to improve and extend an air discount scheme which gives them 50% off plane trips.

Travel firm Loganair announced extra fare reductions in July, but it still excludes anyone travelling to the islands and residents flying to Glasgow or Edinburgh.

While ferry tickets are much more affordable, islanders have been unable to book cheaper shared cabins for overnight trips since Covid.

It’s feared both current residents and Shetlanders who have moved away won’t be able to afford visits to each other without further help as bills rise.

Locals on the islands have already been hit hard by the cost of living crisis and face higher energy costs than anywhere else in the UK.

Councillor Tom Morton.

They fear flight prices are unlikely to come down permanently in the long-term while only Loganair are operating on the route.

Shetland North councillor Tom Morton said: “We’d like to see some competition on the route.

“There’s certainly a case for a far better service than the one we’ve got at the moment. An increased discount for locals would be good.”

Islanders have also been heavily inconvenienced by capacity issues and regular cancellations at airports in recent months.

Declan Turner, 26, grew up in Shetland but has since left. Since he no longer stays on the islands and isn’t a student, he misses out on the air discount when going home to see family.

Loganair operate flights to Shetland.

He said: “I’m looking at flights now that are upwards of £250 for a return, and that’s in advance. I went to Italy and flew there for £60.”

“It’s really challenging to visit family. It’s a very expensive place to live and it’s a very expensive place to leave.”

Councillor Moraig Lyall, who chairs Shetland’s transport committee, said: “If you’re on a budget, getting a whole family up here can be prohibitively expensive, especially with the current cost of living.”

Alistair Carmichael MP.

Shetland and Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael backed calls to extend the air discount scheme due to the cost of living emergency.

He said: “With the price of fuel going up, inevitably Loganair are going to have to pass that onto passengers.

“The obvious things to do would be to increase the percentage of the scheme, maybe even temporarily.”

Mr Carmichael also said he would like to see the discount offered for business travel to help boost Shetland’s local economy.

Flights to and from Shetland are very expensive.

Analysis by the Press and Journal showed flights from Aberdeen to Shetland at the start of October or November cost at least £240.

Even with the 50% discount, that remains more expensive than trips from Glasgow or Edinburgh to major European capitals such as Paris and Amsterdam.

Flights to Shetland from either of Scotland’s two biggest cities are more than £400 in early October.

Plane journeys are often cheaper to mainland Europe.

Plane trips from the islands to mainland cities are slightly cheaper, but still very expensive.

For Shetlanders who prefer to take the boat instead, a litany of problems remain.

Mr Turner insisted the ferries are not “fit for service”.

‘Not fit for service’

He said: “The services don’t meet the demand, particularly post-Covid. You spend a lot of money for a service that isn’t very good.”

He added: “On weekends, you could probably add another ferry to the link so there’s two sailings. Northlink don’t seem to be listening to the population.”

Due to shared cabins being banned, travellers have taken to setting up a Facebook group to book rooms together in order to keep costs down.

Declan Turner.

Customers can rent a pod for sleeping during the 14-hour overnight trip instead, but Mr Morton said: “The much-vaunted pods are absolutely horrendous to sleep in.

“They’re worse than airline seats. They don’t give you any privacy.”

Mr Turner said: “It’s really just a reclining chair and a thin blanket, so it’s not worth the money, you don’t have your private space.”

Northlink runs ferries to Shetland.

Mr Carmichael said: “I don’t believe it is beyond the wit of man to find a mechanism for people taking the risk themselves of a shared cabin.”

Among the community, Mr Carmichael believes there is a sense that some of the issues facing Shetlanders have been ignored by Holyrood.

The Lib Dem MP said: “There’s clearly a mood of indifference. There’s an exasperation with ministers that Shetland doesn’t fit the same needs as every other community.”

‘Ill-feeling’

Ms Lyall said: “I think there’s a lot of underlying ill-feeling in Shetland at the connectivity with the mainland.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have funded the significant 50% discount through the scheme since 2016.

“We currently have no plans to increase the discount rate.”

Northlink and Loganair were both contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

The group aims to support the Scottish tourism industry (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New group launched to support tourism and hospitality sector
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon: Nationalising energy firms should be on the table
Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding
A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
'Election gimmick': SNP U-turn on £50,000 island bonds promise after backlash
Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero
Michael Matheson: UK Government leaves Scotland 'at mercy' of future energy shocks
Jessica Mennie, SNP candidate in the Bridge of Don by-election. Submitted 01/10/19
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen SNP councillor facing standards probe over undeclared business link
A smiling Christopher Price sitting on a bench
'Buckie means a lot to me': Why Moray councillor Christopher Price quit after 103…
0
Alistair Carmichael MP
Alistair Carmichael: 'Slow decline of our ferry service is emblematic of approach within Bute…
0
Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0