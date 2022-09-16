Cost of living crisis will send people out of their homes to find warmth, Aberdeen adviser warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost of living crisis will send people out of their homes to find warmth, Aberdeen adviser warns

By Rachel Amery
September 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 16, 2022, 5:06 pm
Prime Minister Liz Truss and deputy manager of Aberdeen Citizens' Advice Bureau Kate Dean
Prime Minister Liz Truss and deputy manager of Aberdeen Citizens' Advice Bureau Kate Dean

A former Aberdeen council leader who works with Citizens’ Advice Scotland warns people will be forced to go to community spaces for warmth and rely on food banks this winter because of soaring energy prices.

Kate Dean raised the alarm a week after new prime minister Liz Truss announced an emergency energy price cap of £2,500 a year until 2024.

She made her comment on The Stooshie – the politics podcast from DC Thomson.

The cap had been expected to rise to £3,549 for a typical household from October.

Although the new cap is £1,000 less than the initial projection, it is still significantly more than what people were paying last winter for their gas and electricity – on average just £1,277.

One of our own advisers came in the other day to say his direct debit had gone up by 290%, which is a scary figure.

– Kate Dean

With less than a month until the new cap comes in, Ms Dean, deputy manager of Aberdeen Citizens’ Advice Bureau, said: “People are already struggling and they will continue to struggle.

“They are coming to use because they are just not finding the money to keep up with the bills.

“We are seeing a lot more referrals to food banks and people saying they can’t top up their pre-payment meters.”

Kate Dean, deputy manager of Aberdeen Citizen’s Advice Bureau

She said people on fixed incomes, such as pensioners and benefits claimants, are particularly struggling.

Leave home during the day

Ms Dean – who was a city councillor until 2012 – suggested people may have to resort to tactics she last experienced as a student.

“I remember back in my student days in Aberdeen I did my studying in the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park because it was warm there,” she said.

“That’s a bit extreme, but people can meet with their friends to go somewhere warm so they are not having to heat their homes.

“People might need to look at things like that to get through the long and dark winter.”

North worst affected

Ms Truss’s energy cap is based on a “typical household” which the UK Government defines as using 12,000 kWh of gas and 2,900 kWh of electricity a year.

But if you use more gas or electricity than this, you will need to pay more than the £2,500 the prime minister announced last week.

Prime Minister Liz Truss

Some places in Scotland are already paying more than £2,500.

In Aberdeenshire for example the average cost of gas and electricity is already £2,817 – it was forecast to go over £5,000 this winter.

The average is £2,718 in the Highlands, £2,577 in the Western Isles and £2,519 in Moray.

Ms Dean said: “Many of us are used to having to pay more for our gas and electricity than the average.

“One of our own advisers came in the other day to say his direct debit had gone up by 290%, which is a scary figure.

“We need to be talking about individuals here because it is difficult and dangerous to generalise.”

Ms Dean said anyone who is worried about their energy bills this winter should contact their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

You can listen to The Stooshie politics podcast online here.

Editor's Picks