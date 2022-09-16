Aberdeenshire councillor quits teaching trust in ‘blood money’ slavery fund row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire councillor quits teaching trust in ‘blood money’ slavery fund row

An Aberdeenshire councillor has quit as a governor of the Dick Bequest teaching fund amid a "blood money" row over its links to the slave trade.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:14 am
Councillor Andrew Hassan.
Andrew Hassan, a Liberal Democrat, told the local authority he will not be accepting the job of helping to oversee the controversial £1.8 million trust.

The move emerged after we reported this week that opposition SNP councillors and a local church minister had condemned the council’s ruling administration for deciding to continue appointing two trustees.

They said the authority failed to take a stand against slavery and the use of “blood money” in local schools.

Next week, the spotlight will fall on Aberdeen University’s senate as it considers whether or not to reappoint two governors to the trust.

What is the Dick Bequest?

The bequest was established following the death of James Dick in 1828.

It has been offering grants to teachers and schools in Aberdeenshire and Moray for almost two centuries.

Last year, the shocking truth about the way Mr Dick made his fortune in the slave trade was revealed by two historians, David Alston and Donald Morrison.

They have led calls for the remaining money to be returned to Jamaica.

But the trust has been criticised for failing to take any action in response to the research.

Late 18th-century engraving of African captives for the Caribbean slave trade.

There are 10 trustees, of which five are lawyers elected by the Society of Writers to the Signet.

A further two are put forward by the senate of Aberdeen University and three are appointed by Aberdeenshire and Moray councils.

To try to find a way forward, Mr Alston called on the organisations involved to refuse to reappoint their trustees, enabling regulators to intervene and take control of the cash.

But Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee agreed earlier this month to appoint Mr Hassan and Councillor Gordon Lang to the board.

Nomination refusal

However, Mr Hassan confirmed on Thursday: “I notified officers from the Legal and People Department of Aberdeenshire Council on Tuesday morning of my intention to not accept the council nomination to the Dick Bequest trust, and an alternative nomination will now be sought.

“It will be up to officers to bring forward the arrangements to identify another councillor nominee in due course.”

The Mid-Formartine councillor would not be drawn on the reasons for his decision.

SNP councillor Louise McAllister.

Members of the ruling Conservative-Lib Dem-Independent administration had previously argued in favour of reappointing trustees, saying it would be better to be “in the tent” fighting for change within the trust.

However, SNP councillor Louise McAllister said the decision meant the council was “normalising slavery” and sanctioning the “further use of this blood money in our schools”.

The administration’s reasoning was also criticised as “spurious” by Reverend Carl Irvine, of St Andrew’s Church in Inverurie, who sits on the education committee.

