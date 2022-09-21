Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?

Politicians from all parties were invited to renew their allegiance to the new monarch but some, including Alba MPs, are refusing.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 21, 2022, 4:00 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The symbolic gesture at Westminster was triggered by the death of Queen Elizabeth and the transfer of the crown to King Charles.

Alba politicians Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey revealed they were turning down the opportunity.

They say the monarchy should be abolished in an independent Scotland.

Neale Hanvey will refuse to take the oath.

Is anyone else refusing?

Despite wanting to leave the UK, SNP leaders publicly support the monarchy and would retain King Charles as head of state in an independent Scotland.

The Scottish Greens want an elected head of state but do not have any elected MPs in the House of Commons.

On September 10 senior politicians including Prime Minister Liz Truss and other party leaders took the oath.

Hundreds of MPs have since done the same.

Kenny MacAskill.
Kenny MacAskill will also refuse to take the oath.

Is this allowed?

In the aftermath of the 2019 election, Mr Hanvey and Mr MacAskill were both compelled to take the oath in order to sit in the House of Commons.

MPs from Irish republican party Sinn Féin always abstain from taking their seats due to their refusal to pledge fealty to the royals.

So, why will the two Alba MPs be able to get away without swearing their allegiance to the Queen’s successor?

When a new monarch ascends to the throne, it is not compulsory for MPs to swear their allegiance, even though the vast majority do.

It is only necessary for MPs to declare their loyalty when they first enter parliament, typically in the aftermath of an election.

Anyone who refuses to do this not only can’t sit in the House of Commons, but also doesn’t receive their salary.

MPs are taking their oaths after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

MPs who try to breach these rules could face fines and the threat of losing their seat.

Elected politicians who do not want to take an oath, which has religious overtones, can instead take what is called a solemn affirmation. It still allows MPs to pledge their loyalty to the Crown.

House of Commons members will typically swear fealty using the holy text of whichever religion they follow.

While the oath must first be taken in English, MPs can say it a second time in a different language if they want.

Some Scottish MPs have chosen to swear their allegiance to the King in Gaelic.

